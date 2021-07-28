HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Returning to normal

A year ago at this time, area high school athletes were getting used to the "new normal."
Now, they're trying to get "back to normal."
Last July when local schools held voluntary summer workouts — the first sanctioned activities for high school athletes and teams across the state since all were shutdown 3 1/2 months before due to the coronavirus pandemic — there were certain requirements and regulations that were required as Phase I of the Department of Education’s COVID-19 Health and Safety Re-entry Guidance plan was in effect. Then, in addition to the standard pre-participation physical examination forms, the completion of the IHSAA’s 2020-21 Health History Update Questionnaire and Consent & Release Certificate was also required.
Additionally, athletes were required to wear masks unless involved in physical activity and in many cases temperatures were taken upon arrival.
This July, activities aren't entirely back the way they were B.C. (Before COVID), but they are certainly closer than they were in 2020.
"It's different with not having the masks after everything last year. But it is nice to be able to get out here and get everybody out on the field and really kind of get back to work and kind of getting everything back to normal of how it was a couple years ago," Silver Creek girls' soccer coach Patrick Anderson said following his team's workout Tuesday morning at the Silver Creek Primary School. "It kind of has a normal feel to it after last year, everything being so abnormal.
"This year it's been nice, we've had a full summer. Our girls have been playing rec soccer and playing club soccer. We've had pretty good attendance this summer."
The athletes seem to agree.
"With COVID last year we were worried a lot," said Silver Creek rising senior Sarah Elder, a defender on the soccer team. "We couldn't really hang out with our friends or other sports teams, so it'll be good this year to be able to support everybody, go to all the football games, hopefully everybody comes to our games. It's a lot different.
"Last year we didn't actually to get onto the field til July so to have two full months (of workouts) is really cool."
"We don't really have to wear masks at practice. And, it's a lot better without social distancing," added Charlestown rising junior Dawson Boyd, who plays for the boys' tennis team.
The real thing is just around the corner.
According to Indiana High School Athletic Association rules, girls' golf teams can have their first official practices Friday while the other fall sports can begin Monday. That is also the first day that girls' golf teams can start their seasons.
Meanwhile all other fall sports, except football, can begin their seasons Aug. 14. The first football games are slated for Aug. 20.
And while the athletes are looking forward to the start of their respective seasons, they are also keeping an eye on the bigger picture.
"Everyone who plays sports wants to get out and play'em," said Charlestown rising sophomore Jackson Snelling, who plays on the boys' tennis team. "(But) we've got to do what's necessary to keep everyone safe."