The Indiana High School Athletic Association made two announcements Wednesday that will impact the summers of many of the state’s prep athletes.
First, it said that it is suspending all school-sponsored athletic activities through June 30 after State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick clarified that the state’s school closure order ends on that day.
Secondly, though, the IHSAA also stated that school-sponsored activities may resume July 1 “provided there are no adjustments to Governor Eric Holcomb’s announced plans to re-open the State of Indiana.” In step with that, the IHSAA also announced that it is waiving its annual moratorium week, which was scheduled for June 28 through July 4, “in light of the amount of time students have been restricted from school and contact with their teammates and coaches.”
LACY SIGNS WITH DELAWARE STATE
Jeffersonville senior volleyball standout Alayna Lacy has signed to play for NCAA Division I Delaware State.
The 5-foot-7 setter/outside hitter led the Red Devils in kills (203), service aces (73), digs (265) and assists (461) this past season. She also ranked second on the squad, which went 17-14 in its first season under Wes Briscoe, in solo blocks (11) and total blocks (15).
Lacy, who was a first-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference selection, represented the South in the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association All-Star Classic.
She’ll join the Hornets, who went 12-18 — the most wins by the team since 2010 — last season, including 7-8 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
EDWARDS COMMITS TO PITTsburg STATE
Providence senior football standout Bishop Edwards announced Tuesday night that he has committed to Pittsburg State, an NCAA Division II program in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Edwards originally committed to Urbana (Ohio), but was forced to find a new school after that university announced it was closing.
This past season Edwards, who played quarterback and linebacker for the Pioneers, ran for 423 yards and six touchdowns while throwing for another TD. On defense, he ranked second on the team in total tackles (65) and solo stops (52) while leading the way in tackles for loss (five). He also caused two fumbles, recovered one and defended one pass.
Edwards will join the Gorillas, who went 6-5 last season.
PROCTOR PLEDGES TO IU Southeast
Christian Academy boys’ basketball standout T.J. Proctor has committed to IU Southeast. The senior made the announcement on Twitter with a picture of himself edited over a shot of the IUS Activities Building with the words “THE NEXT CHAPTER” above him.
The 5-11 point guard averaged nearly 14 points per game this past season for the Warriors, who went 18-7 and won the Class A Borden Sectional title before the state tournament was halted by the coronavirus.
He is the third area senior to commit to the Grenadiers, joining New Albany forward Trey Hourigan and Charlestown forward Caleb Brown.
