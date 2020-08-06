The Indiana High School Athletic Association will allow fans in the stands for high school sports, including football, this fall. However, they won’t be filled to capacity. At least for now.
Thursday morning the IHSAA provided some guidance, and guidelines, for its member schools in planning for fall sports with the release of a three-page document entitled “COVID-19 Resource Center.” According to the document, it will continue to provide advice “with new information as conditions change during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The most noteworthy item in the document dealt with spectators attending events. For now, it said, {span}the IHSAA will allow no more than “50 percent capacity with a maximum of 250 people” in each set of bleachers at an event. However, it added that the host schools and local health officials will have the option to allow fewer spectators in congruence with Governor Eric Holcomb’s five-stage plan to reopen the state. Indiana is currently in Stage 4.5 and is slated to stay there until Aug. 27 — six days after the opening of high school football season. Under the plan, Stage 5 has no limits on the number of spectators at athletic events. {/span}
For their part, area athletic directors who were contacted Thursday said that they would follow the IHSAA’s recommendations. However, one planned to seek “more clarification” from the local health department.
Some of the limits detailed for having fans in the stands include:
- Family units may sit together but using 6 feet of social distancing between another family unit.
- On a set of bleacher, it should be no more than 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 250 people (even if the bleachers can fit more with social distancing).
- If a stadium has multiple individual sets of bleachers, each separate area can be seen as a separate unit (see item 2 above). However, an important part is each segment must have separate designated entrances and separate designated restroom facilities in order to not exceed a total of 250 people. Schools might be able to accomplish this by having staggered arrival times if multiple entrances are not available. Bottom line is that they must do something to avoid people congregating (to get in or in line for restrooms).
- With large events, schools should work with and have the approval of the local health department.
The document continued to emphasize that for “workouts, practices and competitions to continue, social distancing and other preventive measures such as face covering/masking and frequent sanitizing of hands, implements, and equipment are strongly encouraged.”
Girls’ golf practices started last Friday across the state while meets and matches could begin Monday. Practices for all of the other IHSAA fall sports — boys’ and girls’ cross country, football, Unified flag football, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ tennis and volleyball — began Monday. Competitions for cross country, tennis, soccer and volleyball can begin Aug. 15 while football season is scheduled to kickoff around the state on Aug. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.