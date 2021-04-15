NEW ALBANY — The host Bulldogs won 10 of the 18 events en route to the team title at the New Albany Relays on Thursday night in boys’ track & field action.
The ‘Dogs won five relays and five individual events at Buerk Field to tally 118 points. Seymour was second with 96 while Scottsburg took third (58) and North Harrison finished fourth (53). Providence and Henryville tied for fifth as each finished with 40 points.
Individual winners for New Albany were Kyondre Winford in the 100-meter dash (11.63), Aidan Lord in the 3,200 (9:38.18, the third-fastest time in program history), Dakota Johnson in the freshman 100-meter dash (11.83), Khol Brown in the long jump (20-feet, 11-inches) and Chris Cosby in the shot put (49-7).
NEW ALBANY RELAYS
Team scores: 1. New Albany 118, 2. Seymour 96, 3. Scottsburg 58, 3. North Harrison 53, 5 (tie). Providence, Henryville 40, 7. Charlestown 33, 8. Christian Academy 8.
Freshman 1,600: 1. Lukas Jablonski (SE) 5:53.30; 2. Jake Brown (NA) 6:09.50.
Freshman 800: 1. Mason Taylor (CAI) 2:23.41; 2. Karson Evans (H) 2:24.60; 3. Cam Wheeler (SE) 2:39.08.
Freshman 400: 1. Jaxon Barnett (SC) 58.02; 2. Jeb Parker (CH) 59.79; 3. Keanu Wycoff (H) 1:00.33.
Freshman 100: 1. Dakota Johnson (NA) 11.83; 2. David Seig (NH) 12.03; 3. Thomas Lynch (P) 12.31.
3,200: 1. Aidan Lord (NA) 9:38.18; 2. Alexander Pinckney (CAI) 9:43.94; 3. Aaron Lord (NA) 9:44.96.
110 shuttle hurdle relay: 1. New Albany 1:04.25; 2. Seymour 1:11.66; 3. Charlestown 1:18.64.
100: 1. Kyondre Winford (NA) 11.63; 2. Josh Pennington (S) 11.70; 3. Mason Busick (SC) 11.90.
1-mile: 1. Brandon Kleber (SE) 4:46.10; 2. Ben Kelly (P) 4:46.29; 3. Jude Bane (SE) 5:03.47.
Freshman Swedish relay: 1. New Albany 2:17.16; 2. CAI 2:18.35; 3. Seymour 2:29.14.
High jump: 1. Bryson Darlage (SE) 6-0; 2 (tie). Michael Kleer (NA), Dalton Daniels (SC) 5-6.
Pole vault: 1. Chandler Drummond (SE) 10-6; 2. Amarie DeJesus (NA) 10-6; 3. Skyler Neace (SC) 9-6.
Long jump: 1. Khol Brown (NA) 20-11; 2. Jake Ottersbach (CH) 19-4 1/2; 3. Davaughn Stovall (NA) 18-10 1/2.
Shot put: 1. Chris Cosby (NA) 49-7; 2. Wesley Harmon (NH) 46-1 1/2; 3. Nick Wood (NA) 43-5.
Discus: 1. Preston Applegate (SE) 126-8; 2. John Ortman (SE) 123-2; 3. Phillip Haag (NA) 122-8.
400 relay: 1. New Albany 46.01; 2. Scottsburg 48.01; 3. North Harrison 49.24.
800 relay: 1. New Albany 1:34.14; 2. North Harrison 1:39.54; 3. Providence 1:41.75.
1,600 relay: 1. Providence 3:48.66; 2. Scottsburg 3:49.78; 3. Seymour 3:54.75.
3,200 relay: 1. New Albany 9:06.27; 2. Providence 9:14.94; 3. Seymour 9:22.93.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
DRAGONS WIN TWICE
FLOYDS KNOBS — Silver Creek picked up a pair of victories Thursday night at Floyd Central.
The Dragons downed Columbus East 25-17, 27-25 and the host Highlanders 19-25, 25-18, 15-10.
BOYS' GOLF
BRAVES BEAT RED DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist Branson Wagoner, visiting Borden beat Jeffersonville by three strokes in a dual match Thursday afternoon at Elk Run Golf Club.
Wagoner fired a 3-over-par 39 to lead the Braves, who carded a collective 185. Hayden Smith added a 42 and Derek Konermann a 46 for Borden.
Charley Williams fired a 40 to lead the Red Devils, who shot 188. Zander O’Neal added a 48 for Jeff.
BORDEN 185, JEFFERSONVILLE 188
Thursday at Elk Run GC; par-36
Medalist: Branson Wagoner (B) 39.
Borden: Wagoner 39, Hayden Smith 42, Derek Konermann 46, Connor Holmes, Carson Jones 61, Cruz Martin 66.
Jeffersonville: Charley Williams 40, Zander O’Neal 48, Blake Brunson 50, Skyler Steier 50, Blake Johnson 60.
LATE WEDNESDAY
DRAGONS TOP PANTHERS, COUGARS
CORYDON — Led by medalist Carter Smith, 19th-ranked Silver Creek won a tri-match against host Corydon Central and North Harrison at Old Capital Golf Club on Wednesday.
Smith shot a 33 to pace the Dragons, who carded a collective 148 — 18 ahead of the Cougars and 36 better than the Panthers.
Also for Creek, Seth Hooe and Luke Graston each shot 38 while Cody Coleman carded 39 to round out the team score.
“Our guys needed a round like this to get some team confidence going,” Dragons coach Matt Graston said. “I was glad to see Luke and Seth post a good number. Luke has had a rough start so far this year, so he needed a good post. Seth has had some good stretches, but a few shots here and there in his rounds have hurt his consistency, so I was glad to see him post in the 30s also.
“It was a solid round from Carter. His ball-striking is pretty much spot-on right now, and Cody has been pretty consistent all year. This weekend in Washington, at the Hatchet Invite, will be a tough test to see how we stand and what we will need to work on. We will learn something and build on it regardless of how we play.”
SILVER CREEK 148, NORTH HARRISON 166, CORYDON CENTRAL 184
Wednesday at Old Capital GC; par-36
Medalist: Carter Smith (SC) 33.
Silver Creek: Smith 33, Seth Hooe 38, Luke Graston 38, Cody Coleman 39, Colton Young 47, Luke Campbell 54, Evan Johnson 57.
North Harrison: Tanner Fravel 37, Cole Fisher 40, Cole Hergenrather 44, Johnathon Seitz 45, Austin Reynolds 49.
Corydon Central: Hunter Schmitt 40, Cannon Stockdale 46, Alex Bowman 47, Cooper Shireman 51, Seth Johnson 56.
