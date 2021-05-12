BORDEN — Host Borden outslugged Henryville for a 12-11 Southern Athletic Conference victory in baseball action Wednesday afternoon.
“We were fortunate to come away with the win,” Braves coach Eric Stotts said. “We didn’t play well for most of the game, but we didn’t give up. Luckily, we out-hit our mistakes. Zach Knight, Gavin Gentry, and Sam Gasper had monster days at the plate. But we had a lot of guys produce offensively. It was an ugly win, but we’ll take it.”
Gentry and Gasper led Borden’s 17-hit attack with four hits apiece while Knight went 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs, including the game-winner on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh. Brody Kennedy and Ethan Parsons added two hits apiece while Kennedy also drove in a trio of runs.
BORDEN 12, HENRYVILLE 11
Henryville 232 112 0 — 11 13 2
Borden 203 204 1 — 12 17 5
W — Gavin Gentry (4-1). L — Guernsey. 2B — Zach Knight (B) 2, Hope (H), Samuel Gasper (B), Gavin Gentry (B), Dylan Toler (B). Records — Henryville 7-12, Borden 13-5-1.
GENERALS ROLL
MARENGO — Visiting Clarksville clubbed Crawford County 13-0 in five innings Wednesday afternoon.
Jacob Cummings led the Generals at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a single, double, triple and three RBIs while scoring three times. Brandon Lilly, Ashton Lilly, Caleb Cummings and Chandler Jones added two hits apiece.
That was more than enough offense for a trio of pitchers (Jaren Starks, Thayne Woods and Jones), who held the Wolfpack to two hits.
“Our pitchers did a good job of throwing strikes and our hitters did a good job of being patient and getting a good pitch to hit,” Clarksville coach Jamie Knight said.
DRAGONS DOWN BRAVES, HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist Carter Smith, Silver Creek topped Borden and Henryville in a tri-match Wednesday afternoon.
Smith shot a 1-under-par 35 at Champions Pointe Golf Course to pace the Dragons, who carded a collective 157 — nine shots better than the Braves. The Hornets were third with a 178.
Luke Graston added a 38 while Cody Coleman and Seth Hooe each fired 42 for Creek.
A.J. Agnew led Borden with an even-par 36 while Branson Wagoner added a 39.
Westin Allen paced Henryville with a 36 while Sam Davidson fired a 37.
MUSTANGS BLANK TOPPERS
NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington rolled to a 17-0 victory over visiting Shawe Memorial on Wednesday afternoon.
McKenna Donaway picked up the win in the circle while Shelbie Baird led the way at the plate with a pair of doubles.
OLYMPIANS RALLY TO DOWN DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Columbus East rallied from an early deficit to defeat Jeffersonville 6-4 in a Hoosier Hills Conference game Wednesday.
The Red Devils tallied three times in the bottom of the first inning before adding another in the second to take a quick 4-0 lead. The Olympians answered with two runs in the third, one in the fifth and three in the sixth.
COLUMBUS EAST 6, JEFFERSONVILLE 4
Columbus East 002 013 0 — 6 11 2
Jeffersonville 310 000 0 — 4
W — Kaylee Smith. L — Katie Monroe. {span}2B — Kerigan Greathouse (CE), Kenzie Foster (CE), Elliott Mays (J). HR — Mays (J). {/span}
PIONEERS TOP HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Providence downed host Henryville 4-1 Wednesday afternoon.
The Pioneers won a pair of singles matches and swept the doubles courts. Emma Kaelin won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Mary Furnish triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3. In doubles, Ally Gray and Reese Carver won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 while Maya Paris and Reese Upton were victorious 7-5, 6-1 at No. 2.
“Everyone played well today. We didn’t get five wins, but we are playing well at the right time,” Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. “Mary played a clean match. Katie ran a specific singles pattern very well today. If she can improve her consistency by 10 percent, she’ll finish the season with a couple big wins. Doubles are becoming finishers at net.”
The Pioneers are scheduled to host Borden at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
PROVIDENCE 4, HENRYVILLE 1
Singles: Emma Kaelin (P) d. Malorie Sinn 6-3, 6-0; Olivia Parmenter (H) d. Katie Riggs 6-4, 6-3; Mary Furnish (P) d. Kylie Thomas 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Ally Gray-Reese Carver (P) d. Taylor Long-Kelly Knox 6-2, 6-1; Maya Paris-Reese Upton (P) d. Kate Smith-Kylie Lacy 7-5, 6-1.
TUESDAY PIRATES WIN MSC
CORYDON — Charlestown won its first-ever Mid-Southern Conference championship Tuesday evening at Corydon Central.
The Pirates won six of the 16 events en route to 155.5 points — 26 more than runner-up Silver Creek.
Charlestown won four individual events. Victorious for the Pirates were Lyric Steele in the 200 (25.81 seconds), Jayda Holbrook in the 400 (1:08.10), Demaria King in the shot put (37-feet, 7-inches) and Lanae’ Crowe in the discus (126-1).
Also for Charlestown, Steele and Holbrook teamed with Talia Bikai and Anneiah King captured the 400 relay (51.53) and with Laney Hawkins and Sadee Goedeker to win the 1,600 relay (4:15.24).
Katelyn Grady led the second-place Dragons, winning the 100 hurdles (16.83) and the 300 hurdles (49.11), beating teammate Natalie Day in both races.
MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tuesday at
Corydon Central
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 155.5, 2. Silver Creek 129.5, 3. Corydon Central 112, 4. Eastern 67.5, 5. Brownstown Central 50.5, 6. Salem 35.5, 7. Scottsburg 25, 8. North Harrison 17.5, 9. Austin 14, 10. Clarksville 10.
100: 1. McKenna Jeter (E) 12.85; 2. Lyric Steele (C) 12.87; 3. Madison Schilmiller (CC) 13.19.
200: 1. Steele (C) 25.81; 2. Schilmiller (CC) 27.62; 3. Elizabeth Trueblood (E) 28.21.
400: 1. Jayda Holbrook (C) 1:08.10; 2. Laney Hawkins (C) 1:08.20; 3. Sidney Brown (Salem) 1:08.40.
800: 1. Addison Applegate (CC) 2:30.09; 2. Jessie McCoy (C) 2:35.75; 3. Anna Wright (SC) 2:37.87.
1,600: 1. Applegate (CC) 5:37.64; 2. Erika Valdivieso (CC) 5:45.85; 3. Jessie McCoy (C) 5:50.73.
3,200: 1. Applegate (CC) 12:27.42; 2. Valdivieso (CC) 12:43.30; 3. Jackie McCoy (C) 13:21.42.
100 hurdles: 1. Katelyn Grady (SC) 16.83; 2. Natalie Day (SC) 17.41; 3. Payton Whitfield (E) 18.05.
300 hurdles: 1. Grady (SC) 49.11; 2. Day (SC) 49.20; 3. Camryn Thompson (BC) 53.46.
400 relay: 1. Charlestown (Holbrook, Talia Bikai, Anneiah King, Steele) 51.53; 2. Corydon Central 53.41; 3. Silver Creek (Grady, Day, Sarah Elder, Raven Newsome) 54.24.
1,600 relay: 1. Charlestown (Steele, Hawkins, Sadee Goedeker, Holbrook) 4:15.24; 2. Silver Creek (Grady, Day, Wright, Anna Dablow) 4:22.64; 3. Corydon Central 4:37.80.
3,200 relay: 1. Corydon Central 10:16; 2. Silver Creek (Dablow, Kenzie Wesley, Isabel Odle, Wright) 10:18; 3. Charlestown (Jessie McCoy, Jackie McCoy, Kaylee Kinser, Hawkins) 10:32.
Long jump: 1. Jeter (E) 16-7; 2. Ava Sowder (E) 15-1; 3. Lexi Edwards (Scottsburg) 15-0 1/2.
High jump: 1. Ashley Stephenson (Salem) 5-0; 2. Kady Clancy (Scottsburg) 5-0; 3. Goedeker (C) 4-10.
Shot put: 1. Demaria King (C) 37-7; 2. Alexis Deaton (C) 36-8 1/2; 3. Avery Koch (BC) 36-8.
Discus: 1. Lanae’ Crowe (C) 126-1; 2. Koch (BC) 117-4; 3. Deaton (C) 98-9.
Pole vault: 1. Elizabeth Trueblood (E) 8-0; 2. Brianna Balmer (SC) 7-6; 3 (tie). Ellie Robinson (NH), Kaitlyn McCormick (BC) 7-0.
PIONEERS TOP PANTHERS
CORYDON — Ray Reisinger pitched Providence to a 7-1 win at Corydon Central on Tuesday evening.
The senior allowed one run on two hits while striking out 13 on the mound.
DRAGONS DOWN ‘DOGS
LOUISVILLE — Silver Creek rallied to outlast New Albany 26-28, 25-11, 18-16 in the Kentucky Boys Volleyball Association state tournament on Tuesday night at MidAmerica Sports Center.
For the Dragons, senior Isaac Hinton had 11 kills, seven assists and two blocks to lead the way. Zachary Zimmerman added 11 kills and three digs while Mattox Colone dished out 13 assists for Creek.
The Dragons (12-2) and Bulldogs (3-6) will meet again at 7 p.m. tonight in the first round of the IBVCA State Tournament. Floyd Central (5-8), meanwhile, will face Cardinal Ritter (13-12) in another first-round match.
SILVER CREEK 2, NEW ALBANY 1
New Albany 28 11 16
Silver Creek 26 25 18
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Isaac Hinton 11, Zachary Zimmerman 11, Jarrett Garr 2.
Blocks: Hinton 2, Ben Landers 2.
Assists: Mattox Colone 13, Hinton 7, Landers 2.
Aces: Garr 2.
Digs: Garr 7, Zimmerman 3.
INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION POLLS
Records through Saturday
Class 4A
1. Columbus North 19-2
2. Carmel 18-1
3. Center Grove 18-2
4. Westfield 13-3
5. McCutcheon 16-2
6. New Albany 17-4
7. Zionsville 16-4
8. Homestead 17-4
9. Evansville North 18-3
10. Castle 14-4
Others receiving votes: Andrean, Bedford NL, Floyd Central, Cathedral, Jasper
Class 3A
1. Hanover Central 17-2
2. Leo 18-2
3. Lebanon 13-2
4. Western 15-5
5. Silver Creek 13-5-1
6. West Vigo 13-5
7. Peru 13-3
8. Batesville 13-4
9. Hamilton Heights 1-1
10. FW Dwenger 17-4
Others receiving votes: Brebeuf, Crawfordsville, Danville, Evansville Memorial, Glenn, Greencastle, Madison, Oak Hill, Southridge
Class 2A
1. Cascade 19-1
2. Wapahani 18-1
3. Lafayette Central Catholic 17-4
4. Monroe Central 17-3
5. University 15-6
6. Centerville 15-2
7. Carroll (Flora) 16-2
8. Clinton Prairie 11-5
9. Southwestern 13-5
10. Delphi 16-5
Others receiving votes: Eastside, Evansville Mater Dei, Madison-Grant, Park Tudor, Perry Central, Seeger, South Adams, Speedway
Class A
1. Southwood 13-2
2. Shakamak 10-4
3. Oldenburg Academy 9-6
4. North Daviess 12-5
5. Southwestern (Shelby) 13-4
6. Loogootee 10-5
7. Rossville 13-7
8. Fremont 11-5
9. Washington Township 11-6
10. Hauser 11-7
Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, Bloomfield, Borden, Clinton Central, Riverton Parke, Tecumseh, Wes-Del.
INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION POLL
1. South Bend St. Joseph, 2. Carmel, 3. Park Tudor, 4. Columbus North, 5. Evansville Memorial, 6. Hamilton Southeastern, 7. Center Grove, 8. Fishers, 9. Homestead, 10. Jasper, 11. Delta, 12. Avon, 13. Cathedral, 14. Plainfield, 15 (tie). Westfield, FW Carroll, 17. Northridge, 18. Penn, 19. Noblesville, 20. WL Harrison, 21. Franklin, 22. Floyd Central, 23. Guerin Catholic, 24. Crown Point, 25. Brebeuf, 26. Whiteland, 27. Brownsburg, 28. Castle, 29. Heritage Christian, 30. Zionsville.
SOFTBALL
INDIANA COACHES OF GIRLS SPORTS ASSOCIATION POLLS
Class 4A: 1. New Palestine, 2. Mooresville, 3. Lake Central, 4. Roncalli, 5. Crown Point, 6. Bedford NL, 7. Shelbyville, 8. Center Grove, 9. Franklin Central, 10 (tie). Jasper, Decatur Central.
Class 3A: 1. Yorktown, 2. Guerin Catholic, 3. Edgewood, 4. Benton Central, 5 (tie). Northwestern, Danville, 7. Tri-West, 8. SB St. Joseph, 9. Northview, 10 (tie). FW Dwenger, Norwell.
Class 2A: 1. Tecumseh, 2. Pioneer, 3. Union County, 4. Eastern (Greentown), 5. North Posey, 6. Eastern Hancock, 7. Boone Grove, 8. Alexandria, 9. Fairfield, 10. South Vermillion.
Class A: 1. Caston, 2. Loogootee, 3. South Central (Union), 4. North Miami, 5. Lanesville, 6. Tri, 7. North Daviess, 8. West Central, 9. Clay City, 10. Indianapolis Lutheran.
TRACK & FIELD
INDIANA ASSOCIATION OF TRACK & CROSS COUNTRY COACHES RANKINGS
Boys
1. Carmel
2. Center Grove
3. Warren Central
4. Brownsburg
5. Columbus North
6. Angola
7. Hamilton Southeastern
8. Fishers
9. Zionsville
10. Lawrence Central
11. West Lafayette Harrison
12. Bloomington North
13. Penn
14. Merrillville
15. Noblesville
16. Westfield
17. Elkhart
18. East Central
19. North Central
20. Avon.
Girls
1. Center Grove
2. Lawrence Central
3. Hamilton SE
4. Warren Central
5. North Central
6. Bloomington North
7. Noblesville
8. Carmel
9. Columbus North
10. Zionsville
11. Valparaiso
12. Bishop Chatard
13. Cathedral
14. New Albany
15. Whiteland
16. FW Carroll
17. Fishers
18. Brownsburg
19. Huntington North
20. East Central
Others receiving votes: Floyd Central, Bloomington South, Terre Haute South, Lafayette Harrison, Park Tudor, Charlestown, Westfield
