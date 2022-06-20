HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: NTSPY Awards return in full force Tuesday night

JEFFERSONVILLE — They’re back!
After being held virtually for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards return in their original fashion today.
The in-person event will be held at Eastside Christian Church, 2319 Veterans Parkway, in Jeffersonville. The doors open at 5 p.m. this afternoon and the awards begin at 6 p.m. The end-of-the-school-year celebration of local high school athletics, which is in its ninth year, is free and open to the public. All of those who have been named finalists in fall, winter or spring sports — along with their family and friends — are invited to attend.
This year’s event will feature a roundtable discussion session involving four former local high school athletes — Juston Betz, Gabbi Jenkins, Jacob Julius and Larra Overton.
Betz, a Providence graduate and former baseball and boys’ basketball standout for the Pioneers, helped the Bellarmine University basketball team to the ASUN Conference Tournament title this past March. He recently announced that he will be returning to the Knights for his sixth, and final, season.
Jenkins is a former softball standout at Floyd Central and Indiana University. She spent this past season as a volunteer assistant coach for the Hoosiers.
Julius is another former Providence baseball standout. He played collegiately at the University of Arkansas and spent four years in the minor leagues of the Baltimore Orioles’ organization.
Overton is a former standout runner at New Albany and IU who is now an Emmy Award-winning sports broadcaster.
There will be 19 individual Player of the Year awards for fall, winter and spring sports. Additionally, 14 other awards will be given out. Included among those are Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, Game of the Year, Clutch Performance of the Year, Boys’ Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year, Girls’ Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year, Cheer Team of the Year, Boys’ Overall Player of the Year, Girls’ Overall Player of the Year, Boys’ Student-Athlete of the Year and Girls’ Student-Athlete of the Year.
The remaining three are the Inspiration, Above & Beyond and Lifetime Achievement awards. The winners of those awards have already been notified.
Floyd Central senior standout sprinter Luke Collins will receive the Inspiration Award for overcoming adversity on, and off, the track.
Long-time Providence teacher, and coach, Ben Hornung, who retired at the end of the school year, will take home the Above & Beyond Award.
Finally, former long-time Clarksville baseball coach Wayne Stock, who won over 700 games and is a member of the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.