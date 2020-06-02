Some believe that high school athletes specialize in one sport too much these days.
Well that definitely isn't the case for several of our area athletes. Many play multiple sports, and even more would have this spring if not for the coronavirus pandemic, which canceled those seasons.
Still, we had plenty of local athletes who participated in both fall and winter sports. With that in mind, here is a look at 10 of the top contenders for Boys’ Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year. The winner will be announced at the seventh annual News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards, which will take place online June 16.
Chase Aldridge, Providence
The senior was a first-team All-Area selection in wrestling while garnering honorable mention in football.
On the mat, Aldridge posted a 35-7 record. He was sectional runner-up at 132 pounds, but bounced back the following week to win the regional title in that weight class. The next Saturday he lost in the first round of the semistate.
In football, the slotback/defensive back ran for 207 yards and a touchdown on offense. On defense, Aldridge tallied 19 tackles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Deke Brown, Charlestown
The junior was a first-team All-Area selection in football and a second-team pick in wrestling.
In football, the linebacker totaled a team-high 111 tackles for the Pirates. After the season he was named first-team All-Mid-Southern Conference as well as being an Associated Press All-State honorable mention selection.
On the mat, Brown posted a 29-8 mark. At 170 pounds, he won MSC and sectional titles before finishing runner-up in that weight class at the regional. He was ultimately eliminated in the first round at semistate.
Johnathon Browning, Rock Creek
The senior was a second-team All-Area selection in football and an honorable mention pick in basketball.
On the gridiron, the quarterback threw for 855 yards and 13 touchdowns while also rushing for 770 yards and four more scores. On defense, he tallied 37 tackles to go along with one forced fumble and one recovered one.
On the basketball court, he averaged 11 points per game for the Lions.
Lody Cheatham, Borden
The sophomore was second-team All-Area selection in wrestling after earning honorable mention in cross country.
In cross country, Cheatham finished 19th at sectional, 30th at regional and 127th at semistate.
On the mat, he went 18-8 and took third in the 145-pound weight class in the sectional for the Braves, a first-year varsity program. He was eliminated in the first round of the regional.
Jesus Diaz, New Washington
The senior earned All-Area honorable mention in both cross country and basketball.
On the cross country course, he finished 40th at sectional.
On the basketball court, Diaz averaged around 10 points per game and provided steady point-guard play for the Mustangs.
Dae’von Fuqua, Clarksville
The junior was a first-team All-Area selection in football and a second-team pick in basketball.
In football, Fuqua played wide receiver, running back and even some quarterback on offense for the Generals, rushing 80 times for 671 yards and six touchdowns while hauling in 25 receptions for 643 yards and five more TDs. He finished with a total of 1,619 all-purpose yards. A linebacker on defense, Fuqua totaled 109 tackles (12.1 per game), including 66 solo stops for Clarksville, which went 3-7 and ended a 46-game losing streak in the fall.
On the basketball court, Fuqua was equally as explosive, averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game for the Generals, who went 15-8.
Sterling Mikel, Borden
The sophomore was a first-team All-Area selection in cross country and an honorable mention in tennis before garnering honorable mention in basketball.
In cross country, Mikel finished eighth at sectional, 14th at regional and 52nd at semistate.
Also in the fall, Mikel helped the Braves' tennis team to its first-ever sectional title. The victory by Mikel and C.J. Colley helped Borden edge Silver Creek, which had won 29 straight sectional crowns, 3-2 in the team final.
In basketball, the lanky forward was one of the Braves' top scorers.
Logan Owens, Henryville
The senior was a second-team All-Area pick in soccer while also garnering honorable mention in cross country during the fall. In the winter, he played basketball for the Hornets.
In cross country, Owens finished 34th at sectional and 55th at regional.
On the soccer pitch, the midfielder netted six goals and 10 assists.
In basketball, he was a starter for Henryville.
Manuel Ordorica, Charlestown
The junior was a first-team All-Area selection in wrestling and a second-team pick in football.
In football the offensive and defensive lineman tallied 30 tackles, including a pair of sacks, on D.
In wrestling, Ordorica won titles in the Mid-Southern Conference and SIWC (Southern Indiana Wrestling Conference) meets before finishing second in the 195-pound weight class to Jeffersonville’s Cody Matherly in the sectional and regional — the latter by a 4-3 decision. Ordorica ultimately lost in the quarterfinals (a.k.a. “the ticket round”) of the semistate.
Ethan Rogers, Jeffersonville
The senior was a first-team All-Area selection in football and wrestling.
On the football field, Rogers was a standout linebacker who also saw some time at running back for the Red Devils. One of the highlights of his season was a two-interception performance — one of which he returned for a touchdown — during the regular-season game against archrival New Albany.
On the wrestling mat, Rogers went 42-3. He rolled to sectional and regional titles at 220 pounds before losing in the first round of semistate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.