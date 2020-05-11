Two Jeffersonville senior wrestlers who helped the Red Devils to their third straight sectional title this past season recently made their college decisions.
Adonis Boyd has committed to Bellarmine University, while Ethan Rogers has pledged to Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Boyd was a three-time sectional champion and two-time regional winner, as well as a two-time academic All-State selection during his career with the Red Devils.
This past season, Boyd won sectional and regional titles in the 126-pound weight class before losing in the quarterfinals of the Evansville Reitz Semistate to finish 38-5.
Boyd will join former Red Devils Josh Craig and Josh McCorkle across the river at Bellarmine, which is transitioning to NCAA Division I.
Meanwhile, Rogers captured sectional and regional crowns at 220 before losing in the first round of the semistate to finish with a 42-3 record this past season.
Rogers, who was also a standout linebacker for Jeff, will also play football for the Panthers.
FLOYD’S FONDA COMMITS
The Floyd Central boys’ volleyball team didn’t get a chance to hit the court this spring, but that didn’t stop it from sending a player to college.
Senior Jon Fonda has committed to continue his academic and athletic career at Indiana Tech. Fonda was a three-year player in the program and helped the Highlanders reach the state semifinals last year. In 2019 Fonda, a right side/opposite hitter, recorded 48 kills, 16 total blocks and nine service aces en route to being named the varsity’s Most Improved Player.
“We are excited to get Jon to Fort Wayne,” Indiana Tech head coach Kyle Shondell said. “An athlete like Jon, with so much room to grow, is what every coach wants in their gym.
“We see him as a great fit in our culture — both by what he can do in the court and by the kind of man he wants to become.”
Fonda will join two members of his club team, the Louisville Fury, at Indiana Tech.
“He is one of the three Southern Indiana or Louisville-area guys in this class and I couldn’t be happier to establish that pipeline,” Shondell said.
NEW ALBANY HOOPS BANQUET TONIGHT
The annual New Albany boys’ basketball banquet was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it will announce its award winners beginning at 7 p.m. tonight on its Facebook page.
Here’s a quick glance at the schedule — 7 p.m.: Welcome video from Coach Jim Shannon; 7:05 p.m.: Highest 3-point percentage award; 7:10 p.m.: Highest field goal percentage; 7:15 p.m.: Highest free throw percentage; 7:20 p.m.: Most assists; 7:25 p.m.: Most rebounds; 7:30 p.m.: Most steals; 7:35 p.m.: Most blocks; 7:40 p.m.: Mr. Defense; 7:45 p.m.: Mr. Hustle; 7:50 p.m.: Most Improved; 7:55 p.m.: Mental attitude; 8 p.m.: Most Valuable Player; 8:05 p.m.: Closing video with Coach Shannon; 8:10 p.m.: Trey Hourigan senior profile; 8:15 p.m.: Julien Hunter senior profile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.