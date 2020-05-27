There was no track & field season this spring, but that didn’t stop the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches from recognizing some of the top student-athletes in the state.
Ten (four boys, six girls) from Clark and Floyd counties earned Academic All-State recognition while three more boys and five more girls garnered Academic All-State honorable mention.
On the boys’ side, a quartet of seniors — Charlestown’s Josh McCoy, Christian Academy’s Noah Futter, Henryville’s Logan Owens and Providence’s Alex Perkinson — were named to the top team while Floyd Central seniors Ian Hyde and J.D. McKay garnered honorable mention, as did Providence senior Gabriel Tucker.
On the girls’ side, the Pioneers’ senior trio of Claire Reyes, Ceci Rush and Brigid Welch earned recognition on the top team, along with Floyd Central senior Carley Conway and junior Natalie Clare as well as Borden junior Josey Cheatham. Meanwhile, Charlestown seniors Sara Abell and Ashley Wight, Providence seniors Kaylee Kaiser and Stephanie Koopman and Floyd junior Sydney Baxter garnered honorable mention.
FOUGEROUSSE COMMITS
Providence senior Alec Fougerousse has committed to play football at Ohio Wesleyan University, an NCAA Division III school in Delaware, Ohio.
This past season Fougerousse, a 6-foot, 185-pound linebacker, led the Pioneers with 69 total tackles and 18 tackle assists. He also had a team-best three fumble recoveries and defended a pair of passes.
Fougerousse also played basketball for the Pioneers and helped the team to a sectional title before the state tournament was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.
MATHERLY KWC-BOUND
Jeffersonville senior Cody Matherly has committed to wrestle at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Matherly went 39-7 this past season, winning sectional and regional titles in the 195-pound weight class before losing in the semistate quarterfinals (a.k.a. “the ticket round”).
As a junior he went 35-9, winning sectional and regional titles at 182, before losing in the quarterfinals (a.k.a. “The ticket round”).
At KWC, Matherly will join teammate and classmate Ethan Rogers, who also recently committed to the Panthers.
NA'S LAWSON MAKES ACADEMIC TEAM
New Albany senior Madison Lawson earned Academic All-State honorable mention in softball from the Indiana Coaches of GIrls Sports Association.
