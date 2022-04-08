SELLERSBURG — Jazzy Calloway went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, a double and six RBIs to lead host Silver Creek to an 11-0 five-inning victory over visiting Madison in high school softball action Friday evening.
Izzy Sad and Lily Allen added two hits apiece for the Dragons, who scored six runs in the first inning, two in the third and three in the fourth.
Hallie Foley picked up the victory in the circle. She allowed two hits while striking out eight.
Silver Creek (4-4) is scheduled to visit New Albany at
BRAVES BEAT EASTERN
BORDEN — Host Borden tallied two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull out a 5-4 victory over visiting Eastern on Friday.
The Braves had leads of 2-0 and 3-2 before the Musketeers scored single runs in the fifth and sixth frames to go ahead 4-3. But Borden had the last laugh.
Emily Schottelkotte picked up the win in the circle. The sophomore allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits while walking three and striking out seven in the complete-game effort. She also helped her own cause with a double and by scoring a run.
Freshman Reagan Loy and sophomore Gabby Thomas accounted for Borden's other two hits. Both went 1-for-2 at the plate and scored a run. Meanwhile Caitlyn Cook touched home twice for the Braves.
Borden (3-3) is slated to visit Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
.
BORDEN 5, EASTERN 4
Eastern 020 011 0 — 4
Borden 210 002 X — 5
.
BASEBALL
WARRIORS TOP BRAVES
BORDEN — Visiting Scottsburg scored 10 unanswered runs en route to a 13-4 win at Class A No. 1 Borden on Friday evening.
The Braves led 4-3 through two innings before the Warriors scored twice in the top of the third. They then added eight more in the fourth. The game was ended after six innings due to rain.
"We did not play well tonight," Borden coach Eric Stotts said. "We have to do a better job at all phases of the game, and we will. We need to tip our hats to Scottsburg. They did a great job this evening. We'll look to bounce back (Saturday)."
The Braves (2-2) host Clarksville for a doubleheader today. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.
.
SCOTTSBURG 13, BORDEN 4
Scottsburg 122 800 — 13 11 1
Borden 040 000 — 4 2 3
W — Tanner Best. L — Mason Jones (0-1). 2B — David Edwards (S) 2, Jordy Lyons (S). HR — Nate Montgomery (S). Records — Scottsburg 3-2, Borden 2-2.
.
GIRLS' TENNIS
ORIOLES EDGE FLOYD
SELLERSBURG — Avon outlasted Floyd Central 3-2 in a match Friday afternoon at the Southern Indiana Tennis Center.
