On Sunday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association released the pairings for its upcoming baseball and softball state tournaments.
For complete pairings of both tourneys visit ihsaa.org.
BASEBALL
A field of 389 teams will begin play later this month in the 56th annual IHSAA Baseball State Tournament Series.
Sectional games are slated to begin Wednesday, May 24 and continue through Memorial Day (Monday, May 29) with the regionals scheduled for Saturday, June 3.
This year’s state tourney, like the ones in basketball, has a different format than previous years as the regional and semistate rounds have essentially switched. The regional is now a single contest with two championship games being played back-to-back in a doubleheader at the same site. The semistate then becomes a two-round affair with the winner advancing to the state championship.
The four state final games will be played at Victory Field in Indianapolis. This year’s contests will be played in a doubleheader format on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17.
SECTIONALS (May 24-29)
CLASS 4A NEW ALBANY (Mt. Tabor)
Game 1: Floyd Central vs. Bedford NL
Game 2: New Albany vs. Jennings County
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Jeffersonville vs. Seymour
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
CLASS 3A MADISON
Game 1: Charlestown vs. North Harrison
Game 2: Corydon Central vs. Salem
Game 3: Scottsburg vs. Madison
Game 4: Silver Creek vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
CLASS 2A PROVIDENCE
Game 1: Eastern vs. Providence
Game 2: Paoli vs. Clarksville
Game 3: Crawford County vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4 (final): Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
CLASS A LANESVILLE
Game 1: Lanesville vs. South Central
Game 2: Borden vs. Rock Creek
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: West Washington vs. CAI
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
CLASS A SHAWE MEMORIAL
Game 1: Crothersville vs. Henryville
Game 2: Shawe Memorial vs. Rising Sun
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: New Washington vs. Trinity Lutheran
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
REGIONALS (June 3)
Southern regional sites: Park Tudor, Mooresville, Morristown, Loogootee, Jasper, Floyd Central, Mitchell, Castle
CLASS 4A
8. New Albany Sectional winner vs. Evansville Reitz Sectional winner (Evansville Central, Evansville Reitz, Castle, Evansville Harrison or Castle)
CLASS 3A
15. Franklin County Sectional winner (Greensburg, Connersville, South Dearborn, Rushville, Franklin County, Batesville or Lawrenceburg) vs. Madison Sectional winner
CLASS 2A
23. Austin Sectional winner (Brown County, Brownstown Central, Milan, South Ripley, Switzerland County, Austin, Hauser or Southwestern) vs. Providence Sectional winner
CLASS A
31. Lanesville Sectional winner vs. Shawe Memorial Sectional winner
SEMISTATES (June 10)
South semistate sites: Plainfield, Mooresville, Southridge, Jasper
STATE FINALS (June 16-17)
At Victory Field, Indianapolis
SOFTBALL
A field of 372 teams will begin play later this month in the 38th annual IHSAA Softball State Tournament Series.
Sectional action is scheduled for May 22-27 with the 64 winners moving into a one-game regional round on Tuesday, May 30. The four-team semistates will follow on Saturday, June 3 with the series capped off by the four state championship games, which will be played June 9-10 at Purdue’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette.
SECTIONALS (May 22-27)
CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 15 at BEDFORD NL
Game 1: Jennings County vs. New Albany
Game 2: Seymour at Bedford NL
Game 3: Jeffersonville vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Floyd Central vs. Game 2 winner
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 30 at CHARLESTOWN
Game 1: Madison at Charlestown
Game 2: Salem vs. Scottsburg
Game 3: North Harrison vs. Silver Creek
Game 4: Corydon Central vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 46 at EASTERN
Game 1: Eastern vs. Austin
Game 2: Paoli vs. Clarksville
Game 3: Crawford County vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Providence vs. Game 2 winner
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
CLASS A SECTIONAL 61 at WEST WASHINGTON
Game 1: Lanesville vs. Rock Creek
Game 2: CAI vs. Borden
Game 3: West Washington vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4 (final): Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
CLASS A SECTIONAL 62 at RISING SUN
Game 1: Shawe Memorial vs. Henryville
Game 2: New Washington vs. Rising Sun
Game 3: Trinity Lutheran vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Crothersville vs. Game 2 winner
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
REGIONALS (May 30)
CLASS 4A
8. Sectional 16 winner (Evansville Central, Castle, Evansville North, Evansville Reitz or Evansville Harrison) at BNL Sectional winner
CLASS 3A
15. Charlestown Sectional winner at Sectional 29 winner (South Dearborn, Franklin County, Lawrenceburg, Connersville, Rushville, Greensburg or Batesville)
CLASS 2A
23. Eastern Sectional winner at Sectional 45 winner (Southwestern, Milan, Switzerland County, Hauser, Brownstown Central, Brown County or South Ripley)
CLASS A
31. Rising Sun Sectional winner at West Washington Sectional winner
SEMISTATES (June 3)
South semistate sites: Center Grove (4A), Jasper (3A), Forest Park (2A), North Daviess (A).
STATE (June 9-10)
At Purdue’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette
IHSAA APPROVES REDUCTION OF NECESSARY NUMBER SCHOOLS FOR EMERGING SPORTS
During its annual review of the by-laws on Monday afternoon, the Board of Directors of the IHSAA tabled a proposal that would change the way schools are classified in the four-class sports.
The proposal will now be taken up at the June 22 Executive Committee meeting.
However the Board did unanimously approve the reduction of necessary number of schools participating in an Emerging Sport (currently girls’ wrestling and boys’ volleyball) from 150 to 100 before the sport would become officially sponsored and a state tournament implemented. The minimum of 40 schools per district was also struck from the rule.
Commented
