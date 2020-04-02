Cooper Biven knows the realization will sink in at some point, but it wasn’t Thursday evening.
“It hasn’t really hit me yet,” the New Albany senior, and standout for the Bulldogs’ baseball team, said. “Once I drive past the field another 10 times it probably will.”
Athletes across Clark and Floyd counties were dealing with similar feelings after their fears became reality Thursday afternoon, when the Indiana High School Athletic Association announced that it was canceling the spring seasons for all of its sanctioned-sports (i.e. baseball, softball, boys’ golf, girls’ tennis, track & field and Unified Track & Field). The move came on the heels of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s announcement that all K-12 schools in the state will remain closed for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Obviously it’s a disappointment,” said Floyd Central senior Reece Compton, a member of the school’s golf team that tied for seventh in the state last year and was ranked fifth in the preseason coaches poll. “I believe we had a really good team this year. We definitely wanted to improve our place from last year. … We had something to prove.
“But it’s bigger than just sports right now. It’s actually a serious issue with this virus and we have to take precautions.”
Several area athletes, and coaches, took to social media to share their feelings after the IHSAA’s edict.
“Something I never wanted to end was cut way too short,” Jeffersonville senior baseball player Conner Christopher wrote on Instagram. “To all of my brothers reading this, I love each and every single one of you and wish you nothing but success in the future. What you guys have given me is more than I could’ve ever asked for. The bonds and friendships I have created through Jeffersonville High School and baseball will never go away and I will cherish all of them forever. Thank you to every family member, friend, teammate, coach, and instructor who was a part of this miraculous journey. What is going on in the world currently is bigger than baseball and we will become stronger once all of this passes. I will forever be a proud Jeffersonville Red Devil.”
That sentiment was echoed in a tweet by Red Devils coach Derek Ellis.
“I have lost some big season[-]ending games and cried in the arms of many of my seniors and players. As sad and heartbreaking [as] those special times were[,] I would give anything to do it with this year[‘]s seniors. I love all of you and you will forever be a Jeff Red Devil,” Ellis wrote on the team’s Twitter account.
Indeed, it was an especially bittersweet ending for those members of the Class of 2020.
“I’ve been at HHMS/FC for 6 years now. I ran track simply because I didn’t make the baseball team. I’ve made such good friends through the sport. Now it’s gone. @FloydTrack will always be a great memory for me,” Highlanders senior track & field athlete Talon Hutto tweeted.
The memories, however, will last forever.
“[I’ll] definitely [miss] just hanging around the team and having fun, not just on the field but off the field too — going to somebody’s house after practice, or going out to eat after games, the bus rides, all that,” Biven said.
“I had a great four years, a, three years, of playing,” Compton, catching himself, said. “I got to play in two state championships. I’m just blessed and thankful to have those opportunities. High school sports are special. It’s definitely sad that I won’t be able to play this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.