CHARLESTOWN — Bradley Watts and Luke Bach each scored goals to lead host Charlestown to a 2-0 victory over visiting Jeffersonville in boys’ soccer action Wednesday evening.
The win is believed to be the Pirates’ first over the Red Devils.
“I am being told this is the first-time ever!” Charlestown coach Cristian Martinez said. “Coach Franco (Calvario) played Pirate soccer and was a ball of emotions tonight because the team accomplished something that he never got to experience. Jeffersonville is always a strong team, but the Pirates dominated tonight’s game. The skills and teamwork the boys brought tonight is outstanding and I could not be more proud to coach this amazing team.”
In goal, sophomore Blake Fraley recorded a clean sheet for the Pirates.
Charlestown (11-2) is slated to face Scottsburg at 6 p.m. Monday in a first-round match of the Class 2A Providence Sectional.
Meanwhile the Red Devils (3-8-3) will host Columbus East at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest.
GIRLS' SOCCER
BULLDOGS, PACERS TIE
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany played Class A No. 9, and unbeaten, Switzerland County to a 1-1 tie Wednesday night.
The match was scoreless at intermission before both teams tallied in the second half.
The Bulldogs (7-7-1) host Lawrenceburg at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
EAGLES SWEEP HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Visiting Lanesville swept Henryville 25-13, 25-9, 25-15 Wednesday night to clinch at least a share of the Southern Athletic Conference title.
The Eagles (20-3, 4-0) visit Crothersville at 6 p.m. tonight. The Hornets (6-22, 2-3), who came in riding a three-match win streak, will visit Austin at the same time.
