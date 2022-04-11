Thanks to their back-to-back IHSAA State Finals appearances, the Silver Creek girls’ basketball team and the Providence boys’ soccer squad will be moving up one class for the next two school years.
Those were two of a handful of changes involving local teams announced when the Indiana High School Athletic Association released the new classification for member schools in basketball, football, soccer and volleyball on Monday.
The Silver Creek girls, who won the Class 3A state championship in February of 2021 and lost to South Bend Washington in the title tilt earlier this year at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will be moving up to 4A beginning next school year due to the IHSAA’s “Tournament Success Factor,” which applies points to each round of the postseason achieved. Meanwhile the Panthers, who lost to the Dragons in the 2021 final and beat them 93-35 this year, will also be moving up to 4A.
While Washington is slated to return several players off its team, Silver Creek is set to graduate all five starters from this past season’s squad.
“New challenges,” said Creek coach Scott Schoen, who also graduated six players from the 2020-21 state championship squad.
Although sectional groupings for each sport (except baseball and softball) will be announced in early May following approval of the IHSAA Executive Committee, the Dragons appear likely to join the local 4A sectional that already includes Bedford North Lawrence, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, Jennings County, New Albany and Seymour.
Meanwhile the Providence boys’ soccer team, which won the Class A state championship in the fall of 2020 and lost in the final this past fall, will be rising up to 2A next school year also because of the “Tournament Success Factor.”
The Pioneers are set to graduate four players from the team that lost 4-2 in overtime to Westview this past October. They could join the local 2A sectional that currently includes Charlestown, Corydon Central, Madison, North Harrison, Salem, Scottsburg and Silver Creek.
Meanwhile the Providence volleyball team, which has spent the past five seasons in 4A, will drop down to 3A for the next two schools years. The Pioneers won back-to-back state championships in the falls of 2013 and 2014 while playing in 2A (the class they should be in with their enrollment) before capturing the 3A title in the fall of 2015. They were the 3A runner-up the following year before moving up to 4A.
Providence, which advanced to the 4A semistate in the fall of 2020, had its streak of 10-consecutive sectional titles snapped last season when it lost a five-set match to rival Floyd Central in the final.
The Pioneers could be poised to join the local 3A sectional that includes Charlestown, Corydon Central, Madison, North Harrison, Salem, Scottsburg and Silver Creek.
In other volleyball news Christian Academy, which has also played up for the past several seasons after four straight state finals appearances in the 2010s, will drop back down to Class A next season.
There will also be two local teams changing classes in football.
Jeffersonville, which has played in 5A the past few seasons, will return to 6A next school year. That means the Red Devils could return to the sectional that includes Center Grove, Columbus North and Franklin Central.
Meanwhile Providence, which has been in 2A for some time, will drop down to Class A beginning next school year.
Baseball and softball sectional groupings will be released in August following the committee’s first meeting of the new school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.