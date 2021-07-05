INDIANAPOLIS — The Providence baseball team sent Mickey Golembeski out in style.
The Pioneers’ 4-0 win over Eastside in the Class 2A state championship game June 21 at Victory Field in Indianapolis was an apt sendoff for the retiring athletic director in his final event.
It was also the seventh state title in the last 10 years for Providence. All came under the leadership of Golembeski.
“Providence has won seven state titles, and they have all come with Mickey as A.D. I don’t think that is a coincidence,” Pioneers baseball coach Scott Hutchins said.
Indeed prior to Golembeski’s arrival on July 1, 2004, Providence had never won a state championship in any IHSAA-sanctioned sport.
It didn’t take long after Golembeski’s arrival, though, before the Pioneers reached the mountaintop.
They won their first state championship, in girls’ soccer, in the fall of 2011. Their second, third and fourth titles, all in volleyball, followed in 2013, ’14 and ‘15. The baseball team took home the big trophy in 2A in 2016.
Then this past fall, the boys’ soccer team captured its first title. Last month, the baseball team followed suit.
As the latter celebrated its victory over Eastside on Victory Field, Golembeski reflected on his time at Providence while deflecting any praise.
“The secret is surrounding yourself with good people and being in the right place at the right time,” he said of the championships. “I had nothing to do with it, but I was just happy to be here for the ride. It’s like catching that big wave, I was there.”
However his impact, and his imprint, will live on.
“Mickey was someone willing to help all ADs from the first day you took the job of a new AD,” said Charlestown athletic director and IHSAA Executive Committee president Chad Gilbert, who gave Golembeski a big hug after presenting him with the state-championship medal last month. “He was a guy you can lean on for answers and you knew the answers he would give you were always in the best interest of kids. Mickey will be missed by all ADs throughout the state.”
“Mickey has been a friend for many years and over the last two years he has been a great mentor to me as a first-time head coach,” Hutchins added. “His greatest strength as an AD is his attention to detail.”
Ted Leasor is Golembeski’s successor. The two have worked together closely over the last couple of months since Leasor’s hiring was announced in May.
“For me, this is a dream role to serve at a faith-based educational institution with such a rich tradition of academic and athletic excellence, service to others, and a commitment to developing the whole person,” Leasor said in a news release when his hiring was announced. “My family and I are extremely honored to join such a great school and community.”
“Ted’s education, credentials, experience and his family’s commitment to Catholic education align with the mission statement of Our Lady’s school, and we are excited to welcome him to the Providence family,” Providence president Victor Beeler said then.
