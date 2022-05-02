HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Sectional pairings for baseball & softball announced

The New Albany and Floyd Central baseball teams will become very well acquainted over the final month of the season.
The two teams are scheduled to meet three times in less than three weeks in May.
The first time will be this Saturday at Floyd Central in the regular-season matchup (which is a makeup game from when the two were rained out earlier). The second time will be next Monday at New Albany in the first round of the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament.
The final time will be May 25 in the first round of the six-team Class 4A Jennings County Sectional. The Highlanders beat the Bulldogs 1-0 in last year’s sectional semifinals on their way to the title.
That was one of the biggest revelations involving our local schools when pairings for the 55th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association Baseball State Tournament Series were announced Sunday evening in Indianapolis.
Sectional play is scheduled to begin Wednesday, May 25 and end on Memorial Day (Monday, May 30). Host schools will announce the schedules the week before the tourney begins on MaxPreps.com.
The 64 sectional champions will then advance to the four-team regionals on Saturday, June 4. The 16 regional winners will be assigned to four semistates and play a single game on Saturday, June 11. The winners of those will then move on to their respective state championship games, which are scheduled for Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18 at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
In the first sectional game at Jennings County, Jeffersonville will face the host Panthers in another heavyweight matchup. The winner of that contest will then face the victor between New Albany and Floyd Central in the sectional semifinals.
In other action involving our area teams Silver Creek, which has won four straight sectional titles, will face Brownstown Central in the first game of the eight-team 3A Madison Sectional. Charlestown will take on Scottsburg in the second game.
In the six-team 2A Providence Sectional, Clarksville will face Henryville in the first game while the reigning state champion Pioneers will take on Eastern in the second contest.
In the five-team Class A Lanesville Sectional, Christian Academy will face Orleans in the first game with defending champion Borden slated to take on South Central in the second.
In the four-team Class A Shawe Memorial Sectional, New Washington will face Crothersville in the first game.
The complete sectional pairings are listed below.
.
CLASS 4A JENNINGS COUNTY SECTIONAL
Game 1: Jeffersonville at Jennings County
Game 2: New Albany vs. Floyd Central
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Bedford NL vs. Seymour
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
.
CLASS 3A MADISON
Game 1: Brownstown Central vs. Silver Creek
Game 2: Charlestown vs. Scottsburg
Game 3: North Harrison vs. Corydon Central
Game 4: Salem at Madison
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Game 7 (final): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
.
CLASS 2A PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Game 1: Clarksville vs. Henryville
Game 2: Eastern at Providence
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Crawford County vs. Austin
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
.
CLASS A LANESVILLE SECTIONAL
Game 1: CAI vs. Orleans
Game 2: Borden vs. South Central
Game 3: Game 1 winner at Lanesville
Game 4 (final): Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
.
CLASS A SHAWE MEMORIAL SECTIONAL
Game 1: Crothersville vs. New Washington
Game 2: West Washington at Shawe Memorial
Game 3 (final): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
.
SOFTBALL PAIRINGS RELEASED
Pairings for the IHSAA Softball State Tournament Series were also released Sunday evening.
Sectional play is scheduled for May 23-28 with the 64 winners advancing to the one-game regional round Tuesday, May 31 followed by the four-team semistates on Saturday, June 4. The four state championship games are scheduled for June 10-11 at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette.
The six-team 4A Floyd Central Sectional begins with a matchup between rivals New Albany and Jeffersonville in the first game. The host Highlanders will face Seymour in the second game. The winner between the Bulldogs and the Red Devils will take on Jennings County in the first semifinal. If Floyd wins its first game, it will face defending champion Bedford North Lawrence in the second semi.
In the eight-team 3A Corydon Central Sectional, Silver Creek will take on Brownstown Central in the first game while Charlestown will face Salem in the fourth game.
In the six-team 2A Mitchell Sectional, Providence will play Crawford County in the first game while Clarksville will face Eastern in the second contest.
In the six-team Class A Borden Sectional, CAI will take on West Washington in the second game while the host Braves received a bye and will await the winner between Lanesville and Orleans in the first semifinal.
In the four-team Class A Henryville Sectional, Rock Creek will face New Washington in the first game before the defending champion Hornets will take on Trinity Lutheran in the second game.
The complete sectional pairings are listed below.
.
CLASS 4A FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Game 1: New Albany vs. Jeffersonville
Game 2: Seymour at Floyd Central
Game 3: Jennings County vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Bedford NL vs. Game 2 winner
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
.
CLASS 3A CORYDON CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Game 1: Silver Creek vs. Brownstown Central
Game 2: North Harrison at Corydon Central
Game 3: Scottsburg vs. Madison
Game 4: Charlestown vs. Salem
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Game 7 (final): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
.
CLASS 2A MITCHELL SECTIONAL
Game 1: Crawford County vs. Providence
Game 2: Clarksville vs. Eastern
Game 3: Mitchell vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Paoli vs. Game 2 winner
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
.
CLASS A BORDEN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Lanesville vs. Orleans
Game 2: CAI vs. West Washington
Game 3: Game 1 winner at Borden
Game 4: South Central vs. Game 2 winner
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
.
CLASS A HENRYVILLE SECTIONAL
Game 1: Rock Creek vs. New Washington
Game 2: Trinity Lutheran at Henryville
Game 3 (final): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner