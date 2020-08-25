On the heels of its season-opening 41-6 victory over Jeffersonville, the Floyd Central football team has vaulted in the Class 5A Top 10 in the Associated Press polls released Tuesday afternoon.
The Highlanders, who were second among "others receiving votes" from statewide media in last week's preseason poll, garnered 72 voting points — 44 behind No. 6 Whiteland and 18 more than Fort Wayne North.
Meanwhile New Albany, which opened its season with a 47-35 triumph over visiting Bloomington South, was among five teams among "others receiving votes." The Bulldogs garnered two voting points to tie with Evansville North.
Defending state champion New Palestine is No. 1 in 5A. The Dragons, who didn't play last week, received nine of the 13 first-place votes and garnered 248 voting points.
The other No. 1 teams are Center Grove (6A), Hobart (4A), Indianapolis Chatard (3A), Eastbrook (2A) and Indianapolis Lutheran (A).
The complete polls are listed below.
AP POLLS
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 25, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Center Grove (11) 1-0 254 1
2. Carmel (1) 1-0 218 2
3. Brownsburg (1) 1-0 216 3
4. Warren Central 0-0 156 6
5. Lawrence North 1-0 126 NR
6. Merrillville 1-0 116 NR
7. Lafayette Jeff 1-0 100 8
8. Indpls N. Central 1-0 96 10
9. Avon 0-1 38 4
10. Ben Davis 0-1 32 5
(tie) Hamilton SE 1-0 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Columbus North 20, Warsaw 12, FW Carroll 8, Elkhart 4, Indpls Pike 2.
Class 5A
1. New Palestine (9) 0-0 248 1
2. Valparaiso (3) 1-0 232 2
3. Indpls Cathedral (1) 1-0 218 3
4. FW Dwenger 1-0 172 4
5. Lafayette Harrison 1-0 138 NR
6. Whiteland 1-0 116 NR
7. Floyd Central 1-0 72 NR
8. FW North 1-0 54 NR
9. Michigan City 1-0 52 NR
10. Decatur Central 0-1 48 5
(tie) Zionsville 0-1 48 6
Others receiving votes: Mishawaka 14, FW Northrop 10, Concord 4, Ev. North 2, New Albany 2.
Class 4A
1. Hobart (7) 1-0 238 2
2. E. Central (1) 1-0 192 4
(tie) E. Noble (4) 1-0 192 3
4. Mooresville 1-0 172 5
(tie) Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 1-0 172 6
6. New Prairie 1-0 108 8
7. Jasper (1) 1-0 98 NR
8. Ev. Memorial 0-1 82 1
9. NorthWood 0-0 46 T9
10. Indpls Roncalli - 0-0 42 T9
Others receiving votes: Ev. Central 32, Lowell 16, Ev. Reitz 10, Leo 8, Mississinewa 6, Delta 6, Pendleton Hts. 4, Greenwood 4, Western 2.
Class 3A
1. Indpls Chatard (13) 1-0 260 1
2. Mishawaka Marian 1-0 222 4
3. FW Concordia 1-0 178 7
4. Danville 1-0 148 9
5. W. Lafayette 0-1 142 2
6. Southridge 1-0 120 10
7. Guerin Catholic 1-0 118 NR
8. Indpls Brebeuf 0-1 96 5
9. Heritage Hills 0-1 30 3
(tie) Yorktown 1-0 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Mt. Vernon (Posey) 22, Vincennes 22, Heritage 12, Gibson Southern 12, Brownstown Central 10, Glenn 2, Indpls Ritter 2, Jimtown 2, Sullivan 2.
Class 2A
1. Eastbrook (13) 1-0 260 2
2. Pioneer 1-0 224 5
3. Triton Central 1-0 166 6
4. Andrean 0-1 124 4
(tie) Ev. Mater Dei 0-1 124 3
6. Western Boone 0-1 122 1
7. Heritage Christian 0-0 86 8
8. Eastside 1-0 76 NR
9. Eastern Hancock 1-0 72 NR
10. S. Vermillion 1-0 42 NR
Others receiving votes: Shenandoah 38, Indpls Scecina 22, Paoli 18, Eastern (Greentown) 18, Rensselaer 14, N. Knox 8, LaVille 8, Lapel 4, Linton 2, Tell City 2.
Class A
1. Indpls Lutheran (11) 1-0 256 1
2. Lafayette Catholic (2) 0-0 226 2
3. S. Adams 1-0 200 3
4. Adams Central 1-0 182 4
5. Southwood 1-0 140 5
6. W. Washington 1-0 118 6
(tie) Sheridan 1-0 118 NR
8. Parke Heritage 0-0 78 7
9. N. Decatur 1-0 42 10
10. N. Judson 1-0 26 NR
Others receiving votes: S. Putnam 14, Monroe Central 12, N. Daviess 6, Indpls Park Tudor 6, N. Vermillion 4, Frontier 2.
BOTH PROVIDENCE SOCCER TEAMS, SILVER CREEK GIRLS RANKED
Both Providence teams, as well as the Silver Creek girls, are ranked in the latest Indiana Soccer Coaches Association polls.
The Pioneer boys moved up to No. 3 in the Class A rankings, while the Providence girls checked in at No. 5 in the their Class A poll.
Meanwhile the Silver Creek girls, who are off to a 3-0 start, came in at No. 17 in 2A.
ISCA POLLS
Boys
Class 3A: 1. North Central, 2. Noblesville, 3. Chesterton, 4. Zionsville, 5. FW Carroll, 6. Carmel, 7. Castle, 8. Hamilton Southeastern, 9. Center Grove, 10. Northridge, 11. Fishers, 12. Crown Point, 13. Bloomington South, 14. Pike, 15. Westfield, 16. Lake Central, 17. Avon, 18. Columbus East, 19. Elkhart, 20. Evansville North.
Class 2A: 1. Evansville Memorial, 2. Mishawaka Marian, 3. Concordia Lutheran, 4. Guerin Catholic, 5. Washington Community, 6. Heritage Hills, 7. SB St. Joseph, 8. Cardinal Ritter, 9. Brebeuf Jesuit, 10. Northwood, 11. Gibson Southern, 12. Leo, 13. Speedway, 14. West Noble, 15. Culver Academies, 16. West Lafayette, 17. Lebanon, 18. Lawrenceburg, 19. Bishop Dwenger, 20. Manchester.
Class A: 1. Lakewood Park Christian, 2. Indianapolis Lutheran, 3. Providence, 4. Jac-Cen-Del, 5. Argos, 6. Greenwood Christian Academy, 7. Park Tudor, 8. Heritage Christian, 9. Scecina Memorial, 10. South Knox, 11. Oldenburg Academy, 12. Bethany Christian, 13. Cascade, 14. Bethesda Christian, 15. South Spencer, 16. Covington, 17. Illiana Christian, 18. Lafayette Central Catholic, 19. Lakeland Christian Academy, 20. Central Christian Academy.
Girls
Class 3A: 1. Noblesville, 2. Carmel, 3. Hamilton Southeastern, 4. Memorial, 5. Valparaiso, 6. SB St. Joseph, 7. Bloomington South, 8. Reitz Memorial, 9. Brownsburg, 10. Avon, 11. Penn, 12. Castle, 13. Homestead, 14. Guerin Catholic, 15. Columbus North, 16. East Central, 17. Fishers, 18. Carroll, 19. Center Grove, 20. Crown Point.
Class 2A: 1. Evansville Mater Dei, 2. FW Dwenger, 3. Mishawaka Marian, 4. South Dearborn, 5. Brebeuf Jesuit, 6. Cathedral, 7. Batesville, 8. Bishop Chatard, 9. Wheeler, 10. Heritage Hills, 11. Northview, 12. Lawrenceburg, 13. Hamilton Heights, 14. Dekalb, 15. Tri West, 16. Bellmont, 17. Silver Creek, 18. West Lafayette, 19. Leo, 20. Plymouth.
Class A: 1. Park Tudor, 2. Lafayette Central Catholic, 3. FW Blackhawk, 4. Andrean, 5. Providence, 6. Eastbrook, 7. Evansville Christian, 8. Oldenburg, 9. Argos, 10. Vincennes Rivet, 11. FW Canterbury, 12. Heritage Christian-Indy, 13. Tipton, 14. Evansville Day, 15. Boone Grove, 16. Bethany Christian, 17. South Adams, 18. Lakeland Christian, 19. South Knox, 20. N.E. Dubois.
JEFF, FLOYD BOYS RANKED
The Jeffersonville and Floyd Central boys' tennis teams are ranked No. 29 and No. 30, respectively, in the first Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association rankings of the season.
IHSTECA POLL
1. Carmel, 2. North Central, 3. Center Grove, 4. Zionsville, 5. Jasper, 6. Munster, 7. Guerin Catholic, 8. FW Carroll, 9. Brownsburg, 10. Hamilton SE, 11. Fishers, 12. Columbus North, 13 (tie). Castle, Penn, 15. FW Dwenger, 16. TH South, 17. West Lafayette, 18. Brebeuf, 19. SB St Joseph, 20. Homestead, 21. Lafayette Harrison, 22. Westfield, 23. Bloomington South, 24. Cathedral, 25. Valparaiso, 26. Delta, 27. Evansville Reitz, 28. Whiteland, 29. Jeffersonville, 30. Floyd Central.
