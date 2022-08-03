HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Romeo court dedication set for Aug. 20

NEW ALBANY — Romeo Langford had many memorable moments at the Doghouse.
On Aug. 20 he’ll add another.
That day New Albany’s home basketball court will be officially named for the former Bulldogs’ star, Indiana University standout and current member of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs.
The Romeo Langford Court Dedication Ceremony is scheduled to start at noon two weeks from this Saturday. Doors will open for the free event at 11:30 a.m. that morning.
Langford, who will also make an appearance at halftime of the New Albany football team’s season-opener against Bloomington South the night before, will sign items (one per person) and be available for pictures after the Aug. 20 ceremony.
Last month, the New Albany-Floyd County School board accepted, and approved by a 7-0 vote, the recommendation of the New Albany High School Administration and Central Administration to name the school’s basketball court after Langford, who recently completed his third season in the NBA.
During his playing career (2014-18) at NAHS, Langford scored 3,002 points — which ranks fifth on the state’s all-time scoring list. In that time, the Bulldogs posted a 100-10 record (including 43-1 at home) while winning four sectional titles, two regionals, one semistate and the Class 4A state championship in 2016. Langford tallied a game-high 28 points in New Albany’s 62-59 victory over McCutcheon in the state final on March 26, 2016.
After graduating from New Albany, Langford played one season at Indiana University before heading to the NBA.
He averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Hoosiers prior to being selected 14th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2019 NBA Draft.
In his first season, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard averaged 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for the Celtics.
In his second campaign, he put up 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds a game for Boston.
This past season, Langford averaged 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds over 44 games with the Celtics before he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs.
Due to injuries, Langford played in only four games for the Spurs and averaged 2.8 points and one rebound a game.