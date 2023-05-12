HENRYVILLE — A 12-run first inning helped propel Class 2A No. 2 Providence to a 19-11 win at Henryville on Friday evening.
The Hornets, however, wouldn’t go away easily. They scored once in the bottom of the first, then four times in the second and third (after Providence tallied four times in the top half) to make it 16-9. The Pioneers increased their lead to 17-9 in the fourth and 19-9 in the top of the sixth before Henryville scored once in the bottom of the inning to keep the game going. The Hornets plated another run in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
Casey Kaelin and Brantley Whitlock led Providence’s 13-hit attack. Kaelin went 3-for-5 with three RBIs while touching home twice. Whitlock was 3-for-5 with a double while scoring four runs.
Cole Huett, Luke Kruer and Brian Wall added two hits apiece for the Pioneers. Huett went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs while touching home twice. Kruer was 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs while scoring two times. Wall went 2-for-3 with three RBIs while touching home twice.
Cade Riley, the losing pitcher, led Henryville at the plate. The senior went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI while scoring three times. Eli Kleinert and Dustin O’Bannon added a pair of RBIs each for the Hornets.
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action Monday.
Providence (18-3) is slated to host South Central at 6 p.m. while Henryville (7-14) will host Seymour at the same time.
PROVIDENCE 19, HENRYVILLE 11
Providence (12)04 102 0 — 19 13 5
Henryville 144 001 1 — 11 4 3
W — B. Straub. L — Cade Riley. 2B — Brantley Whitlock (P), Riley (H). HR — Cole Huett (P), Luke Kruer (P). Records — Providence 18-3, Henryville 7-14.
