Scott Hutchins, a long-time assistant to Scott Hornung, has been named the new baseball coach at Providence.
Hutchins assisted Hornung, who retired at the end of last season, for 23 years.
“Having been in the program for 27 combined years, as a player and a coach, the thing I am most looking forward to is carrying on the outstanding tradition of Providence baseball,” Hutchins, a 1991 PHS graduate, said in a press release. “We have a very talented group of returning players that are fun to be around, so I am very excited for this opportunity.”
Hutchins, who won a sectional title as a player in his senior year, helped Hornung to 13 sectional titles, five regional championships, one semistate crown and the Class 2A state title in 2016 in his time as an assistant.
“Coach Hutchins has a lot to give to the program and will continue to put a first-class baseball team on the field for the Pioneers,” Providence athletic director Mickey Golembeski said. “We’re looking forward to his leadership.”
Hutchins has already added a former Pioneer standout to his coaching staff.
Jacob Julius, a 2004 PHS graduate who played at Spalding University and the University of Arkansas, then spent five seasons in the Baltimore Orioles’ organization, will be the associate head coach.
FLOYD GIRLS RANKED 19TH
After a couple of strong performances to start the season, the Floyd Central girls’ golf team checked in at No. 19 in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association poll released Monday.
The Highlanders, who finished sixth in the stacked Bloomington South Invitational on Aug. 5 and won last Saturday’s New Albany Invitational, will participate in the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational on Saturday at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
IHSGCA TOP 20
1. Evansville North
2. Homestead
3. Westfield
4. Carmel
5. Zionsville
6. Columbus North
7. NorthWood
8. Brownsburg
8. Crown Point
10. Culver Academies
11. Penn
12. Evansville Memorial
13. Franklin
14. Hamilton SE
14. Noblesville
16. Center Grove
17. Guerin Catholic
18. Lake Central
19. Floyd Central
20. Valparaiso
FOOTBALL PRESEASON POLLS RELEASED
None of the eight area teams received votes in the Indiana Football Coaches Association preseason polls released Monday.
The No. 1 teams are Carmel (Class 6A), New Palestine (5A), Marion (4A), West Lafayette (3A), Western Boone (2A) and Lutheran (A).
IFCA PRESEASON POLLS
CLASS 6A
1. Carmel (3 1st-place votes) 83 total points
2. Warren Central (5) 79
3. Brownsburg (1) 75
4. Center Grove (1) 73
5. Avon 38
6. Penn 33
7. North Central 31
8. Lafayette Jeff 27
9. Columbus East 26
10. Ben Davis 25
Receiving votes: Fort Wayne Snider 16; Westfield 13; Lawrence North 8; Perry Meridian 8; Lawrence Central 5; Columbus North 1; Fishers 1.
CLASS 5A
1. New Palestine (9) 99
2. Cathedral 77
3. Fort Wayne Dwenger (1) 66
4. Decatur Central 61
5. Michigan City 58
6. Valparaiso 47
7. Bloomington South 38
8. Whiteland 35
9. Mishawaka 21
10. Castle 17
Receiving votes: Concord 6; Harrison 6; Elkhart Central 5; Plainfield 4; Terre Haute North 4; LaPorte 3.
CLASS 4A
1. Marion (1) 63
2. Evansville Central (3) 61
3. Mooresville 48
4. East Central 46
5. Angola 37
6. NorthWood 37
7. New Prairie 33
8. Lowell 31
9. Mississinewa (1) 31
10. Evansville Reitz (1) 25
Receiving votes: Roncalli (1) 23; East Noble 16; Evansville Memorial 16; Culver Academies 13; Fort Wayne Wayne (1) 11; Mt. Vernon 8; Plymouth 8; Boonville 7; Martinsville 7; ;Delta 6; Northview 5; Beech Grove 3; Hobart 2; South Bend Riley 2; Hammond Morton 1; Pendleton Heights 1; Western 1.
CLASS 3A
1. West Lafayette (10) 100
2. Chatard 83
3. Brebeuf 67
4. Gibson Southern 62
5. Heritage Hills 49
6. Brownstown Central 42
7. Guerin Catholic 30
8. Mishawaka Marian 27
9. Fort Wayne Concordia 18
10. Ritter 17
Receiving votes: Lawrenceburg 13; Evansville Bosse 9; Jimtown 8; Batesville 7; Greencastle 6; Vincennes Lincoln 6; Yorktown 2; Danville 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Western Boone (8) 97
2. Eastbrook 78
3. Scecina 60
4. Fort Wayne Luers 46
5. Pioneer (1) 45
6. Andrean (1) 39
7. Evansville Mater Dei 36
8. Triton Central 27
9. Sheandoah 22
10. Rensselaer Central 15
Receiving votes: Tipton 14; Cass 12; Lapel 10; Monrovia 8; Woodlan 8; Paoli 6; Heritage Christian 5; Linton-Stockton 5; South Vermillion 4; Wheeler 4; Centerville 2; LaVille 2; Whiting 2; Blackford 1; Bremen 1; Delphi 1.
CLASS A
1. Lutheran (1) 81
2. North Vermillion (4) 76
3. South Adams (2) 61
4. Adams Central (3) 60
5. Monroe Central 51
6. Churubusco 45
7. SouthWood 43
8. Lafayette Central Catholic 31
9. West Washington 27
10. Parke Heritage 26
Receiving votes: Sheridan 15; North Central (Farmersburg) 14; Hagerstown 5; Knightstown 4; Covington 3; South Putnam 3; Triton 3; Milan 2.
ROBINSON, NORTHAM RECEIVE HONOR
A pair of local recent graduates — Borden’s Jacob Robinson and Floyd Central’s Kellen Northam — were selected to the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Academic All-State team released late in the summer.
