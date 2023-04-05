CLARKSVILLE — Corydon Central picked up a pair of victories in a three-way track & field meet at Clarksville on Tuesday.
On the boys’ side, the Panthers held off Henryville 169-164 while the host Generals weren’t far behind with 106 points.
On the girls’ side, Corydon compiled 224 points. The Hornets were second with 102 while Clarksville finished third with 48.
In the boys’ meet, runner-up Henryville won seven of the 15 events. The Hornets were led by double-event winners Myles Baker and Levi Lehaceanu. Baker, a sophomore, was victorious in the 100-meter dash (11.76) and the 200 (23.83). Lehaceanu, also a sophomore, swept the hurdle races, winning the 110 (19.91) and the 300 (49.83).
Other individual winners for Henryville were junior Karson Evans in the 3,200 (11:20.14) and junior Keanu Wycoff in the 800 (2:11.96).
Additionally, the Hornets won the 3,200 relay.
Meanwhile the host Generals were victorious in four events. Junior Logan Craig led the way, sweeping the throwing events. He triumphed in the discus (99-5) and the shot put (43-8.5).
Clarksville senior Ke’vonne Murrell also won the high jump (6-4) while the Generals triumphed in the 400 relay (46.68).
In the girls’ meet, Clarksville senior Gabby Parrish swept the hurdle races, winning the 100 (17.56) and the 300 (54.68).
Additionally, Generals sophomore P.J. Lewis won the shot put (31-3.75).
Runner-up Henryville was led by senior Hannah Ramsey, who was second in the 800 and third in the 1,600.
BOYS: CORYDON CENTRAL 169, HENRYVILLE 164, CLARSKSVILLE 106
100-meter dash: 1. Myles Baker (H) 11.76; 2. Robert Lamar (CL) 12.28; 3. Darrius Megnin (CC) 12.42.
200: 1. Baker (H) 23.83; 2. Maxx Jones (CC) 25.45; 3. Kye Combs (CC) 25.47.
400: 1. Nick Eve (CC) 55.11; 2. Combs (CC) 55.13; 3. Sawyer Lewis (CC) 55.16.
800: 1. Keanu Wycoff (H) 2:11.96; 2. Booker Lahue (CC) 2:14.93; 3. Chuck Rowan (CC) 2:15.87.
1,600: 1. Lahue (CC) 4:57.77; 2. Karson Evans (H) 5:01.09; 3. Wycoff (H) 5:04.95.
3,200: 1. Evans (H) 11:20.14; 2. Lahue (CC) 11:35.34; 3. Mason Tolliver (H) 11:41.34.
110 hurdles: 1. Levi Lehaceanu (H) 19.91; 2. Jansen Wise (CC) 20.94; 3. Nathan Burns (H) 20.97.
300 hurdles: 1. Lehaceanu (H) 49.83; 2. Burns (H) 50.38; 3. Wise (CC) 52.59.
400 relay: 1. Clarksville 46.68; 2. Corydon Central 47.19; 3. Henryville 49.95.
1,600 relay: 1. Corydon Central 3:45.28; 2. Henryville 4:01.47; 3. Clarksville 4:09.12.
3,200 relay: 1. Henryville 9:59.70; 2. Corydon Central 10:07.61.
High jump: 1. Ke’vonne Murrell (C) 6-4; 2. Sean Woods (CC) 6-0; 3. Jones (CC) 5-4.
Long jump: 1. Titus Wolfe (CC) 20-1; 2. Jayedyn Johnson (C) 18-11; 3. Darrius Megnin (CC) 17-7.
Discus: 1. Logan Craig (C) 99-5; 2. Jonathon Howlett (C) 95-6; 3. Gilbert Bridges (H) 86-7.
Shot put: 1. Craig (C) 43-8.5; 2. Howlett (C) 32-6; 3. Megnin (CC) 31-1.5.
GIRLS: CORYDON CENTRAL 224, HENRYVILLE 102, CLARKSVILLE 48
100: 1. Madison Schilmiller (CC) 13.74; 2. Kyndall Mathes (CC) 14.18; 3. Chastity Knight (CC) 14.70.
200: 1. Schilmiller (CC) 28.10; 2. Aniston Applegate (CC) 29.12; 3. Mathes (CC) 29.32.
400: 1. Erika Valdivieso (CC) 1:04.64; 2. Applegate (CC) 1:06.60; 3. Olivia Martin (CC) 1:08.82.
800: 1. Addison Applegate (CC) 2:31.66; 2. Hannah Ramsey (H) 2:47.26; 3. Bailey Trusty (CC) 2:55.65.
1,600: 1. Valdivieso (CC) 6:01.26; 2. Lilli Pavey (CC) 6:17.16; 3. Ramsey (H) 6:23.53.
3,200: 1. Pavey (CC) 14:25.54; 2. Add. Applegate (CC) 14:25.57; 3. Camille Coffman (CC) 14:46.82.
100 hurdles: 1. Gabby Parrish (C) 17.56; 2. Nathalie Laaz (CC) 19.83; 3. Olivia Schreck (CC) 20.58.
300 hurdles: 1. Parrish (C) 54.68; 2. Schreck (CC) 57.62; 3. Jaydin Henderson (CC) 1:01.11.
400 relay: 1. Corydon Central 52.84; 2. Henryville 59.75.
1,600 relay: 1. Corydon Central 4:54.09; 2. Henryville 5:29.29.
3,200 relay: 1. Corydon Central 12:12.61.
High jump: 1. Schilmiller (CC) 4-8; 2. Hannah Huddleston (H) 4-6; 3. Gracie Best (H) 4-4.
Long jump: 1. Aubree Adams (CC) 15-0; 2. Schreck (CC) 15-0; 3. An. Applegate (CC) 14-6.
Discus: 1. Mya Weick (CC) 92-4; 2. Elise Soloby (CC) 85-8; 3. Jordy McCarty (CC) 80-1.
Shot put: 1. P.J. Lewis (C) 31-3.75; 2. McCarty (CC) 30-0; 3. Weick (CC) 27-11.
BOYS' GOLF
STILLWELL LEADS WARRIORS TO WIN
JEFFERSONVILLE — Christian Academy’s Landon Stillwell fired a 3-under-par 32 to lead the Warriors to a win in a three-way match Tuesday at Hidden Creek Golf Club.
Led by Stillwell, who birdied three of the first five holes, CAI carded a collective 157. Host Charlestown was second with a 171 while North Harrison took third with a 199.
Also for the Warriors, Joshua Renfro added a 39, Lucas Gillespie a 40 and Eli Brace a 46.
Layton Hubbard paced the Pirates with a 37 while Zander Morris added a 40, Gunner Stamper a 46 and Jared Taylor a 48.
CAI 157, CHARLESTOWN 171, NORTH HARRISON 199
At Hidden Creek GC, par-35
Medalist: Landon Stillwell (CAI) 32.
CAI: Stillwell 32, Joshua Renfro 39, Lucas Gillespie 40, Eli Brace 46, Keegan Toole 49, Reagan Lanum 54.
Charlestown: Layton Hubbard 37, Zander Morris 40, Gunner Stamper 46, Jared Taylor 48, Noah Martin 61.
North Harrison: Dawson Allen 47, Will Hedden 49, Kaleb Kellems 51, Carson Flickner 52, Riley Schneider 52, Colton Cahill 55, Cooper Dunn 60.
SOFTBALL
RED DEVILS DOWN LIONS
SALEM — Freshman Ashlyn McClure had three hits and six RBIs to lead Jeffersonville to a 10-3 win at Salem on Tuesday.
The Red Devils tallied four runs in the first inning, two in the third, three in the fifth and one in the sixth en route to victory.
In addition to driving in a half-dozen, McClure finished with two singles and a double while touching home once. Sophomore Ally Young added two hits, including a double, while scoring twice. Freshman Aubrey Cannon also doubled while scoring three times.
Emma Borders picked up the win in the circle. The sophomore allowed two earned runs on four hits while striking out eight in the complete-game effort.
Jeff (5-2) is scheduled to visit Seymour at 11 a.m. Saturday.
JEFFERSONVILLE 10, SALEM 3
Jeffersonville 402 031 0 — 10 10 1
Salem 002 010 0 — 3 4 5
W — Emma Borders. L — Kirsten Sexton. 2B — Aubrey Cannon (J), Ally Young (J), Brookelyn Miles (J), Ashlyn McClure (J). Record — Jeffersonville 5-2.
COUGARS CLIP PIONEERS
SEYMOUR — Host Trinity Lutheran topped Providence 6-2 Tuesday afternoon.
The two teams were tied at 1-all after one inning before the Cougars scored another run in the second and two each in the third and fifth frames. The Pioneers plated one in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
Freshman Lyric Hertweck had one of the few highlights for Providence with a solo home.
The Pioneers (2-4) are scheduled to host Perry Central in a doubleheader Saturday.
TRINITY LUTHERAN 6, PROVIDENCE 2
Providence 100 000 1 — 2 2 6
Trinity Lutheran 112 020 X — 6 5 1
W — Grace Lance. L — Kirsten White. HR — Lyric Hertweck (P). Records — Providence 2-4, Trinity Lutheran 4-0.
BASEBALL
DRAGONS RALLY PAST REBELS
HANOVER — Class 3A No. 4 Silver Creek clipped host Southwestern 7-4 Tuesday evening.
The Dragons took the early lead with one run in the first inning before the Rebels tallied twice in the third to go in front. Their lead was short-lived, though, as Creek plated three times in the fourth and three more times in the fifth en route to victory.
The Dragons (3-2) are scheduled to visit South Central at 6 p.m. this evening.
OWLS DEFEAT DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Seymour defeated Jeffersonville 4-1 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday.
The Red Devils’ lone victory came at No. 1 doubles, where Kirstin Elder and Sara Sharp triumphed.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
DEVILS DOWN ‘DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Jeffersonville outlasted New Albany 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 25-15 Tuesday night at the Doghouse.
MONDAY
TRACK & FIELD
DEVILS SWEEP PIONEERS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville swept a dual meet against visiting Providence on Monday.
The Red Devil boys beat the Pioneers 68-63 while the Jeff girls edged Providence 61-57.
On the boys’ side, the Red Devils won nine of the 16 events.
Preston Whalen led the way for Jeff, winning the discus (97-4) and the shot put (42-2).
Other individual winners for the Red Devils were Jeremiah Brown in the 100 (10.81), Raijon Laird in the 200 (24.38), Ari Santos-Moore in the 3,200 (11:32.56), Lazarus Weobong in the 110 hurdles (15.37), Tawan Stevenson in the high jump (5-6) and Jakeem Israel in the pole vault (7-6). Jeffersonville was also victorious in the 400 relay (42.56).
The Pioneers, meanwhile, triumphed in seven events.
Individual winners for Providence were Jackson Kaiser in the 400 (53.12), Drew Kelly in the 800 (2:17.34), Ben Kelly in the 1,600 (4:42.68), Jacob Evans in the 300 hurdles (45.36) and Luke Jorden in the long jump (19-0). The Pioneers were also victorious in the 1,600 relay (3:35.98) and the 3,200 relay (9:05.30).
On the girls’ side, Jeff won nine events. Mariah Smith led the way for the Red Devils by winning the 100 (13.09) and the long jump (15-2).
Other individual winners for Jeffersonville were KeiAsia Camp in the 200 (28.24), Sania McClain in the 800 (2:47.20), Anabelle Hertweck in the 3,200 (14:50.82), Sian Rogers in the pole vault (6-0) and Kaylea Beauchamp in the shot put (29-1). The Red Devils were also victorious in the 400 relay (52.50) and the 1,600 relay (4:32.56).
Providence, meanwhile, won seven events.
Individual winners for the Pioneers were Lilly Kaiser in the 400 (1:04.71), Maci Hoskins in the 1,600 (5:34.57), Reagan Hinton in the 100 hurdles (18.52), Ellie Drury in the 300 hurdles (56.62), Maycy Scroggins in the high jump (4-0) and Taylor Bansbach in the discus (74-3). Providence also was victorious in the 3,200 relay (11:28.63).
BOYS: JEFFERSONVILLE 68, PROVIDENCE 63
100: 1. Jeremiah Brown (J) 10.81; 2. Kyon Stephenson (J) 11.03; 3. Nizaiah Carr (J) 11.21.
200: 1. Raijon Laird (J) 24.38; 2. Grffin Folz (P) 24.44; 3. Elijah Cheeks (J) 24.88.
400: 1. Jackson Kaiser (P) 53.12; 2. Augustus Ernstberger (P) 54.02; 3. Laird (J) 56.54.
800: 1. Drew Kelly (P) 2:17.34; 2. Dorian Gaines (J) 2:18.54; 3. Christian Robinson (P) 2:19.85.
1,600: 1. Ben Kelly (P) 4:42.68; 2. Ari Santos-Moore (J) 5:19.41; 3. Bradley Owen (J) 5:24.54.
3,200: 1. Santos-Moore (J) 11:32.56; 2. Owen (J) 11:47.13; 3. Max Kirkham (P) 13:58.15.
110 hurdles: Lazarus Weobong (J) 15.37; 2. Jacob Evans (P) 18.27; 3. Kyle Netter (P) 19.26.
300 hurdles: 1. Evans (P) 45.36; 2. Netter (P) 45.85; 3. Steven Gray (P) 48.08.
400 relay: 1. Jeffersonville 42.56; 2. Providence 46.55.
1,600 relay: 1. Providence 3:35.98; 2. Jeffersonville 3:46.00.
3,200 relay: 1. Providence 9:05.30; 2. Jeffersonville 9:12.21.
High jump: 1. Tawan Stevenson (J) 5-6; 2. Gray (P) 5-2; 3. Elijah Fuller-Tucker (P) 5-2.
Long jump: 1. Luke Jorden (P) 19-0; 2. Stevenson (J) 18-7. 3. Christian Robinson (P) 17-1.
Pole vault: 1. Jakeem Israel (J) 7-6; 2. Brandon Chestnut (J) 7-0.
Discus: 1. Preston Whalen (J) 97-4; 2. Cooper Ross (P) 87-1; 3. Jakeem Israel (J) 85-3.
Shot put: 1. Whalen (J) 42-2; 2. Grayson Abel (P) 39-3; 3. Ross (P) 37-8.
GIRLS: JEFFERSONVILLE 61, PROVIDENCE 57
100: 1. Mariah Smith (J) 13.09; 2. KeiAsia Camp (J) 13.30; 3. Marly Jones (J) 13.72.
200: 1. Camp (J) 28.24; 2. Alaysia James (J) 30.32; 3. Abigail Turner (P) 31.09.
400: 1. Lilly Kaiser (P) 1:04.71.
800: 1. Sania McClain (J) 2:47.20; 2. Elizabeth Applewhite (P) 2:50.35.
1,600: 1. Maci Hoskins (P) 5:34.57; 2. Kamden Pierce (P) 6:01.97; 3. Anabelle Hertweck (J) 6:33.15.
3,200: 1. Hertweck (J) 14:50.82; 2. Audrey Howell (P) 17:09.90; 3. Paige Littrell (J) 17:39.74.
100 hurdles: 1. Reagan Hinton (P) 18.52; 2. James (J) 18.69; 3. Mary Elizabeth Kraft (P) 19.63.
300 hurdles: 1. Ellie Drury (P) 56.62; 2. Kraft (P) 57.55; 3. Emily Drury (P) 58.94.
400 relay: 1. Jeffersonville 52.50; 2. Providence 56.97.
1,600 relay: 1. Jeffersonville 4:32.56; 2. Providence 4:35.67.
3,200 relay: 1. Providence 11:28.63; 2. Jeffersonville 12:50.47.
High jump: 1. Maycy Scroggins (P) 4-0.
Long jump: 1. Smith (J) 15-2; 2. Avery Drury (P) 13-0.
Pole vault: 1. Sian Rogers (J) 6-0.
Discus: 1. Taylor Bansbach (P) 74-3; 2. Maddie Kaiser (P) 59-2; 3. Amaya Quarles (J) 55-10.
Shot put: 1. Kaylea Beauchamp (J) 29-1; 2. Quarles (J) 28-1; 3. Bansbach (P) 25-10.
