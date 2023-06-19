The News and Tribune’s 10th annual NTSPY Awards will take place Tuesday at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville.
The News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards honor local athletes, coaches and teams from Clark and Floyd counties who achieved greatness during the school year.
Doors open for the free event at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served ahead of the 6:30 p.m. start to the program. The public is invited to attend and celebrate our area’s outstanding high school athletes and coaches.
This year’s guest speaker will be Hernan Iribarren. Originally from Venezuela, Iribarren played at various levels of minor league and Major League Baseball, including time with the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds.
In addition to the 19 regular seasonal Player of the Year awards, there are 13 specialty awards. Included among those are Girls' Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year, Boys' Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year, Girls' Overall Player of the Year, Boys' Overall Player of the Year, Clutch Performance of the Year, Game of the Year, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, Cheer Team of the Year, Inspiration Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Girls' Student-Athlete of the Year, Boys' Student-Athlete of the Year.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will receive a portion of proceeds from the NTSPYs.
Eastside Christian Church is located at 2319 Veterans Parkway in Jeffersonville.
Below is a list of the finalists for the 19 sports.
NTSPY FINALISTS
Girls' Golfer of the Year: Trinity Bramer (Floyd Central), Chloe Cook (Floyd Central), Paige Giovenco (Floyd Central)
Boys' Tennis Player of the Year: Alex Kemp (Providence), Ben Lammert (Floyd Central), Jaden Wells (Jeffersonville).
Girls' Soccer Player of the Year: Olivia Johnston (Silver Creek), Molly Richards (Providence), Kendyl Rumple (Floyd Central).
Boys' Soccer Player of the Year: Gus Dickman (New Albany), Dakota Hart (Floyd Central), Quentin Hesse (Providence).
Girls' Cross Country Runner of the Year: Savanna Liddle (Floyd Central), Jessie McCoy (Charlestown), Kaitlyn Stewart (Floyd Central).
Boys' Cross Country Runner of the Year: Aaron Lord (New Albany), Aidan Lord (New Albany), Noah Nifong (Floyd Central).
Volleyball Player of the Year: Alexis Caldwell (New Albany), Caroline Hilbrich (Floyd Central), Grace Purichia (Providence).
Football Player of the Year: Robert Lamar (Clarksville), Clay McClelland (Charlestown), Brian Wall (Providence).
Girls' Basketball Player of the Year: Kennedy Coleman (Charlestown), Kaidin James (New Washington), Brooklynn Renn (Silver Creek).
Boys' Basketball Player of the Year: Casey Kaelin (Providence), Kasym Nash (Borden), Joshua Renfro (Christian Academy), Tre Singleton (Jeffersonville).
Girls' Swimmer or Diver of the Year: Savanna Liddle (Floyd Central), Lauren Lopp (New Albany), Emily Miller (Jeffersonville).
Boys' Swimmer or Diver of the Year: Evan Dickson (Jeffersonville), Jadyn Gomes (Floyd Central), Colin Kruer (New Albany).
Wrestler of the Year: Isaac Campbell (Floyd Central), Bray Emerine (Floyd Central), Braden Moore (Charlestown), Bradley Own (Jeffersonville).
Softball Player of the Year: Hallie Foley (Silver Creek), Kylie Franks (Floyd Central), Cheyenne Palmer (New Albany).
Girls' Tennis Player of the Year: Libby Banet (Floyd Central), Millie Meunier (Floyd Central), Riley Trinkle (Providence).
Boys' Golfer of the Year: AJ Agnew (Borden), Blaine Beckort (Providence), Luke Graston (Silver Creek).
Girls' Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Jayda Holbrook (Charlestown), Journey Howard (New Albany), Kaitlyn Stewart (Floyd Central).
Boys' Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Will Conway (Floyd Central), Jake Ottersbach (Charlestown), Kaden Stewart (Floyd Central).
