FLOYDS KNOBS — The Floyd Central boys’ tennis team captured its seventh straight Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament title Friday afternoon with a 4-1 victory over visiting Seymour.
Ben Lammert led the way for the Highlanders with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. Riley Doddridge followed suit with a 6-0, 6-2 triumph at No. 2 while Preston Bickel was victorious 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3.
In doubles, Nate Hynes and Joseph Howell triumphed 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2. At No. 1 Braden Poe and Jeremy Mueller led 4-6, 6-3, 2-0 when the match was defaulted to the Owls.
“Seymour put forth quite a battle, especially at their (number) three singles and their doubles teams. The Floyd boys really needed to play smart tennis and execute well in in order to earn the victory,” Highlanders head coach Mark Haviland said.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Friday’s final at Floyds Knobs
FLOYD CENTRAL 4, SEYMOUR 1
Singles: Ben Lammert (FC) d. Eli Meyer 6-1, 6-2; Riley Doddridge (FC) d. Hunter Heckman 6-0, 6-2; Preston Bickel (FC) d. Reuben Kruse 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Jack VonDielingen-Joe Schmdit (S) d. Braden Poe-Jeremy Mueller 6-4, 3-6, 0-2 by default; Nate Hynes-Joseph Howell (FC) d. Parker Thompson-Drew Handloser 6-2, 6-4.
