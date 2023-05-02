AubreyCannon.jpg

Jeffersonville freshman Aubrey Cannon swings at a pitch during the Red Devils’ 14-4 win over visiting Henryville earlier this season.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

On Sunday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association released the pairings for its upcoming baseball and softball state tournaments.

For complete pairings of both tourneys visit ihsaa.org.

BASEBALL

A field of 389 teams will begin play later this month in the 56th annual IHSAA Baseball State Tournament Series.

Sectional games are slated to begin Wednesday, May 24 and continue through Memorial Day (Monday, May 29) with the regionals scheduled for Saturday, June 3.

This year’s state tourney, like the ones in basketball, has a different format than previous years as the regional and semistate rounds have essentially switched. The regional is now a single contest with two championship games being played back-to-back in a doubleheader at the same site. The semistate then becomes a two-round affair with the winner advancing to the state championship.

The four state final games will be played at Victory Field in Indianapolis. This year’s contests will be played in a doubleheader format on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17.

SECTIONALS (May 24-29)

CLASS 4A NEW ALBANY (Mt. Tabor)

Game 1: Floyd Central vs. Bedford NL

Game 2: New Albany vs. Jennings County

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Jeffersonville vs. Seymour

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

CLASS 3A MADISON

Game 1: Charlestown vs. North Harrison

Game 2: Corydon Central vs. Salem

Game 3: Scottsburg vs. Madison

Game 4: Silver Creek vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

CLASS 2A PROVIDENCE

Game 1: Eastern vs. Providence

Game 2: Paoli vs. Clarksville

Game 3: Crawford County vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4 (final): Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

CLASS A LANESVILLE

Game 1: Lanesville vs. South Central

Game 2: Borden vs. Rock Creek

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: West Washington vs. CAI

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

CLASS A SHAWE MEMORIAL

Game 1: Crothersville vs. Henryville

Game 2: Shawe Memorial vs. Rising Sun

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: New Washington vs. Trinity Lutheran

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

REGIONALS (June 3)

Southern regional sites: Park Tudor, Mooresville, Morristown, Loogootee, Jasper, Floyd Central, Mitchell, Castle

CLASS 4A

8. New Albany Sectional winner vs. Evansville Reitz Sectional winner (Evansville Central, Evansville Reitz, Castle, Evansville Harrison or Castle)

CLASS 3A

15. Franklin County Sectional winner (Greensburg, Connersville, South Dearborn, Rushville, Franklin County, Batesville or Lawrenceburg) vs. Madison Sectional winner

CLASS 2A

23. Austin Sectional winner (Brown County, Brownstown Central, Milan, South Ripley, Switzerland County, Austin, Hauser or Southwestern) vs. Providence Sectional winner

CLASS A

31. Lanesville Sectional winner vs. Shawe Memorial Sectional winner

SEMISTATES (June 10)

South semistate sites: Plainfield, Mooresville, Southridge, Jasper

STATE FINALS (June 16-17)

At Victory Field, Indianapolis

.

SOFTBALL

A field of 372 teams will begin play later this month in the 38th annual IHSAA Softball State Tournament Series.

Sectional action is scheduled for May 22-27 with the 64 winners moving into a one-game regional round on Tuesday, May 30. The four-team semistates will follow on Saturday, June 3 with the series capped off by the four state championship games, which will be played June 9-10 at Purdue’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette.

SECTIONALS (May 22-27)

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 15 at BEDFORD NL

Game 1: Jennings County vs. New Albany

Game 2: Seymour at Bedford NL

Game 3: Jeffersonville vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Floyd Central vs. Game 2 winner

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 30 at CHARLESTOWN

Game 1: Madison at Charlestown

Game 2: Salem vs. Scottsburg

Game 3: North Harrison vs. Silver Creek

Game 4: Corydon Central vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 46 at EASTERN

Game 1: Eastern vs. Austin

Game 2: Paoli vs. Clarksville

Game 3: Crawford County vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Providence vs. Game 2 winner

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

CLASS A SECTIONAL 61 at WEST WASHINGTON

Game 1: Lanesville vs. Rock Creek

Game 2: CAI vs. Borden

Game 3: West Washington vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4 (final): Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

CLASS A SECTIONAL 62 at RISING SUN

Game 1: Shawe Memorial vs. Henryville

Game 2: New Washington vs. Rising Sun

Game 3: Trinity Lutheran vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Crothersville vs. Game 2 winner

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

REGIONALS (May 30)

CLASS 4A

8. Sectional 16 winner (Evansville Central, Castle, Evansville North, Evansville Reitz or Evansville Harrison) at BNL Sectional winner

CLASS 3A

15. Charlestown Sectional winner at Sectional 29 winner (South Dearborn, Franklin County, Lawrenceburg, Connersville, Rushville, Greensburg or Batesville)

CLASS 2A

23. Eastern Sectional winner at Sectional 45 winner (Southwestern, Milan, Switzerland County, Hauser, Brownstown Central, Brown County or South Ripley)

CLASS A

31. Rising Sun Sectional winner at West Washington Sectional winner

SEMISTATES (June 3)

South semistate sites: Center Grove (4A), Jasper (3A), Forest Park (2A), North Daviess (A).

STATE (June 9-10)

At Purdue’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette

.

IHSAA APPROVES REDUCTION OF NECESSARY NUMBER SCHOOLS FOR EMERGING SPORTS

During its annual review of the by-laws on Monday afternoon, the Board of Directors of the IHSAA tabled a proposal that would change the way schools are classified in the four-class sports.

The proposal will now be taken up at the June 22 Executive Committee meeting.

However the Board did unanimously approve the reduction of necessary number of schools participating in an Emerging Sport (currently girls’ wrestling and boys’ volleyball) from 150 to 100 before the sport would become officially sponsored and a state tournament implemented. The minimum of 40 schools per district was also struck from the rule.

