Henryville's Logan Owens has been selected as one of 13 senior student-athletes across the state to receive the 2020 C. Eugene Cato Memorial Scholarship, the IHSAA announced Monday.
Owens has earned 14 varsity letters — four in cross country, soccer and track & field and two more in basketball — in his high school career while maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average and the No. 1 ranking, academically, in his class.
Owens is a member of the student council, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Campus Life and Superintendent’s Council at Henryville. He has been a volunteer through several basketball camps, teaching the younger generation vital basketball skills, as well as tutoring fellow students in different subjects. Owens says his favorite volunteer event is G.R.A.C.E. Week, which allowing special needs individuals the opportunity to experience summer camp. Owens has been accepted into the IUPUI Honors College, where he will attend school in the fall.
To reward the efforts of Indiana’s complete student-athletes, Methodist Sports Medicine, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Fever, Indiana Pacers, Sport Graphics, Inc., Franciscan Health Systems, and WTHR-13 have all partnered with the IHSAA and the IHSAA Foundation to sponsor the program. The well-rounded students have been recognized for their demonstration of excellence in academics, school and community involvement, character, sportsmanship and citizenship.
Each individual will receive a $2,500 scholarship for their prep accomplishments and be recognized at this year’s Thomas A. Brady Sports Achievement Awards Dinner established by Methodist Sports Medicine. The upcoming dinner was recently postponed due to current events and will be rescheduled for a later date to be announced.
The complete list of all the scholarship recipients is below.
2020 IHSAA/C. EUGENE CATO MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP AWARD RECIPIENTS
Shamiya Beasley (Merrillville); Alaina Clady (Plymouth); Mykayla Couchenour (South Knox); Rylee Johnson (Shenandoah); Logan Owens (Henryville); Mike Perkins (Prairie Heights); Kinsey Price (Rising Sun); Turner Royal (Bloomfield); Cooper Rusch (New Castle); Kenzee Smith (Decatur Central); Savannah Strieter (Evansville North); Abigail Teipen (South Putnam); Hannah Tippets (Brownsburg)
PURICHIA COMMITS TO COLONELS
Providence junior volleyball standout Anna Purichia recently made her college choice.
“So excited to announce I have verbally committed to play D1 volleyball at Eastern Kentucky University! Go Colonels,” Purichia tweeted on March 21.
This past season Purichia, a 5-foot-10, outside/opposite side hitter, finished third in kills (169), fourth in block assists (32) and sixth in total blocks (34) for the Pioneers, who went 29-2.
FLOYD GIRLS 14TH IN TRACK POLL
The Floyd Central girls’ team is ranked 14th in the first Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll released March 9.
The Highlanders return several key contributors from the team that won its 10th straight sectional title and took third at the Evansville Central Regional last year.
IATCCC POLLS
Boys
1. North Central, 2. Lawrence Central, 3. Fishers, 4. Merrillville, 5. Warren Central, 6. Carmel, 7. Chesterton, 8. FW Carroll, 9. Westview, 10. Brownsburg, 11. Westfield, 12. Bloomington South, 13. Columbus North, 14. Angola, 15. Zionsville, 16. Noblesville, 17. Ben Davis, 18. Terre Haute South, 19. Highland, 20. Bloomington North
Girls
1. North Central, 2. Warren Central, 3. FW Carroll, 4. Bloomington North, 5. FW Northrop, 6. Hamilton SE, 7. Merrillville, 8. Fishers, 9. Noblesville, 10. Carmel, 11. Zionsville, 12. Homestead, 13. McCutcheon, 14. Floyd Central, 15. Chatard, 16. New Palestine, 17. Columbus North, 18. Lawrence Central, 19. FW Dwenger, 20. Kankakee Valley.
