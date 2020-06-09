JEFFERSONVILLE — Don Poole didn’t rule with an iron first.
Although, sometimes he probably should have.
“I don’t know if I ever saw him yell at anybody [on the team]. I know I deserved it many, many, many times, but he never yelled at me. He just said, ‘We don’t do that,’” Walt Terrell recalled with a chuckle. “He was professional and passionate about what he did.”
Poole, the long-time Jeffersonville baseball coach, passed away Tuesday. He was 82.
Before Terrell played 11 years in the major leagues for the Mets, Tigers, Padres, Yankees and Pirates, he played for Poole.
“He was just a wonderful person. He was great to me and great to my family. He had a big influence on me,” Terrell said.
Poole’s attitude and demeanor rubbed off on his players and, in turn, is something that many credit for his success at Jeff, which he guided to several sectional and regional titles as well as three trips (in 1973, ‘80 and ‘84) to the IHSAA State Finals (which featured four teams back then).
“When it came to athletics, he was serious about it. He was old-school, he disciplined the kids and he was very detailed in what he did,” said former Jeffersonville athletic director Ralph Scales, who was Poole’s neighbor for nearly the last 50 years.
As most coaches do, Poole grew up playing sports.
After graduating from Ben Davis High School, he went on to play baseball and basketball at Indiana Central College (now the University of Indianapolis), where he is a member of the school’s Hall of Fame. It wasn’t long after graduation that his teaching and coaching careers began.
He arrived at Jeffersonville in the early 1970s and had almost immediate success. His 1973 squad, which included Terrell as a freshman, won sectional and regional titles before capturing the program’s first semistate crown. That team lost to Lafayette Jeff in the state semifinals.
“If you grew up in Jeff in the 60s or 70s you dreamt of playing for Don Poole or George Marshall,” P.K. Falkenstein said.
Poole, in fact, assisted Marshall, the school’s long-time basketball coach, for a number of years.
Seven years after their first trip to Bush Stadium, the Red Devils returned in 1980. That team, which included his son Donnie, lost to DeKalb in the semifinals to finish 31-6. Four years later, the Red Devils were back there again led by current Jeff head coach Derek Ellis. That team also included Falkenstein and current New Albany head coach Chris McIntyre.
Falkenstein recalled a tense moment during his team’s 1984 semistate game in which the Red Devils had a runner on third and he was coming up to the plate.
“Coach Poole called me over and he said, ‘How do you feel about bunting?’” Falkenstein remembered Tuesday. “I said, ‘Absolutely I can, but I really feel like I can hit this guy.’ And he said, ‘Alright, let’s get a hit.’”
Falkenstein promptly doubled — “One of my proudest moments,” he said — scoring a run.
“I think that says a lot about Coach Poole, that he would sit there and listen to what an 18-year-old kid had to say,” Falkenstein said. “You always felt like Coach Poole had your back.”
The Red Devils won that game to advance to their third state finals, where they lost 1-0 to eventual champion Marion in the semis.
In his 27 years as a head coach, 17 of which were at Jeff, Poole compiled a record of 519-209 (a 71.3 winning percentage). He was inducted into the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame in 1990.
“He made better people and better baseball players,” Scales said.
Family, though, came first.
Poole married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy (“Miss Dorothy” as she’s affectionally known, according to Falkenstein) after graduating from Ben Davis. The two had four children, 15 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
“He was the consummate family man and husband,” Falkenstein said.
In his later years, Poole was still a regular at Jeffersonville sporting events.
“Poolie was one of the best guys I’ve ever been around,” said Charlestown athletic director Chad Gilbert, who previously coached boys’ and girls’ basketball at Jeff. “I never played one inning for him, but he made me feel like I was a former four-year All-State starter on the baseball team at Jeff High.
“I have an autographed Don Poole baseball and a letter he wrote me after we won the state championship in my office. The sports community and Jeff High just took another heavy blow. It’s guys like him that made coaching at Jeff High and being a Red Devil special. ... I always looked forward to seeing Ralph Scales and Poolie sitting across from our bench during home games. I always made it a point to walk over and shake their hands before each game. Being able to do that made me feel like I had arrived in coaching!”
In November, Poole was on the JHS campus for a groundbreaking ceremony for improvements to the field that bears his name. The upgrades were the result of a $500,000 donation from John Schnatter, founder of Papa John’s and a former JHS baseball player. While the complex bears Schnatter’s name, the field continues to have Poole’s on it.
“There’ s been story after story I’ve heard about Coach Poole,” Jeffersonville athletic director Todd Satterly said then. “I think that there will be no doubt that his legacy will live. It’s very important for these former players that played for Coach Poole that new players keep having those values instilled in them.”
Those lessons were things that Terrell took with him into his playing days, and beyond.
“I coached for 20 years and tried to instill in my players the things Mr. Poole instilled in me, ‘We’re going to do things the right way, or we’re not going to do them at all,” Terrell said.
Visitation for Poole will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Scott, followed by his burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery.
