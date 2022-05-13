CLARKSVILLE — Providence plated two runs in the first inning, seven in the second and six in the fourth on its way to a 15-3 five-inning victory over visiting Henryville in a matchup of sectional foes Friday evening.
Jake Rodski, Nathan Julius, Jack Beyl and Max Beatty had two hits apiece for the Pioneers. Beyl drove in a pair of runs while Rodski and Beatty touched home twice.
That was plenty of offense for Noah Crone, who allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits while walking three and fanning five over the five frames to pick up the win on the mound.
Cade Riley and Sam Guernsey had two hits apiece for the Hornets, who scored one run in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Providence (13-9) is scheduled to visit Southridge at noon today.
Henryville (7-9) is slated to visit Seymour at 6 p.m. Monday.
.
PROVIDENCE 15, HENRYVILLE 3
Henryville 000 12 — 3 5 3
Providence 270 6X — 15 14 3
W — Noah Crone. L — Tyler Orberson. 2B — Jackson Folz (P). 3B — Nathan Julius (P). Records — Henryville 7-10, Providence 13-9.
.
DRAGONS WIN TWO
EASTERN — Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek won a pair of road games Friday night.
First the Dragons triumphed 4-0 at Salem, then they were victorious 28-1 at Eastern in the nightcap. The latter was their 15th straight victory.
Against the Lions, Colin Kapust picked up the complete-game win on the mound. He walked five while striking out nine.
Freshman Preston Burton led Creek at the plate, going 2-for-3. Bailey Hale also drove in a run while Dane DeWees touched home twice.
Against the Musketeers, Burton and Tyler Bach teamed up on the mound.
The Dragons (21-5, 5-0) are scheduled to visit Brownstown Central at 6 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.