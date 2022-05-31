CORYDON — Bella Gerlach’s RBI-single in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted host Corydon Central to a 3-2 victory over visiting Franklin County in a regional softball game Tuesday night.
The Panthers (23-8) will face seventh-ranked Cathedral (20-9) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the second Brown County Semistate semifinal. The Fighting Irish blanked host West Vigo in another regional game Tuesday night.
Top-ranked Tri-West (27-2) will play Pike Central (18-6) at 11 a.m. in the first semistate semi. The semistate championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night.
Tuesday, the visiting Wildcats took the early lead with one run in the top of the first inning. They added another in the third to go up 2-0.
The score remained that way until the home half of the fifth, when Bailey Orme stroked a two-out, two-run single to tie the game. It stayed deadlocked until the bottom of the ninth when Gerlach, the state’s home-run leader during the regular season, delivered the walk-off hit to give Corydon its second regional title (its first came in 2018).
EASTERN CLAIMS 1ST REGIONAL TITLE
PEKIN — Host Eastern captured the first regional title in program history Tuesday evening with an 11-1 victory over visiting Switzerland County.
The Musketeers (17-12) will face sixth-ranked South Vermillion (24-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the second semifinal of the Class 2A Forest Park Semistate. The host Wildcats defeated the Cadets in another regional game Tuesday.
Eighth-ranked North Posey will Eastern Hancock at 11 a.m. Saturday in the first semistate semi. The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night.
