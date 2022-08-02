Monday the girls’ golf season got rolling, while all of the other fall sports could begin practicing.
Boys’ tennis, cross country, soccer, volleyball and Unified flag football can have their first contests on Aug. 13 while the football season is slated to kickoff Aug. 19.
With that in mind, here are three things to watch locally as we head into the fall sports seasons.
1. ON THE MOVE
This fall you’ll find some teams in new classifications and others in new sectional assignments.
Among those changing classes are the Jeffersonville football team, the Christian Academy volleyball team and the Providence boys’ soccer, volleyball and football teams.
The Red Devils bump up to 6A, where they move into a sectional that includes reigning state champion Center Grove, among others, while the Warriors return to Class A, after playing up in 3A for two years and in 2A for two more following a period of unprecedented success during the Alli Stumler Era.
The Pioneers, though, are on the move in three sports. Their boys’ soccer team has moved up to 2A due to the IHSAA’s “Success Factor” following back-to-back appearances in the Class A state championship match.
Meanwhile the Providence volleyball team, which had been playing up two classes (in 4A) due to the “Success Factor,” drops down to 3A (where it won its last state title in 2015) following its five-set loss to Floyd Central in last year’s 4A sectional final.
Then the Pioneers’ football team, which has been in 2A for quite some time, drops down to Class A. There, Providence will play in an eight-team sectional that includes Rock Creek, among others.
That is just one of several sectional alignment shake-ups in football, though.
With Jeff moving up, and Bedford North Lawrence moving down, Castle and Evansville North have moved in to join Floyd Central and New Albany in 5A Sectional 16.
BNL is one of three new teams in 4A Sectional 23, which still includes Silver Creek and perennial power East Central, although powerful Mooresville has relocated.
Charlestown has moved over to 3A Sectional 32, which also includes fellow Mid-Southern Conference schools Corydon Central, North Harrison, Salem and Scottsburg as well as Heritage Hills, Madison and Southridge.
Providence was one of four teams to move out of 2A Sectional 39, but four new teams — including powerhouse Brownstown Central — move in to join Clarksville and Eastern, among others.
Another big realignment comes in boys’ soccer in 3A Sectional 15, where Columbus East and Columbus North have moved out while BNL has moved in to join Floyd, Jeff, Jennings County, New Albany and Seymour.
2. NEW FACES
There will be several new faces, some in new places, on the fields and sidelines this fall.
One of the new coaches is Sydney LaDuke, a former Floyd standout who has taken over the Highlanders’ girls’ golf program. Meanwhile two new girls’ soccer coaches (Jamie Ochsner at Floyd and Brett O’Loughlin at Silver Creek) inherit teams that are coming off sectional championships. Then, Scott Woods is Rock Creek’s new football coach.
As always there have also been some changing of the jerseys in the offseason.
Three of the most notable are football players William Spencer, Kaden Oliver and Chris Graham.
Spencer, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound senior lineman who was listed as a four-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky over the summer, has transferred from Louisville Male to New Albany.
Oliver, a mid-school-year transfer to Silver Creek as a junior, appears ready to step in at quarterback for the Dragons. The 6-2, 165-pound senior, who is also a basketball standout, completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 1,410 yards and 12 touchdowns against six interceptions last season at Madison.
Meanwhile Graham, a standout at Rock Creek the last couple of years, has transferred to Charlestown for his season season. Graham has committed to be a preferred walk-on at Indiana University.
3. CHAMPIONSHIP HOPEFULS
Several local teams enter the fall with championship aspirations. We wouldn’t be surprised to see some conference, sectional and regional winners, and maybe even a state champion too.
In girls’ golf, Floyd Central looks to continue its recent reign locally.
In boys’ tennis, Floyd, Jeffersonville, New Albany and Silver Creek will try to defend their sectional titles while the Highlanders hope to repeat as regional champ too.
In cross country, the Floyd boys’ and girls’ squads should once again be favored to bring home hardware in the sectional and regional while the Charlestown girls will try for their second straight sectional title.
In girls’ soccer, Floyd Central, Silver Creek and Providence look to defend their sectional titles while the Pioneers will try to repeat in the regional as well.
In boys’ soccer, Floyd, New Albany and Jeff could battle it out for a 3A sectional championship. Meanwhile, in spite of its move up to 2A, Providence could once again contend for sectional and regional titles. Rock Creek, meanwhile, could be a darkhorse in Class A.
In football, Floyd Central and New Albany could contend in their new 5A sectional while Charlestown should make a run at its first trophy since 2014. Providence, meanwhile, could become an immediate title-contender in its Class A sectional.
In volleyball, Floyd Central will try to defend its sectional championship while others hope to challenge for titles too. One of those in particular is Providence, which should become an immediate state-title contender in 3A. If the Pioneers are going to do so, though, they’ll have to end Silver Creek’s run of five-straight sectional championships.
All in all, it should be a fun fall. Get ready.
