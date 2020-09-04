CINCINNATI — Class 5A No. 7 Floyd Central fell behind Cincinnati powerhouse Elder early and never could recover as the Panthers handed the Highlanders a 42-14 defeat Friday night in high school football action at The Pit.
Elder broke out to a 14-0 lead on a pair of long touchdown passes before Floyd pulled within 14-6 in the first quarter.
However, it was pretty much all Panthers after that.
The Highlanders (2-1) travel to rival New Albany next Friday night.
PACERS OUTLAST Rock Creek
VEVAY — Rock Creek couldn’t hang onto an early lead as host Switzerland County rallied for a 19-12 triumph Friday night.
The host Pacers scored an early TD, but the Lions responded with two scores to go up 12-6. Switzerland rallied, though, to tie it, then scored the go-ahead touchdown with 3 minutes, 23 seconds to play.
The Lions (0-2) visit Crawford County next Friday night.
LIONS ROLL ON SENIOR NIGHT
SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek rolled to a 25-13, 25-9, 25-5 sweep of visiting Shawe Memorial on Friday night (a.k.a. the Lions’ Senior Night).
“We had a solid performance from our seniors tonight,” Lions coach Jennifer Brown said. “Gia Williams had 10 kills and Leah Thompson served the first 12 points of the second set. Morgan Schmidt added five aces and Lajoy Williams had six digs.
The Lions visit Springs Valley, one of the top teams in Class A, today.
ROCK CREEK 3, SHAWE MEMORIAL 0
Shawe 13 9 5
Rock Creek 25 25 25
Kills: Gia Williams 10, Morgan Schmidt 6, Josie Anderson 4, Lajoy Williams 2, Leah Thompson 1.
Assists: Thompson 20
Blocks: Gia Williams 2, Chloe Carter 1.
Aces: Thompson 5, Schmidt 2, Anderson 2, Jayli Smith 1.
Digs: Lajoy Williams 6, Gia Williams 5, Anderson 5, Thompson 4, Schmidt 2, Jenna Rogers 2.
RED DEVILS BLANK CUBS
MADISON — Ronaldo Lawrence had two goals and an assist to lead visiting Jeffersonville to a 7-0 win at Madison on Thursday night.
Joshua Walter tallied two goals while Drew Gerritsen, Kevin Castro and Noah Milam each found the net for the Red Devils. Castro and Dev Hunter-Lawrence also recorded assists.
Jeff (5-0, 2-0), which has outscored its first five foes 33-0, visits Floyd Central next Thursday night.
WARRIORS DOWN PIRATES
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg scored three second-half goals en route to a 4-2 triumph over visiting Charlestown in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night.
BRAVES BEAT ‘DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Reigning Class 3A state champ Brownstown Central outlasted host New Albany 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 Thursday night.
“The match didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but the girls fought incredibly hard against the defending 3A state champions,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Woosley said. “We made a few bone-headed plays at bad times to kill momentum. Some of our young players really stepped up tonight and gave us a huge jolt of energy, especially Reese Stivers throughout the match and Riley Sawyer served very aggressively at the end of the third set to give us a chance to win.
Tess Owsley led the New Albany attack with 13 kills while Cheyenne Palmer dished out 29 assists. Senior libero Bree Martin led the defense with 12 digs. Martin, who broke Kerrie Robinson’s school record for career digs Aug. 20, was honored before the match.
The Bulldogs (4-2) host Bedford North Lawrence, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 3, NEW ALBANY 0
Brownstown 25 25 25
New Albany 22 21 22
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Tess Owsley 13, Alexis Caldwell 7, Kamori Knight 4, Lauren Naville 4, Olivia Allee 4.
Blocks: Knight 2, Naville 1, Allee 1.
Assists: Cheyenne Palmer 29.
Aces: Reese Stivers 2, Riley Sawyer 1, Caldwell 1, Palmer 1.
Digs: Bree Martin 12, Ashlyn Clifton 8, Caldwell 6, Allee 5, Palmer 4, Stivers 3.
HIGHLANDERS WIN
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central swept visiting Bedford North Lawrence 25-17, 25-18, 25-8 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night.
The Highlanders (4-3, 3-0) visit Silver Creek at 7 p.m. Monday night.
LADY CATS CLIP CLARKSVILLE
CLARKSVILLE — North Harrison swept host Clarksville 25-12, 25-12, 25-21 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night.
For the Generals, Jasmine Walker had two kills and five blocks while Dahja Gaines dished out six assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.