HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS NOTEBOOK: Makun commits to Louisville

SOUTHERN INDIANA — Addison Makun is going to be a Cardinal.
The Silver Creek rising junior, a volleyball standout for the Dragons, has committed to the University of Louisville.
Makun, who is listed at 6-foot-5 by her club team (KIVA), is considered to be one of the top middle blockers in the nation in the Class of 2025.
Last season, she led the Dragons in kills (216), kill percentage (48.5) and hitting percentage (35.5), as well as solo blocks (74), block assists (51) and total blocks (125).
Silver Creek went 18-14 last year, which ended with a loss to eventual Class 3A state champion Providence in the sectional.
Meanwhile Louisville went 31-3 last season, which ended with a 3-0 loss to Texas in the national championship match in the Cards’ second straight trip to the Final Four.
FLOYD DUO GOES UNBEATEN
Floyd Central’s Bray Emerine, a rising senior, and Isaac Campbell, a rising sophomore, both went undefeated (10-0) at the recent AAU Disney National Duals in Orlando, Fla. They both achieved All-American status and their team, Indiana Smackdown, placed second in the championships.
Emerine had an outstanding junior season while grappling at 182 pounds for the Highlanders. He rolled to sectional and regional titles before taking third at the Evansville Reitz Semistate. At the IHSAA State Finals, he lost his first-round match 11-9 in overtime to finish the season with a 27-4 record.
Campbell had a fabulous freshman season for Floyd. He only lost one match at 106 during the regular season before capturing his first sectional title. He followed that up with a runner-up finish in the regional before finishing fourth at the semistate. Campbell then lost his first-round match at the IHSAA State Finals to finish the season with a 32-5 record.
The two will compete in the 2023 US Marine Corps Junior & 16U Nationals in Fargo, N.D. in July.