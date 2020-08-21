JEFFERSONVILLE — Oldenburg Academy built a 26-0 halftime lead en route to a 42-6 win over Rock Creek in the high school football season-opener for both Friday night at Woehrle Field.
The start of the game, like many of the others in the area, was delayed by lightning.
The Lions (0-1) host Dugger Union at 7 p.m. next Friday night.
BRAVES RALLY PAST TIGERS
CROTHERSVILLE — Borden dropped the first two sets, but rallied for a 22-25, 20-25, 25-4, 25-23, 15-13 victory over host Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference battle Friday night.
CROSS COUNTRY PIRATES PLACE THIRD
SEYMOUR — Led by a pair of Top 10 finishers, the Charlestown girls finished third in the Seymour Invitational on Thursday afternoon.
Skylar Cochran paced the Pirates with an eighth-place finish, while Jessica McCoy was right behind her in eighth.
Cathedral, led by winner Reese Sanders, swept the top four places en route to 16 points. The host Owls were second with 64 while Charlestown tallied 78.
Laney Hawkins (18th), Jackie McCoy (22nd) and Kaylee Kinser (23rd) rounded out the Pirates’ team score.
Arielle Phillips led Jeffersonville by placing 28th while Henryville’s Hannah Ramsey took 30th.
On the boys’ side, Charlestown’s Dylan Kinser was the top area finisher in 25th.
Jennings County won the event with 41 points, edging Cathedral by two. Jeff finished sixth. The Red Devils were led by Andre Stanton in 32nd.
Henryville’s Karson Evans finished 40th, while Clarksville’s Alex Titus was 43rd.
BRAVES EDGE EAGLES
AUSTIN — Borden edged Austin 3-2 in its season-opener Thursday.
For the Braves, sophomore A.J Agnew picked up a 6-4, 6-1 victory at No. 3 singles. Then both doubles teams — C.J. Colley and Zane Stotts at No. 1 and Kasym Nash and Dylan Thompson at No. 2 — won three-set matches.
‘DOGS WIN 3-WAY
CORYDON — Freshman Laken Tetley earned medalist honors to lead New Albany to victory in a tri-match against Corydon Central and North Harrison on Thursday afternoon at Old Capital Golf Club.
Tetley fired a 39 for the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 177. The Panthers were second with a 215 while the Lady Cats took third with 260.
Also for New Albany took the top four spots, as Kennedy Lee followed Tetley with a 43, Sarah Jefferson shot 47 and Maddie Daniel card 48.
DEVILS BLANK LADY CATS
RAMSEY — Lily Haire’s hat trick and two assists helped Jeffersonville to a 7-0 victory at North Harrison in the Red Devils’ season-opener Thursday night.Freshman Jaidyn Calvert added two goals while senior Olivia Jones had a goal and an assists for Jeff, which scored six second-half goals after leading 1-0 at halftime.
Also for the Red Devils, who outshot the Lady Cats 32-2, Liliana Gonzalez netted a goal while Olivia Clive, Kendra Salazar and Tiara Jones each dished out one assist in the win.
HILLS BLANKS FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Class 2A No. 14 Heritage Hills blanked Floyd Central 3-0 in the host Highlanders’ season-opener Thursday night.
BOYS’ SOCCER
FLOYD BLANKS DRAGONS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Chandler Burke scored a pair of goals to lead Floyd Central to a 6-0 victory over visiting Silver Creek on Thursday night.
Tyler Werner, Chaz Hubbs, Ivan Villegas and Ashton Ochsner found the back of the net for the Highlanders (1-1), while Liam Fitzgerald and Riley Casey combined for a shutout in goal.
HORNETS TOP LIONS
HENRYVILLE — Parker Rappe netted four goals to lead Henryville to a 9-4 victory over visiting Rock Creek on Thursday night.
Tyler Orbeson added a pair of goals for the Hornets, while Marial Diper tallied twice for the Lions.
