CAI3.jpg (copy)

Christian Academy freshman Ella Baldwin hits a ball over the net during the Warriors’ victory over North Harrison in the first round of the Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional this past October. CAI will drop down to 2A next year after playing two years in 3A due to the IHSAA’s success factor.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

The Indiana High School Athletic Association’s Executive Committee approved sectional assignments in six team sports for the 2021-22 school year Monday.

Sectional groupings in boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, football and volleyball were approved by the Executive Committee.

Among those, there were only a couple of changes to those sectionals involving schools in Clark and Floyd counties.

The first of those is in football, where Seymour joins fellow Hoosier Hills Conference members Bedford North Lawrence, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville and New Albany in Class 5A Sectional 16. The Owls move over from Sectional 14, where Columbus East replaced them, to create a five-team field in 16.

Then in volleyball, Christian Academy drops down after two years in 3A’s Sectional 30, due to the IHSAA’s success factor, to 2A’s Sectional 46. There, the Warriors will join Clarksville, Crawford County, Eastern, Henryville, Mitchell and Paoli.

BASEBALL, SOFTBALL POSTSEASON PAIRINGS RELEASED

On Sunday night, the IHSAA released postseason pairings for its baseball and softball tournaments.

The 54th annual Baseball State Tournament will begin with the sectional round on Wednesday, May 26 and is scheduled to finish Monday, May 31. The 64 champions will then advance to the four-team regionals on Saturday, June 5. The 16 regional winners will then be assigned to single-game semistate contests Saturday, June 12, with the victors moving on to their respective state championship games.

The four state title contests will be played in a doubleheader format on Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22 at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

Below is a look at all of the sectional pairings involving our local teams, as well as the 2019 champions of those sectionals. The host schools will announce the playing schedules in the coming days. Those online brackets will be available at MaxPreps.com.

.

IHSAA BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT SECTIONAL PAIRINGS

Class 4A Sectional 15 at Floyd Central

Game 1: New Albany vs. Jennings County

Game 2: Seymour vs. Floyd Central

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Jeffersonville vs. Bedford NL

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

2019 champion: Jeffersonville

Class 3A Sectional 30 at Silver Creek

Game 1: Silver Creek vs. Charlestown

Game 2: Scottsburg vs. Corydon Central

Game 3: Brownstown Central vs. Salem

Game 4: Madison vs. North Harrison

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Game 7 (final): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

2019 champion: Silver Creek

Class 2A Sectional 46 at Eastern

Game 1: Henryville vs. Providence

Game 2: Clarksville vs. Eastern

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Austin vs. Crawford County

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

2019 champion: Lanesville

Class A Sectional 61 at South Central

Game 1: Lanesville vs. CAI

Game 2: Orleans vs. South Central

Game 3: Borden vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4 (final): Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

2019 champion: Trinity Lutheran

Class A Sectional 62 at West Washington

Game 1: Crothersville vs. New Washington

Game 2: Shawe Memorial vs. West Washington

Game 3 (final): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

2019 champion: South Central

.

IHSAA SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT SECTIONAL PAIRINGS

The 36th annual Softball State Tournament will begin with the sectional round on Monday, May 24 and is scheduled to conclude on Saturday, May 29. The 64 champions will then advance to the one-game regional round on Tuesday, June 1. The 32 regional winners will then be assigned to four-team semistates on Saturday, June 5. The victors of each semistate will move on to their respective state championship games.

The four state title contests will be played Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12 at Center Grove High School.

Below is a look at all of the sectional pairings involving our local teams, as well as the 2019 champions of those sectionals. The host schools will announce the playing schedules in the coming days. Those online brackets will be available at MaxPreps.com.

IHSAA SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT SECTIONAL PAIRINGS

Class 4A Sectional 15 at Jennings County

Game 1: Jennings County vs. Floyd Central

Game 2: Seymour vs. Jeffersonville

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Bedford NL vs. New Albany

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

2019 champion: Jennings County

Class 3A Sectional 30 at Scottsburg

Game 1: Corydon Central vs. Silver Creek

Game 2: Salem vs. Scottsburg

Game 3: Brownstown Central vs. Charlestown

Game 4: North Harrison vs. Madison

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Game 7 (final): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

2019 champion: Silver Creek

Class 2A Sectional 46 at Clarksville

Game 1: Eastern vs. Crawford County

Game 2: Clarksville vs. Mitchell

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Providence vs. Paoli

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

2019 champion: Paoli

Class A Sectional 61 at Lanesville

Game 1: West Washington vs. Lanesville

Game 2: Borden vs. South Central

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: CAI vs. Orleans

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

2019 champion: West Washington

Class A Sectional 62 at Henryville

Game 1: Shawe Memorial vs. New Washington

Game 2: Henryville vs. Trinity Lutheran

Game 3: Rock Creek vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4 (final): Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

2019 champion: Lanesville

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you