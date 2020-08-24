HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville didn’t drop a set in its 5-0 sweep of Corydon Central on Monday.
Zerach Coats led the Hornets with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles while Eli Kleinert and Gabe Ramsey didn’t drop a game in their wins at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.
At No. 1 doubles, Sam Guernsey and Carson Conrey triumphed 6-1, 6-1 while Taylor Guthrie and Braydon Dobbs won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
“We played a pretty clean match tonight against a young Corydon team,” Henryville coach Seth Caudill said. “I was glad to see our guys keep the intensity up throughout the match. We’re still a fairly young team too and we have several new varsity players in the lineup, so it’s great to see them getting the season started with a few wins.”
The Hornets (2-0) host Clarksville at 5 p.m. today.
HENRYVILLE 5, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Singles: Zerach Coats d. Ryan Hamilton 6-1, 6-2; Eli Kleinert d. Eli Kvalheim 6-0, 6-0; Gabe Ramsey d. Connor Freed 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Sam Guernsey-Carson Conrey d. Cooper Desmond-Sam Cox 6-1, 6-1; Taylor Guthrie-Braydon Dobbs d. Grant Shartzer-Cooper Shireman 6-0, 6-1.
PIRATES BLANK REBELS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown didn’t lose a set in a 5-0 sweep of South Central on Monday afternoon.
Alex Wright paced the Pirates with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles, while Michael Gillooly outlasted Evan Schoen 7-6 (7-4), 6-0 at No. 2. Clayton Rothbauer triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 and Brandon Broady and Jackson Snelling won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles. Charlestown was victorious by default at No. 2 doubles.
CHARLESTOWN 5, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
Singles: Alex Wright d. Ty Jones 6-0, 6-0; Michael Gillooly d. Evan Schoen 7-6 (7-4), 6-0; Clayton Rothbauer d. Ethan Hedden 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Brandon Broady-Jackson Snelling d. Dawson O’Conner-Craig Simpson 6-1, 6-4; Nate Smith-Nick Broady won by forfeit.
EAGLES CLIP GENERALS
AUSTIN — Host Austin clipped Clarksville 5-0 in the Generals’ season-opener Monday.
The Eagles won four matches in straight sets and the other by default. Clarksville’s closest match was at No. 3 singles, where Jacob Campbell outlasted Jalen Reyer 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5).
“Overall, I thought we played a fairly competitive first match of the season,” Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. “There were some real bright spots in the play of Jaylen Reyer at No. 3 singles, battling to two tiebreaks in his first singles match, and start, ever. Our No. 1 doubles (Terry Morgan and Saul Tatum) were also very competitive. I look for my Nos. 1 and 2 singles players to settle their nerves and play better (today). Also, we are looking forward to the return of Aiden Craig to the lineup.”
AUSTIN 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Garvin Parker d. Elijah Dowell 6-0, 6-2; Brendan Hanner d. Ethan Neal 6-1, 6-0; Jacob Campbell d. Jalen Reyer 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5).
Doubles: Josh Gabbard-Cam Richey d. Terry Morgan-Saul Tatum 6-4, 6-3; Austin won by default.
PIONEEERS ROLL
NEW ALBANY — Luke Hesse and Evan Scott each had hat tricks to lead Class A No. 3 Providence to a 13-0 win at Christian Academy on Monday evening.
A.J. Richards added a pair of goals, while Edward Bobkoski, Quentin Hesse, Dylan Boggs and Clayton Furnish had one apiece.
Meanwhile Lazlo Langness dished out a trio of assists while Billy Hoke tallied two.
Red Devils win
JEFFERSONVILLE — With four scores of 54 or less, host Jeffersonville topped Clarksville and Henryville in a tri-match Monday at Elk Run Golf Club.
Allison Kane fired a 50 to pace the Red Devils, who carded a collective 210 — 12 shots better than the Generals. The Hornets fielded an incomplete team.
Clarksville’s Karena Knight shot a 47 to earn medalist honors, while Sara Vaughn was far behind at 54.
“I am very proud of Sara for shooting her personal-best score today,” Generals coach Tosha Embry said. “All the girls are hitting the ball much better and continue to improve. We played this course last week and played it better today, which is always a good thing. I’m excited to see how the rest of the week goes.”
Taytum Easton topped Henryville with a 59.
JEFFERSONVILLE 210, CLARKSVILLE 222, HENRYVILLE INC. At Elk Run GC
Medalist: Karena Knight (Clarksville) 47.
Jeffersonville: Allison Kane 50, Baylee Lawler 53, Paige Means 53, Chloe Ortuno 54, Danielle Monroe 69.
Clarksville: Knight 47, Sara Vaughn 54, Summer Neal 58, Emily Kaiser 63.
Henryville: Taytum Easton 59, Annie Spicer 66, Emma Wallis 71.
EAGLES BEAT BRAVES
AUSTIN — Host Austin outlasted Borden 25-8, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18 Monday night.
SHELBYVILLE — Borden placed three runners in the top seven en route to victory in Saturday’s Jeremy Wright Memorial Small School Invitational at the Blue River Cross Country venue.
The Braves finished with 40 points — 50 ahead of runner-up Forest Park — to win the 25-team meet. Providence took third with 170.
Park’s Spenser Wolf won the race in 16 minutes, 27.68 seconds, while Borden’s Gavin Just was second in 17:07.65. Also for the Braves, Lody Cheatham finished fifth, Blake Hoffman seventh, Sterling Mikel 15th and Nolan Flispart took 20th.
Ben Kelly paced the third-placed Pioneers by finishing ninth.
In the girls’ race, Providence’s Maci Hoskins took third overall while Borden placed sixth.
Western Boone, which was led by individual winner Audrey Knoper (20:33.80), won the team race. Hoskins wasn’t far behind in 21:16.32.
The sixth-place Braves were led by Kaylie Magallanes, who took ninth overall.
NEW WASHington DUO TAKES 6TH
HANOVER — The New Washington tandem of Bo Giltner and Jayden Buford took sixth-place in Saturday’s Lou Knoble Hokum Karem at Hanover College.
Jennings County’s Gavin Hendrix and Lane Elsner teamed up to win the race in 33:03.96 while Giltner and Buford finished in 38:46.44.
Also for the Mustangs, Mason Thompson and Tanner Rosenbarger teamed up to take 20th, while Dalton Wiseman and Hunter Wiseman combined to place 23rd.
PIONEERS ROLL TO 2 WINS
CARMEL — Class 4A No. 4 Providence rolled to a pair of victories, including one over a ranked foe, at Carmel on Saturday.
The Pioneers outlasted 3A No. 5 Brebeuf 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22 in their first match, then swept Warsaw 25-12, 25-20, 25-11 in their second.
Against the Braves, Ali Hornung (16) and Anna Purichia (16) combined for 32 kills while Grace Purichia tallied 10 and Emma Kaelin seven. Kaelin dished out 20 assists while Grace Purichia handed out 19. Miranda Harley led the defense with 15 digs, while Hornung added 13 digs and five blocks.
“Brebeuf is a very athletic team with a fast and powerful offense. It was a fast-paced offensive slugfest, and such a fun match to be a part of. My team played very well in every aspect of this match. Every member of the team played a valuable role in holding off Brebeuf to hold on to the match. I loved the grit and determination I saw from our team is this match!” Providence coach Terri Purichia said. “Ali and Anna did a great job terminating long rallies, and the setters had to get very creative to try to move the ball around their big blockers. My defensive group of Miranda, Susie (Grigg) and Alex (Kraft) played very well during this match, and made some huge digs to keep rallies going. I was so proud of our team beating the very talented Brebeuf team.”
Against the Tigers, Hornung led the way with nine kills, 10 digs and five block assists. The Purichia sisters, Anna and Grace, added eight kills apiece. Grace Purichia also led the way with 14 assists, while Kaelin dished out 12. Alex Kraft and Susie Grigg topped the defense with six digs each.
“In the Warsaw match, we were able to get the ball to the middles more, which is something we are really working on trying to do. Lydia (Rush) and Lilly (Tappel) worked so hard to close blocks and transition hard to get into position to hit, and were very productive offensively during this match. My defense did a great job of keeping the ball off the floor! Our serving was very aggressive during this match, and Warsaw struggled a little bit getting the ball to their big hitters. I was really proud of how well our team played overall today. We really had great contributions from everyone in both matches! We are getting better with every opportunity we have to play, and I enjoy watching them put the pieces we are working on in practice into match play! “
The Pioneers (3-0) host Lawrence North and No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern on Saturday.
PIRATES GO 1-1, GENERALS 0-2
BROWNSTOWN — Charlestown went 1-1 while Clarksville was 0-2 in a round robin at Brownstown Central on Saturday.
The Pirates swept the Generals 25-8, 25-13, 25-15. The host Braves swept Charlestown 25-16, 25-20, 25-13 and also beat Clarksville.
Against the Generals, Charlestown’s Kayleigh Smith led the offense with 11 kills while Lanae Crowe tallied six and dished out 15 assists. Charlestown tallied 21 service aces, led by sophomore Maci Vaughn’s seven while Crowe contributed four.
Against the Braves, Smith recorded seven kills while Crowe recorded 11 digs, eight assists and two aces.
HORNETS TAKE 2ND
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville took second-place at its Round Robin tourney Saturday.
The Hornets swept Paoli (25-7, 25-7), North Harrison (25-15, 25-10) and Edinburgh (25-14, 25-9) before Hauser outlasted the hosts 25-12, 17-25, 15-13 in the final.
OLYMPIANS DOWN DEVILS
COLUMBUS — Host Columbus East swept Jeffersonville 25-9, 25-14, 25-12 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday.
DRAGONS DOWN CUBS
MADISON — Anna Wright and Natalie Day had two goals apiece to lead Silver Creek to a 6-1 win at Madison on Saturday morning.
Olivia Johnston added a goal and an assist while Carley Troutman also found the back of the net for the Dragons.
“A much better start to this game got us going early. We really wanted to come out more aggressive than we did in our first two games and I feel like we did that. We jumped ahead early and were able to control most of the game,” said Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson, whose team built a 3-1 halftime lead. “Anna and Natalie were great again today, but they don’t get free like they do without the help of their teammates. Our defense and midfield really controlled the game for us, which limited their ability to have quality chances to attack. We were able to move some girls around and get some other girls quality varsity game experience, which will help us down the road.”
The Dragons (3-0) host Austin at 6 p.m. Thursday.
HESSE HELPS PIONEERS TO WIN
INDIANAPOLIS — Luke Hesse had a hat trick plus one to lead then fourth-ranked Providence to a 7-2 triumph at then-No. 6 Scecina on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis.
In addition to Hesse’s four goals, Edward Bobkoski added a goal and two assists while Evan Scott and Quentin Hesse each had a goal and an assist.
Freshman Charlie Scott posted six saves in goal for the Pioneers (2-0).
FLOYDS BLANKS STARS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Ivan Villegas tallied two goals to lead Floyd Central to a 5-0 victory over visiting Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday.
Dakota Hart, Tyler Werner and Brock Kennedy also found the net, while Liam Fitzgerald and Riley Casey combined for a second straight shutout in goal for the Highlanders (2-1, 1-1).
CUBS CLIP DRAGONS
SELLERSBURG — Will Heitz’s penalty kick in the 22nd minute lifted Madison to a 1-0 win over Silver Creek on Saturday morning.
PIONEERS SPLIT 2
FRANKLIN — Providence split a pair of matches at Franklin on Saturday.
Bloomington South blanked the Pioneers 5-0, but Providence rebounded for a 4-1 win over the Grizzly Cubs.
“South will likely be a Top 15 to 20 team in the first polls. We were able to hit with them, we made it difficult for them to win points, but we just couldn’t consistently play two quality points in a row,” Pioneers coach Scott Gurgol said. “We’d win a good point, give them an easy one, win a good point, give them an easy one, lose a long point, give them an easy one for the game.”
Against Franklin, the Pioneers swept the singles matches while also winning the No. 1 doubles court.
At No. 1 singles, Jake Rodski won 6-1, 6-1 while Alex Kemp triumphed by the same score at No. 2. At No. 3 singles, Jacob Kaiser pulled off a 6-2, 7-5 victory.
At No. 1 doubles, Michael Hamm and Landon Kruer outlasted their opponents 7-6 (7-2), 7-5.
“Good bounce-back after a loss to immediately get back in the win column,” Gurgol said. “We did a much better job of dictating the point play in this match. More running patterns versus reacting to our opponents. Our guys did a good job of making in-match adjustments, but we still gave away too many easy points. That should clean up as the season progresses.”
Providence (2-2) hosts Silver Creek on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.