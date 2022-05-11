NEW ALBANY — Romeo Langford left an indelible mark on the New Albany boys' basketball program.
Now, his name will forever be linked to the Bulldogs and their homecourt in the Doghouse.
On Monday night, the New Albany-Floyd County School board accepted, and approved by a 7-0 vote, the recommendation for NAHS Administration and Central Administration to name the school's basketball court after Langford, who recently completed his third season in the NBA.
During his playing career (2014-18) at NAHS, Langford scored 3,002 points — which ranks fifth on the state's all-time scoring list. In that time, the Bulldogs posted a 100-10 record while winning four sectional titles, two regionals, one semistate and the Class 4A state championship in 2016.
Langford tallied a game-high 28 points in New Albany's 62-59 victory over McCutcheon in the state final on March 26, 2016.
After graduating from NAHS, Langford played one season at Indiana University before heading to the NBA.
He was drafted 14th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2019 NBA Draft.
In his first season, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard averaged 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for the Celtics.
In his second season, he put up 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds.
This past season, Langford averaged 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds over 44 games with the Celtics before he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs.
Due to injuries, Langford played in only four games for the Spurs and averaged 2.8 points and one rebound.
'DOGS TO HOST CUPPS
Speaking of the New Albany boys' basketball team's homecourt, the Bulldogs will host Centerville (Ohio) and IU commit Gabe Cupps for a game Dec. 29.
In December of 2020, New Albany hosted Blackford and standout Luke Brown — who ranks one spot ahead of Langford on the state's career scoring list — in a memorable game (won 71-70 by the Bruins).
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL, GIRLS' WRESTLING RECOGNIZED AS 'EMERGING SPORTS'
Earlier this month, the Indiana High School Athletic Association recognized boys' volleyball and girls' wrestling as "Emerging Sports."
By earning the designation as an emerging sport, the IHSAA will provide rule books, conduct coaches rules meetings and provide coverage in the IHSAA’s Catastrophic Medical program. Both sports will now be subject to all IHSAA rules and policies, including the General Eligibility Rules.
For a sport to become officially recognized and have an IHSAA-sponsored state tournament, 50 percent of its members must be participating in the sport. The IHSAA currently has 407 member schools around the state.
According to the data submitted from the Indiana Boys Volleyball Coaches Association and the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association, there are 42 schools fielding boys' volleyball teams around the state while 350 girls, representing 113 schools, took part in this year’s girls' wrestling state tournament.
The IBVCA has been administering its state tournament since 1994 while the IHSWCA has been conducting a girls' wrestling state tourney since 2017.
