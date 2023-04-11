MADISON — A five-run seventh inning lifted Class 4A No. 9 Floyd Central to a 7-3 win at Madison in high school baseball action Tuesday afternoon.
The Highlanders took the early lead with two runs in the top of the first frame before the Cubs knotted it up with two of their own in the fourth. That set the stage for Floyd’s five-spot. Madison plated one in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
Bishop Letson led the way at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while scoring once. Noah Wathen added two hits while Kayden Linares drove in two.
Wathen also picked up the win on the mound. He allowed one unearned run on two hits while walking one and striking out three over the final three innings.
Floyd Central (6-2) will visit New Albany at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 7, MADISON 3
Floyd Central 200 000 5 — 7 11 4
Madison 000 200 1 — 3 4 2
W — Noah Wathen. L — L. Murphy. 2B — Bishop Letson (FC), Kayden Linares (FC). 3B — B. Orrill (M). Records — Floyd Central 6-2, Madison 4-1.
WARRIORS STING HORNETS
SCOTTSBURG — Scottsburg rolled to a 10-3 victory over visiting Henryville on Tuesday afternoon.
The Hornets (2-2) will next visit Southwestern on Friday.
MUSTANGS DEFEAT GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting New Washington outlasted Clarksville 16-8 Tuesday afternoon.
MONDAY
PIRATES OUST EASTERN
PEKIN — Charlestown rolled to a 14-5 win at Eastern in Mid-Southern Conference action Monday.
Nick Broady picked up the win on the mound. He allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits while walking one and striking out seven over five innings. Dallas Crace allowed one earned run on two hits while fanning five over the final two frames.
Dawson Boyd, Jackson Snelling, Noah Tilton and Garrett Titzer had two hits apiece for the Pirates, who tallied 13 as a team. Boyd went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while touching home thrice. Snelling was 2-for-3 with an RBI while scoring three times. Tilton went 2-for-3 with three RBIs while scoring once. Titzer was 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs. Ethan French added a trio of RBIs while Boomer Hester touched home twice.
The Pirates (4-0, 1-0) host Corydon Central at 6 p.m. Thursday.
CHARLESTOWN 14, EASTERN 5
Charlestown 200 721 2 — 14 13 2
Eastern 002 111 0 — 5 10 0
W — Nick Broady. L — B. Snelling. 2B — Dawson Boyd (CH), Zach Frickas (E). Records — Charlestown 4-0, 1-0; Eastern 2-2, 0-1.
DRAGONS TAME LIONS
CLARKSVILLE — Silver Creek rolled to a 10-0 victory over visiting Salem on Monday evening at Clarksville Little League.
Preston Burton picked up the win on the mound. The sophomore tossed a one-hitter in victory for the Dragons (5-2).
WARRIORS WIN OVER GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — A 13-run first inning propelled Scottsburg to a 26-7 win at Clarksville on Monday evening.
The Warriors added three more runs in the second before tallying 10 in the third. The Generals tallied three times in the first and third frames and also plated one in the second.
Martin Campos led Clarksville at the plate, going 2-for-3.
SOFTBALL
RED DEVILS ROLL OVER PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — An eight-run third inning propelled Jeffersonville to a 14-3 win at Providence on Monday night.
Andrea Durbin led Jeff at the plate. The senior went 3-for-4 with an RBI while touching home twice.
Aubrey Cannon, Bailey Shafer and Emma Eaton added two hits apiece. Cannon went 2-for-3 with a double while touching home once. Shafer was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs while scoring once. Eaton went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored.
Andrea Durbin and Brookelyn Miles swiped four bases apiece.
Sophomore Ally Young picked up the win in the circle. The sophomore allowed three unearned runs on two hits while walking two and striking out five over the first 4 2/3 innings. Bailey Shafer fanned five over the final 2 1/3 frames.
LIONS LOSE
SEYMOUR — A nine-run first inning propelled host Trinity Lutheran to a 13-0 five-inning win over Rock Creek on Monday.
After their big first frame, the Cougars tallied three times in the second and once in the third.
Alyssa Scott and Santana Dozal had one hit apiece to lead the Lions.
TRINITY LUTHERAN 13, ROCK CREEK 0
Rock Creek 000 00 — 0 2 7
Trinity Lutheran 931 0X — 13 12 0
W — Grace Lance. L — Alyssa Scott. 2B — Madison Keith (TL). 3B — Keith (TL). HR — Lance (TL), Bailey Tabeling (TL). Record — Trinity Lutheran 5-2.
BOYS' GOLF
REBELS EDGE PIRATES ON TIEBREAKER
HENRYVILLE — South Central edged Charlestown thanks to its fifth-player score in a triangular match Monday at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
The Rebels and Pirates both carded a collective 197 with their top four scores, but South Central won the tiebreaker. Host Henryville only had two golfers.
Bradley Watts and Gunner Stamper each fired 47 to lead the way for Charlestown.
Logan Holland shot a 48 to lead the Hornets.
SOUTH CENTRAL 197-x, CHARLESTOWN 197, HENRYVILLE INC.
Medalist: Bryer (South Central) 46.
Charlestown: Bradley Watts 47, Gunner Stamper 47, Layton Hubbard 50, Zander Morris 53, Noah Martin 67.
Henryville: Logan Holland 48, Eli Higdon 59.
x—won on fifth player tiebreaker.
FLOYD TOPS PANTHERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Led by medalist Nathan Smith, Floyd Central defeated visiting Jennings County 155-176 in a dual match Monday.
The senior carded an even-par 36 at Valley View Golf Club to lead the Highlanders.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
DEVILS FALL
JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Louisville DeSales downed Jeffersonville 25-18, 28-26, 25-10 Monday night.
The loss ended a seven-match win streak for the Red Devils, who will visit rival Floyd Central on Wednesday evening.
