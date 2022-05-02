 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Sectional pairings for baseball & softball announced

5-29-21_Floyd@NewAlbany_4A_Sect_Semi_BB92247_1.jpg (copy)

New Albany shortstop Landon Tiesing makes a play during the Bulldogs’ 1-0 loss to Floyd Central in a Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional semifinal last year. The two teams are scheduled to meet three times over the final month of the season, including in the first round of the Jennings County Sectional.

The New Albany and Floyd Central baseball teams will become very well acquainted over the final month of the season.

The two teams are scheduled to meet three times in less than three weeks in May.

The first time will be this Saturday at Floyd Central in the regular-season matchup (which is a makeup game from when the two were rained out earlier). The second time will be next Monday at New Albany in the first round of the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament.

The final time will be May 25 in the first round of the six-team Class 4A Jennings County Sectional. The Highlanders beat the Bulldogs 1-0 in last year’s sectional semifinals on their way to the title.

That was one of the biggest revelations involving our local schools when pairings for the 55th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association Baseball State Tournament Series were announced Sunday evening in Indianapolis.

Sectional play is scheduled to begin Wednesday, May 25 and end on Memorial Day (Monday, May 30). Host schools will announce the schedules the week before the tourney begins on MaxPreps.com.

The 64 sectional champions will then advance to the four-team regionals on Saturday, June 4. The 16 regional winners will be assigned to four semistates and play a single game on Saturday, June 11. The winners of those will then move on to their respective state championship games, which are scheduled for Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18 at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

In the first sectional game at Jennings County, Jeffersonville will face the host Panthers in another heavyweight matchup. The winner of that contest will then face the victor between New Albany and Floyd Central in the sectional semifinals.

In other action involving our area teams Silver Creek, which has won four straight sectional titles, will face Brownstown Central in the first game of the eight-team 3A Madison Sectional. Charlestown will take on Scottsburg in the second game.

In the six-team 2A Providence Sectional, Clarksville will face Henryville in the first game while the reigning state champion Pioneers will take on Eastern in the second contest.

GrantSeebold.jpg (copy)

Providence’s Grant Seebold delivers a pitch during the Pioneers’ 11-4 win at Charlestown last Friday. The reigning Class 2A state champions will face Eastern in the second game of the Providence Sectional later this month.

In the five-team Class A Lanesville Sectional, Christian Academy will face Orleans in the first game with defending champion Borden slated to take on South Central in the second.

In the four-team Class A Shawe Memorial Sectional, New Washington will face Crothersville in the first game.

The complete sectional pairings are listed below.

.

CLASS 4A JENNINGS COUNTY SECTIONAL

Game 1: Jeffersonville at Jennings County

Game 2: New Albany vs. Floyd Central

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Bedford NL vs. Seymour

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

.

CLASS 3A MADISON

Game 1: Brownstown Central vs. Silver Creek

Game 2: Charlestown vs. Scottsburg

Game 3: North Harrison vs. Corydon Central

Game 4: Salem at Madison

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Game 7 (final): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

.

CLASS 2A PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL

Game 1: Clarksville vs. Henryville

Game 2: Eastern at Providence

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Crawford County vs. Austin

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

.

CLASS A LANESVILLE SECTIONAL

Game 1: CAI vs. Orleans

Game 2: Borden vs. South Central

Game 3: Game 1 winner at Lanesville

Game 4 (final): Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

.

CLASS A SHAWE MEMORIAL SECTIONAL

Game 1: Crothersville vs. New Washington

Game 2: West Washington at Shawe Memorial

Game 3 (final): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

.

SOFTBALL PAIRINGS RELEASED

Pairings for the IHSAA Softball State Tournament Series were also released Sunday evening.

Sectional play is scheduled for May 23-28 with the 64 winners advancing to the one-game regional round Tuesday, May 31 followed by the four-team semistates on Saturday, June 4. The four state championship games are scheduled for June 10-11 at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette.

image0-2.jpg (copy)

Floyd Central junior Emory Waterbury prepares to throw a pitch during a recent game against Columbus North. The Highlanders will host Seymour in the second game of the Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional later this month.

The six-team 4A Floyd Central Sectional begins with a matchup between rivals New Albany and Jeffersonville in the first game. The host Highlanders will face Seymour in the second game. The winner between the Bulldogs and the Red Devils will take on Jennings County in the first semifinal. If Floyd wins its first game, it will face defending champion Bedford North Lawrence in the second semi.

In the eight-team 3A Corydon Central Sectional, Silver Creek will take on Brownstown Central in the first game while Charlestown will face Salem in the fourth game.

In the six-team 2A Mitchell Sectional, Providence will play Crawford County in the first game while Clarksville will face Eastern in the second contest.

In the six-team Class A Borden Sectional, CAI will take on West Washington in the second game while the host Braves received a bye and will await the winner between Lanesville and Orleans in the first semifinal.

In the four-team Class A Henryville Sectional, Rock Creek will face New Washington in the first game before the defending champion Hornets will take on Trinity Lutheran in the second game.

The complete sectional pairings are listed below.

.

CLASS 4A FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL

Game 1: New Albany vs. Jeffersonville

Game 2: Seymour at Floyd Central

Game 3: Jennings County vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Bedford NL vs. Game 2 winner

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

.

CLASS 3A CORYDON CENTRAL SECTIONAL

Game 1: Silver Creek vs. Brownstown Central

Game 2: North Harrison at Corydon Central

Game 3: Scottsburg vs. Madison

Game 4: Charlestown vs. Salem

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Game 7 (final): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

.

CLASS 2A MITCHELL SECTIONAL

Game 1: Crawford County vs. Providence

Game 2: Clarksville vs. Eastern

Game 3: Mitchell vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Paoli vs. Game 2 winner

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

.

CLASS A BORDEN SECTIONAL

Game 1: Lanesville vs. Orleans

Game 2: CAI vs. West Washington

Game 3: Game 1 winner at Borden

Game 4: South Central vs. Game 2 winner

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

.

CLASS A HENRYVILLE SECTIONAL

Game 1: Rock Creek vs. New Washington

Game 2: Trinity Lutheran at Henryville

Game 3 (final): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

