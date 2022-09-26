The Floyd Central, New Albany and Jeffersonville boys’ tennis teams will try to continue their long sectional streaks this week.
Meanwhile, Silver Creek will attempt to win its second straight trophy.
Sectional pairings for the 56th annual IHSAA State Tournament were released Monday night.
Two hundred, ninety-one schools were drawn and placed into brackets for the team tournament that begins today (in some locations) and runs through Saturday.
The 64 team sectional winners will advance to regional play next Tuesday and Wednesday at 16 sites. The regional champs will advance to semistate action next Saturday (Oct. 8) at Center Grove, Culver Academies, Homestead and Jasper. The eight-team State Finals are scheduled for Oct. 15 and 16 with the state quarterfinal matches played at Carmel and Center Grove while the semifinals and state championship match will take place at Carmel.
Locally, Floyd Central, New Albany, Providence and Silver Creek will host sectionals.
At Floyd, the 15th-ranked Highlanders will try for their 36th straight sectional title.
Eastern will face North Harrison at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the first match in the Knobs. The winner of that one will take on Crawford County at 5 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal. Floyd Central will face Salem at the same time in the other semi. The final is slated for 5 p.m. Friday.
At New Albany, the host Bulldogs will go for their 19th consecutive sectional championship.
Lanesville will face Christian Academy at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the first match at NAHS. South Central will take on the winner of that match in one semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday while the host Bulldogs meet Corydon Central at the same time in the other semi. The final is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday.
At Providence, the host Pioneers will face off against the 15-time reigning sectional champion Red Devils at 5 p.m. Wednesday in one semifinal. Clarksville will meet New Washington at the same time in the other semi. The final is slated for 5 p.m. Thursday.
At Silver Creek, the host and defending champion Dragons will take on Henryville at 4 p.m. Wednesday in one semifinal. Charlestown, the 2020 champ, and Borden, the 2019 champion, will face off at the same time in the other semi. The final is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.
The four winners of the local sectionals will meet in the Silver Creek Regional next week.
Below is a quick glance at the four sectionals involving schools from Clark and Floyd counties.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Match 1: Eastern vs. North Harrison, 5 p.m. Wednesday
Match 2: Salem at Floyd Central, 5 p.m. Thursday
Match 3: Crawford County vs. Match 1 winner, 5 p.m. Thursday
Match 4 (final): Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 5 p.m. Friday
NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
Match 1: Lanesville vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m. Wednesday
Match 2: Corydon Central at New Albany, 5 p.m. Thursday
Match 3: South Central vs. Match 1 winner, 5 p.m. Thursday
Match 4 (final): Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 5 p.m. Friday
PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Match 1: Clarksville vs. New Washington, 5 p.m. Wednesday
Match 2: Jeffersonville at Providence, 5 p.m. Wednesday
Match 3 (final): Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 5 p.m. Thursday
SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL
Match 1: Charlestown vs. Borden, 4 p.m. Wednesday
Match 2: Silver Creek vs. Henryville, 4 p.m. Wednesday
Match 3 (final): Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 4 p.m. Thursday
.
SOCCER PAIRINGS REVEALED
The pairings for the 29th annual IHSAA Boys and Girls Soccer State Tournaments were announced Sunday night. Three hundred five boys’ teams and 272 girls’ teams, both record numbers, will begin play next week.
Both tourneys will mirror each other beginning with 16 sectionals in each of the three classes running Oct. 3-8. Regional semifinals will be played Oct. 12-13 with regional finals slated for Oct. 15. Semistates are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 at four sites with the winners advancing to the state championship matches, which will be played Oct. 28-29 at IUPUI's Michael Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.
This is the second year that a mid-week regional semifinal match will be played on the home field of one of the sectional winners. This year, the winners of the even-numbered sectionals will host a regional semifinal match on Wednesday (boys) and Thursday (girls) with all championship matches played at a pre-determined site on Saturday.
On the boys’ side, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville and New Albany will play in Class 3A Sectional 15 at Seymour.
The Highlanders (8-3-3) will face Jennings County in a first-round match at 5 p.m. Oct. 3 while the Bulldogs (7-4-4) will take on the Red Devils (3-7-3) at 7 p.m. that night in a second match.
The winners of those matches will face off in the first semifinal at 5 p.m. Oct. 5 while Bedford North Lawrence (6-5-2) will take on Seymour (4-7-1) in the second semi at 7 p.m. that night. The final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 8.
Providence, Silver Creek and Charlestown will compete in Class 2A Sectional 30 at Murphy Stadium.
The Pirates (10-2) will meet Scottsburg at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 in the first first-round match. The next day, Silver Creek (9-4-1) will face Corydon Central (4-4-4) at 5 p.m. in another first-round match while the host and 13th-ranked Pioneers (8-4-2), who are playing up a class this year due to the IHSAA’s “success factor,” will take on Salem (3-10) at 7 p.m. that night in the final first-round match.
The winner between Charlestown and Scottsburg will face North Harrison (5-10-1) at 5 p.m. Oct. 5 in the first semifinal while the winners of the Oct. 4 first-round matches will face off at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 in the second semi. The final is slated for 7 p.m. Oct. 8.
Christian Academy, Henryville and Rock Creek will play in Class A Sectional 46 at Trinity Lutheran.
The Warriors (8-4-3) will face the host Cougars (3-11-2) at 5 p.m. Oct. 3 in the first first-round match while the Hornets (3-9-1) will meet the Lions (13-2) at 7 p.m. that night in the second first-round match. The winners of those matches will face off at 5 p.m. Oct. 5 in the first semifinal while Lanesville (1-10-1) will face Austin (0-10), at 7 p.m. that night in the second semi. The final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 8.
On the girls’ side, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville and New Albany will play in 3A Sectional 15 at Green Valley.
The Red Devils (5-7) will take on the Highlanders (7-3-3), who have won six straight sectional titles, at 5 p.m. Oct. 4 in the first first-round match. Seymour (9-4-1) will face the host Bulldogs at 7:15 p.m. that night in the second first-round match.
The winners of Oct. 4’s first-round matches will meet in the first semifinal at 5 p.m. Oct. 6 while winless Bedford will take on Jennings County (4-9-2) at 7:15 p.m. that night in the second semi. The final is slated for 2 p.m. Oct. 8.
Charlestown and Silver Creek will compete in 2A Sectional 31 at Scottsburg.
The Pirates (3-5-1) will face North Harrison (3-8-1) at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in the first first-round match while the 10th-ranked Dragons (12-2), who have won sectional titles in four of the last five years, take on Scottsburg (7-5-1) at 7:30 p.m. that night in the second match.
The winners of those first-round matches will face off at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in the first semifinal while Corydon Central (9-3) will take on Salem (1-11) at 7:30 p.m. that night in the second semi. The final is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 8.
Providence will play in Class A Sectional 46 at Trinity Lutheran.
The host Cougars (8-6) will take on Southwestern (1-8-1) at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in the lone first-round match. The second-ranked Pioneers (12-2), who have won sectional titles in four of the last five years, will face Brown County (3-4-1) at 5 p.m. Oct. 6 in the first semifinal before Austin and the winner between Trinity Lutheran and Southwestern meet at 7 p.m. that night in the second semi. The final is slated for 3 p.m. Oct. 8.
All the dates and records listed above and below are courtesy of MaxPreps.com.
All schedules, records from MaxPreps.com
BOYS CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 15
At Seymour
Match 1: Jennings County (1-12) vs. Floyd Central (8-3-3), 5 p.m. Oct. 3
Match 2: New Albany (7-4-4) vs. Jeffersonville (3-7-3), 7 p.m. Oct.
Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 5 p.m. Oct. 5
Match 4: Bedford NL (6-5-2) at Seymour (4-7-1), 7 p.m. Oct. 5
Match 5 (final): Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7 p.m. Oct. 8
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 30
At Providence
Match 1: Scottsburg (8-6-2) vs. Charlestown (10-2), 6 p.m. Oct. 3
Match 2: Silver Creek (9-4-1) vs. Corydon Central (4-4-4), 5 p.m. Oct. 4
Match 3: Salem (3-10) at Providence (8-4-2), 7 p.m. Oct. 4
Match 4: North Harrison (5-10-1) vs. Match 1 winner, 5 p.m. Oct. 5
Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7 p.m. Oct. 5
Match 6 (final): Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 7 p.m. Oct. 8
CLASS A SECTIONAL 46
At Trinity Lutheran
Match 1: Trinity Lutheran (3-11-2) vs. Christian Academy (8-4-3), 5 p.m. Oct. 3
Match 2: Henryville (3-9-1) vs. Rock Creek (13-2), 7 p.m. Oct. 3
Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 5 p.m. Oct. 5
Match 4: Lanesville (1-10-1) vs. Austin (0-10), 7 p.m. Oct. 5
Match 5 (final): Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7 p.m. Oct. 8
GIRLS CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 15
At New Albany
Match 1: Jeffersonville (5-7) vs. Floyd Central (7-3-3), 5 p.m. Oct. 4
Match 2: Seymour (9-4-1) vs. New Albany (7-6), 7:15 p.m. Oct. 4
Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 5 p.m. Oct. 6
Match 4: Bedford NL (0-10) vs. Jennings County (4-9-2), 7:15 p.m. Oct. 6
Match 5 (final): Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 2 p.m. Oct. 8
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 31
At Scottsburg
Match 1: North Harrison (3-8-1) vs. Charlestown (3-5-1), 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4
Match 2: Scottsburg (7-5-1) vs. Silver Creek (12-2), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4
Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6
Match 4: Corydon Central (9-3) vs. Salem (1-11), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6
Match 5 (final): Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 2 p.m. Oct. 8
CLASS A SECTIONAL 46
At Trinity Lutheran
Match 1: Trinity Lutheran (8-6) vs. Southwestern (1-8-1), 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4
Match 2: Brown County (3-4-1) vs. Providence (12-2), 5 p.m. Oct. 6
Match 3: Austin (0-12) vs. Match 1 winner, 7 p.m. Oct. 6
Match 4 (final): Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 3 p.m. Oct. 8
