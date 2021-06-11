HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Kaelins have a sibling non-rivalry

Almost everything is a competition in the Kaelin household.
“We see who can get done first, or who’s the fastest,” Emma Kaelin said. “We are one of the most competitive families there is. ... I think it keeps us focused all the time and keeps us ready to be in the moment.”
Kaelin, a senior at Providence, and her younger brother Casey, a sophomore, have had plenty of big moments in the last couple of weeks.
Emma, who plays tennis, won singles titles at the sectional and regional tournaments, while Casey has been playing shortstop and hitting cleanup for the baseball team, which won sectional and regional titles and will face University at around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the Class 2A Mooresville Semistate game.
“It’s fun to have them both doing their thing,” their father, Tom, said earlier this week.
The Kaelin kids come by their athletic abilities honestly.
Their dad played basketball at Trinity High School and then-Bellarmine College across the river while their mom, Lisa (Hadorn), was a volleyball standout at Providence before playing four years at Ball State.
“They were both born out of the womb playing with a ball,” Lisa said. “They just have loved sports since the day they could walk. Especially Casey, he never had toys, it was always balls.”
The two grew up playing sports, both against each other and their parents, who are avid tennis players now. The competition reached new heights during the COVID-19 quarantine.
“During quarantine we would play a game of basketball and we would play for hours on end,” Emma recalled. “It was the most intense games of our lives. We’d literally be out there for hours and we’d come in dripping sweat.”
Although the games were always hotly-contested, there was rarely, if ever, any bad blood afterward.
“We get along great,” Casey said. “She’s like my best friend.”
“We’re each other’s biggest fans and we want each other to be the best we can be, so we push each other,” Emma added.
Both have had plenty to cheer about this school year.
In the fall, Emma was a setter/opposite-side hitter for the volleyball team that lost in five sets to eventual 4A state champion Yorktown in the semistate. Emma, who has signed with Indiana State University, was second on the squad in assists (404), tied for third in kills (142) and was third in service aces (35), total blocks (33) and digs (220).
In the winter Casey, a 6-foot-2 wing, had a breakout season on the hardwood, averaging 11 points and five rebounds a game, for the Providence basketball team that went 12-9 and lost to Southwestern in the sectional final.
In the spring, both have been busy in their respective sports.
On the tennis court, while playing singles for the first time, Emma went 10-2 during the regular season before winning sectional and regional titles to advance to the IHSAA State Finals.
Casey, meanwhile, is hitting .310 with four triples and 19 RBIs while stealing 11 bases and scoring 24 runs for the Pioneers, who’ll try to earn their second State Finals berth today.
“Casey is a crazy hard-worker,” Providence coach Scott Hutchins said. “And what I would say even more than just saying he’s a hard-worker, is in practice he is always focused. When we’re in batting practice, when he is at shortstop, he is always working.”
Last Saturday, both Kaelins were working overtime.
In the morning, Emma was playing in the singles regional at Bedford North Lawrence while Casey was in Evansville for the baseball regional.
Emma outlasted Vincennes Lincoln’s Payton Dugan 7-5, 6-4 in her first match. A short time later, the baseball team beat South Ripley 5-3 in the regional semis as Casey went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs.
“During Emma’s game, she turned around and asked, ‘How’s baseball doing?’” Lisa recalled. “I said, ‘Worry about your game! Let’s get this game first.’ She was so excited and hated to miss it.”
That afternoon, Emma beat Bloomington South’s Briah O’Neal 6-1, 6-1 to win the regional title.
“I was rooting for her,” Casey said. “I knew she was rooting for me the first game because she knew if we won she could make the second game. In the meantime, after we won, I knew that she was playing about that time so I was rooting for her and getting updates on my phone as well. ... I woke up from a nap and got a text that she won. It was a great feeling.”
After Emma won her title, mother and daughter drove to Evansville to meet up with Tom. All three were in the stands to watch the Pioneers rally for an 8-6 win over North Posey in the regional final.
“It was an emotional roller-coaster. It was very draining and exciting and just a whirlwind of emotions,” Lisa said after the latter. “We finally made it down here to be able to cheer on the team. We were so excited to both, be able to be here and to celebrate their win.”
After the baseball team’s triumph, the brother and sister — both regional champions — posed for a picture together on Bosse Field.
The aftermath of their victories prompted a question, which Kaelin is the best athlete?
“I think that they’re both excellent athletes,” Lisa said.
“They’re both awesome athletes, but as I texted Emma (last Saturday) and told her, she’s going to state in her second-best sport,” Hutchins said. “It’s pretty hard to beat that when you’re a state finalist in your second-best sport.”
“I hate to admit it, but my brother’s pretty good,” Emma said. “I feel like he’s pretty athletic. He could pick up any sport — golf, track, volleyball — and he’d be good at it.”
Tom, however, may have had the safest answer.
“Lisa is,” he said with a laugh.
While the debate can continue, their time together is dwindling. Emma reports to ISU next month.
“He’s going to miss her so much when she leaves,” Lisa said.
“It’s definitely going to be really weird,” Emma added. “I know I’ll be calling him every day and he’ll be calling me, but we’ll be fine. I know that we love each other and it’ll be OK.”
Although Emma lost her state quarterfinal match Friday, she’s excited to see what her brother and the Pioneers can do today.
“I really love just getting to see him flourish on this team. I’ve never seen a team this close like the baseball team is, it’s just really cool,” she said. “It’s been amazing to watch. I’m so proud of him.”