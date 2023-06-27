 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Smoke from Canadian Wildfires to Cause Poor Air Quality...

A plume of smoke left over from Canadian wildfire activity will
work southward across the area tonight into Wednesday, leading to
hazy skies, reduced visibility, and poor air quality. The air
quality may become bad enough to be unhealthy for all groups of
people. Consult your local health departments for more information
on Air Quality safety precautions.

In addition, the added particulates in the air from smoke can lead
to increased fog formation. Be aware of reduced visibilities
overnight, especially near bodies of water or anywhere that has
seen recent heavy rainfall. If fog becomes dense enough a Dense
Fog Advisory will be issued.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until midnight EDT tonight.

A Code Red Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for the
Louisville Metro Area.

Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups
may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

For more information, visit the Louisville Metro Air Pollution
Control District at http://www.louisvilleky.gov/apcd or the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management at http://www.in.gov/idem.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS NOTEBOOK

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS NOTEBOOK: Makun commits to Louisville

Silver Creek’s Addison Makun blocks a kill attempt by Center Grove’s Sofie Sabol during a match in the Providence Kickoff Classic last season. Makun, who is considered one of the top middle blockers in the Class of 2025, has committed to the University of Louisville.

SOUTHERN INDIANA — Addison Makun is going to be a Cardinal.

The Silver Creek rising junior, a volleyball standout for the Dragons, has committed to the University of Louisville.

Makun, who is listed at 6-foot-5 by her club team (KIVA), is considered to be one of the top middle blockers in the nation in the Class of 2025.

Last season, she led the Dragons in kills (216), kill percentage (48.5) and hitting percentage (35.5), as well as solo blocks (74), block assists (51) and total blocks (125).

Silver Creek went 18-14 last year, which ended with a loss to eventual Class 3A state champion Providence in the sectional.

Meanwhile Louisville went 31-3 last season, which ended with a 3-0 loss to Texas in the national championship match in the Cards’ second straight trip to the Final Four.

FLOYD DUO GOES UNBEATEN

Floyd Central’s Bray Emerine, a rising senior, and Isaac Campbell, a rising sophomore, both went undefeated (10-0) at the recent AAU Disney National Duals in Orlando, Fla. They both achieved All-American status and their team, Indiana Smackdown, placed second in the championships.

Floyd Central’s Bray Emerine, a rising senior, and Isaac Campbell, a rising sophomore, both went undefeated (10-0) at the recent AAU Disney National Duals in Orlando, Fla. They both achieved All-American status and their team, Indiana Smackdown, placed second in the championships. The two will compete in the 2023 US Marine Corps Junior & 16U Nationals in Fargo, N.D. in July.

Emerine had an outstanding junior season while grappling at 182 pounds for the Highlanders. He rolled to sectional and regional titles before taking third at the Evansville Reitz Semistate. At the IHSAA State Finals, he lost his first-round match 11-9 in overtime to finish the season with a 27-4 record.

Campbell had a fabulous freshman season for Floyd. He only lost one match at 106 during the regular season before capturing his first sectional title. He followed that up with a runner-up finish in the regional before finishing fourth at the semistate. Campbell then lost his first-round match at the IHSAA State Finals to finish the season with a 32-5 record.

The two will compete in the 2023 US Marine Corps Junior & 16U Nationals in Fargo, N.D. in July.

