It’s official, several area teams — in several different sports — are on the move for the next two seasons.
On Tuesday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association Executive Committee approved the sectional assignments in six team sports for the next two years.
Several of the most notable assignments with local implications involve programs that have had plenty of success in recent years.
In girls’ basketball Silver Creek, which is coming off back-to-back appearances in the Class 3A state championship game, has been bumped up to 4A due to the IHSAA’s “Tournament Success Factor.”
The Dragons will be new members of Sectional 15 that includes Bedford North Lawrence, which has won 10 straight sectional titles, as well as Floyd Central, Jeffersonville and New Albany, among others.
Meanwhile the Providence boys’ soccer team, fresh off consecutive appearances in the Class A state championship match, is also moving up a class due to the “Success Factor.” The Pioneers will be new members of 2A Sectional 30, which includes Charlestown, Corydon Central, North Harrison, Salem, Scottsburg and Silver Creek.
Meanwhile the Providence volleyball team is dropping down into 3A, where the Pioneers should become immediate state championship contenders, after spending the past five seasons in 4A. Providence, which had its streak of 10 consecutive sectional titles snapped last season by Floyd Central, moves into Sectional 30, which includes Charlestown and Silver Creek, which has won five consecutive sectional championships, among others.
Speaking of Providence, the boys’ basketball team’s chances of a repeat got more difficult Tuesday with the addition of Brownstown Central, which was one of the top teams in 3A this past season, into the Pioneers’ 2A sectional (which is now No. 46).
In other basketball news, the New Washington boys’ and girls’ teams have been relocated from Class A Sectional 61 (which has traditionally been played at Borden on the boys’ side) to Sectional 62, which includes Crothersville, Medora, Rising Sun, Shawe Memorial and Trinity Lutheran.
There are also some significant changes in football alignments as well.
First off, Jeffersonville has returned to 6A after spending three seasons in 5A. The Red Devils move into Sectional 8, which includes Columbus North, Franklin Central and reigning state champion Center Grove.
Jeff’s elevation, along with Bedford NL dropping down a class, has also shaken up 5A Sectional 16, where Castle and Evansville North move in with Floyd Central and reigning champ New Albany.
In 4A Sectional 23, BNL, Edgewood and Shelbyville have moved in to join Silver Creek, East Central, Jennings County and Martinsville while Madison, Mooresville and South Dearborn have moved out.
In 3A, Charlestown has moved over from Sectional 31 to 32, which now will also include Corydon Central, Heritage Hills, Madison, North Harrison, Salem, Scottsburg and Southridge.
In 2A Sectional 39, Brown County, Brownstown Central, Christel House and Scecina have moved in to join Clarksville, Eastern, Switzerland County and Triton Central while Mitchell, Paoli, Providence and Union County have moved out.
The Pioneers, after spending a good number of years in 2A, have dropped down to Class A Sectional 48, where they will join Rock Creek, Eastern Greene, North Daviess, South Spencer, Springs Valley, Tecumseh and West Washington.
In boys’ soccer, the good news for the local teams comes in 3A Sectional 15, where Columbus East and Columbus North have moved out while BNL has moved in to join Floyd, Jeff, Jennings, New Albany and Seymour.
In other volleyball news, Christian Academy returns to Class A after playing up in 3A for two years and in 2A for two more following a period of unprecedented success during the Alli Stumler Era.
Below is a look at all of the sectional assignments for boys’ basketball, boys’ soccer, football, girls’ basketball, girls’ soccer and volleyball for schools in Clark and Floyd counties that were approved by the IHSAA Executive Committee on Tuesday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Class 4A, Sectional 15: Bedford NL, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, Jennings County, New Albany, Seymour
3A, Sectional 30: Charlestown, Corydon Central, Madison, North Harrison, Salem, Scottsburg, Silver Creek
2A, Sectional 46: Austin, Brownstown Central, Clarksville, Eastern, Henryville, Providence, Southwestern
A Sectional 61: Borden, CAI, Lanesville, Rock Creek, South Central, West Washington
A Sectional 62: Crothersville, Medora, New Washington, Rising Sun, Shawe Memorial, Trinity Lutheran
BOYS’ SOCCER
3A Sectional 15: Bedford NL, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, Jennings County, New Albany, Seymour
2A Sectional 30: Charlestown, Corydon Central, North Harrison, Providence, Salem, Scottsburg, Silver Creek
A Sectional 46: Austin, CAI, Henryville, Lanesville, Rock Creek, Trinity Lutheran
FOOTBALL
6A Sectional 8: Center Grove, Columbus North, Franklin Central, Jeffersonville
5A Sectional 16: Castle, Evansville North, Floyd Central, New Albany
4A Sectional 23: Bedford NL, East Central, Edgewood, Greenwood, Jennings County, Martinsville, Shelbyville, Silver Creek
3A Sectional 32: Charlestown, Corydon Central, Heritage Hills, Madison, North Harrison, Salem Scottsburg, Southridge
2A Sectional 39: Brown County, Brownstown Central, Christel House, Clarksville, Eastern, Indianapolis Scecina, Switzerland County, Triton Central
A Sectional 48: Eastern Greene, North Daviess, Providence, Rock Creek, South Spencer, Springs Valley, Tecumseh, West Washington
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
4A Sectional 15: Bedford NL, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, Jennings County, New Albany, Seymour, Silver Creek
3A Sectional 30: Charlestown, Corydon Central, Madison, North Harrison, Salem, Scottsburg
2A Sectional 46: Austin, Brownstown Central, Clarksville, Eastern, Henryville, Southwestern, Providence
A Sectional 61: Borden, CAI, Lanesville, Rock Creek, South Central, West Washington
A Sectional 62: Crothersville, Medora, New Washington, Rising Sun, Shawe Memorial, Trinity Lutheran
GIRLS’ SOCCER
3A Sectional 15: Bedford NL, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, Jennings County, New Albany, Seymour
2A Sectional 31: Charlestown, Corydon Central, North Harrison, Salem, Scottsburg, Silver Creek
A Sectional 46: Austin, Brown County, CAI, Providence, Trinity Lutheran
VOLLEYBALL
4A Sectional 15: Bedford NL, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, Jennings County, New Albany, Seymour
3A Sectional 30: Charlestown, Corydon Central, Madison, North Harrison, Providence, Salem, Scottsburg, Silver Creek
2A Sectional 46: Austin, Brownstown Central, Clarksville, Eastern, Henryville, Mitchell, Paoli
A Sectional 61: Borden, CAI, Lanesville, Rock Creek, South Central, West Washington
