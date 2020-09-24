CLARKSVILLE — Luke Hesse had a hat trick and an assist while Evan Scott tallied two goals and two assists to lead Class A No. 2 Providence to a 6-0 victory over visiting Silver Creek in boys’ soccer action Thursday night.
Jericho Brooks added a goal while Edwards Bobkoskie and Zak Kaelin each had an assist for the Pioneers, who received a shutout from the goalie duo of Jacob Braswell and Charlie Scott.
Providence (8-2) will host Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Meanwhile the Dragons (2-8-1) visit the Red Devils at 6 p.m. Monday.
LIONS WIN
SELLERSBURG — Freshman Rijkard Upchurch scored in the 22nd minute to lift host Rock Creek to a 1-0 victory over visiting Whitefield Academy of Louisville at Haas Field on Thursday night.
Gavin Gullion in goal helped the Lions record their third shutout of the season.
ALVAREZ LEADS WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Yonelson Alvarez scored four goals to lead Christian Academy to a 5-0 victory over visiting Henryville on Thursday night.
Drew Castanon added the Warriors’ other goal.
GIRLS’ SOCCER DEVILS DOWN ‘DOGS 2-1
NEW ALBANY — Olivia Clive tallied two goals to lead Jeffersonville to a 2-1 win at New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Thursday night at Green Valley.
Addison Duran made 16 saves in goal for the Red Devils (7-1, 4-1), who host Silver Creek at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Bulldogs (6-4-1, 4-3) visit Evansville North at 1 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS’ TENNIS BRAVES BEAT WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Borden spoiled Christian Academy’s Senior Night with a 4-1 win Thursday.
For the Braves (12-4), Kaden Holmes triumphed 7-6 (7-1), 6-1 at No. 2 singles while A.J. Agnew won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3. In doubles, Ryan Adams and C.J. Colley outlasted Ethan Sanders and Myles Morgan 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-8 at No. 1 while Zane Stotts and Kasym Nash triumphed 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2.
The Warriors’ lone win came at No. 1 singles, where Caleb Doss won 6-2, 6-1.
BORDEN 4, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 1
Singles: Caleb Doss d. Mason Carter 6-2, 6-1; Kaden Holmes d. M. Whitten 7-6 (7-1), 6-1; A.J. Agnew d. E. Muniz 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Ryan Adams-C.J. Colley d. Ethan Sanders-Myles Morgan 2-6, 7-6 (7-5),10-8; Zane Stotts-Kasym Nash d. B. Dunn-S. Wright 6-3, 6-3.
WARRIORS SWEEP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Scottsburg swept Clarksville 5-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday afternoon.
“I felt like we played competitive and had our moments. Overall, it was just too much inconsistent play,” Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. “Everyone started slow today and then stepped up in the second set but came up short. We need to come out with more confidence and aggressiveness from the start in our matches. Especially our doubles, they always start slow, then pick it up.”
Clarksville is idle until the Jeffersonville Sectional.
SCOTTSBURG 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Ryan Gibson d. Ethan Neal 6-1, 6-3; Cole Atha d. Terry Morgan 6-1, 6-4; Joe Neace d. Aidan Craig 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Blake Drury-Jace Watson d. Jaylen Reyer-Saul Tatum 6-0, 6-4; Scottsburg wins by default.VOLLEYBALL
DRAGONS DOWN LADY CATS
RAMSEY — Bella Hinton had 15 kills and four aces to lead Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek to a 25-14, 25-11, 25-15 sweep of host North Harrison in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night.
Abby Marks added 28 assists while Mallory Ramsey (14) and Kiki Brown (13) combined for 27 digs on defense for the Dragons (16-6), who travel to New Albany on Tuesday.
‘DOGS DOWN OWLS
SEYMOUR — Visiting New Albany swept Seymour 25-19, 25-15, 25-22 in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Thursday night.
WARRIORS BEAT PIRATES
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg swept Charlestown 25-21, 27-25, 25-15 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night to give Warriors coach D.J. Zipp his 300th career victory.
EAGLES OUTLAST MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Lanesville outlasted New Washington 25-9, 22-25, 14-25, 25-16, 15-9 in a Southern Athletic Conference clash Thursday night.
OLYMPIANS OUST HIGHLANDERS
COLUMBUS — Host Columbus East held off Floyd Central 31-29, 19-25, 25-21, 25-14 in an HHC match Thursday night.
CUBS CLIP DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Madison outlasted Jeffersonville in five sets in an HHC match Thursday night.
Abby Dues had a career-high 41 assists for the Devils.
LATE WEDNESDAY
BOYS’ TENNIS
DEVILS TOP ‘DOGS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville outlasted New Albany 4-1 Wednesday in the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament semifinals.
The 28th-ranked Red Devils visit Floyd Central at 5 p.m. today in the HHC final.
HHC TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s semifinal
JEFFERSONVILLE 4, NEW ALBANY 1
Singles: Mitchell Meyer (NA) d. Grant Paradowski 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4; Max Fisher (J) d. John Fulmer 6-1, 6-0; Jaden Wells (J) d. Noah Johnson 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Charley Williams-Alex Kelley (J) d. Lukas Knoy-Gavin Hamilton 6-2, 6-1; Jordan Wells-Bryce Vernon (J) d. Isaac Saegesser-JT Zimmerman 6-2, 7-5.
