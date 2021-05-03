The Indiana High School Athletic Association’s Executive Committee approved sectional assignments in six team sports for the 2021-22 school year Monday.
Sectional groupings in boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, football and volleyball were approved by the Executive Committee.
Among those, there were only a couple of changes to those sectionals involving schools in Clark and Floyd counties.
The first of those is in football, where Seymour joins fellow Hoosier Hills Conference members Bedford North Lawrence, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville and New Albany in Class 5A Sectional 16. The Owls move over from Sectional 14, where Columbus East replaced them, to create a five-team field in 16.
Then in volleyball, Christian Academy drops down after two years in 3A’s Sectional 30, due to the IHSAA’s success factor, to 2A’s Sectional 46. There, the Warriors will join Clarksville, Crawford County, Eastern, Henryville, Mitchell and Paoli.
BASEBALL, SOFTBALL POSTSEASON PAIRINGS RELEASED
On Sunday night, the IHSAA released postseason pairings for its baseball and softball tournaments.
The 54th annual Baseball State Tournament will begin with the sectional round on Wednesday, May 26 and is scheduled to finish Monday, May 31. The 64 champions will then advance to the four-team regionals on Saturday, June 5. The 16 regional winners will then be assigned to single-game semistate contests Saturday, June 12, with the victors moving on to their respective state championship games.
The four state title contests will be played in a doubleheader format on Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22 at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
Below is a look at all of the sectional pairings involving our local teams, as well as the 2019 champions of those sectionals. The host schools will announce the playing schedules in the coming days. Those online brackets will be available at MaxPreps.com.
IHSAA BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT SECTIONAL PAIRINGS
Class 4A Sectional 15 at Floyd Central
Game 1: New Albany vs. Jennings County
Game 2: Seymour vs. Floyd Central
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Jeffersonville vs. Bedford NL
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
2019 champion: Jeffersonville
Class 3A Sectional 30 at Silver Creek
Game 1: Silver Creek vs. Charlestown
Game 2: Scottsburg vs. Corydon Central
Game 3: Brownstown Central vs. Salem
Game 4: Madison vs. North Harrison
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Game 7 (final): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
2019 champion: Silver Creek
Class 2A Sectional 46 at Eastern
Game 1: Henryville vs. Providence
Game 2: Clarksville vs. Eastern
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Austin vs. Crawford County
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
2019 champion: Lanesville
Class A Sectional 61 at South Central
Game 1: Lanesville vs. CAI
Game 2: Orleans vs. South Central
Game 3: Borden vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4 (final): Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
2019 champion: Trinity Lutheran
Class A Sectional 62 at West Washington
Game 1: Crothersville vs. New Washington
Game 2: Shawe Memorial vs. West Washington
Game 3 (final): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
2019 champion: South Central
IHSAA SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT SECTIONAL PAIRINGS
The 36th annual Softball State Tournament will begin with the sectional round on Monday, May 24 and is scheduled to conclude on Saturday, May 29. The 64 champions will then advance to the one-game regional round on Tuesday, June 1. The 32 regional winners will then be assigned to four-team semistates on Saturday, June 5. The victors of each semistate will move on to their respective state championship games.
The four state title contests will be played Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12 at Center Grove High School.
Below is a look at all of the sectional pairings involving our local teams, as well as the 2019 champions of those sectionals. The host schools will announce the playing schedules in the coming days. Those online brackets will be available at MaxPreps.com.
IHSAA SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT SECTIONAL PAIRINGS
Class 4A Sectional 15 at Jennings County
Game 1: Jennings County vs. Floyd Central
Game 2: Seymour vs. Jeffersonville
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Bedford NL vs. New Albany
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
2019 champion: Jennings County
Class 3A Sectional 30 at Scottsburg
Game 1: Corydon Central vs. Silver Creek
Game 2: Salem vs. Scottsburg
Game 3: Brownstown Central vs. Charlestown
Game 4: North Harrison vs. Madison
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Game 7 (final): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
2019 champion: Silver Creek
Class 2A Sectional 46 at Clarksville
Game 1: Eastern vs. Crawford County
Game 2: Clarksville vs. Mitchell
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Providence vs. Paoli
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
2019 champion: Paoli
Class A Sectional 61 at Lanesville
Game 1: West Washington vs. Lanesville
Game 2: Borden vs. South Central
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: CAI vs. Orleans
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
2019 champion: West Washington
Class A Sectional 62 at Henryville
Game 1: Shawe Memorial vs. New Washington
Game 2: Henryville vs. Trinity Lutheran
Game 3: Rock Creek vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4 (final): Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
2019 champion: Lanesville
