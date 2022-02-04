fcp5.jpg (copy)

Providence freshman guard Molly Richards looks for room against the Floyd Central defense during the Highlanders’ 61-26 win at the Larkin Center last week.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

The snow and ice have wreaked havoc with the schedules of several big high school sporting events this weekend.

Included among those are the postseason contests/competitions in girls’ basketball, girls’ swimming & diving and wrestling.

Below is a quick glance at the updated schedules for those.

The sectional semifinal games scheduled for Friday night at the four local sites involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties — Class 4A Jeffersonville, Class 3A North Harrison, Class 2A Crawford County and Class A New Washington — were all postponed.

Semifinal action is scheduled to resume Saturday at North Harrison and New Washington and Monday night at Jeffersonville and Crawford County.

Sectional finals at all four sites are slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Below is a look at all of the updated sectional schedules.

.

CLASS 4A JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL

Game 1: Seymour 59, New Albany 47, Tuesday

Game 2: Bedford NL 51, Jeffersonville 42, Tuesday

Game 3: Jennings County (16-6) vs. Seymour (11-10), 6 p.m. Monday

Game 4: Floyd Central (9-13) vs. Bedford NL (21-2), 7:30 p.m. Monday

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. Tuesday

CLASS 3A NORTH HARRISON SECTIONAL

Game 1: Corydon Central 52, Charlestown 39, Tuesday

Game 2: Madison 44, North Harrison 38, Wednesday

Game 3: Silver Creek 62, Scottsburg 36, Wednesday

Game 4: Salem (11-9) vs. Corydon Central (20-2), 5 p.m. Saturday

Game 5: Madison (12-8) vs. Silver Creek (21-2), 7 p.m. Saturday night

Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. Tuesday night

CLASS 2A CRAWFORD COUNTY SECTIONAL

Game 1: Eastern 54, Henryville 18, Tuesday

Game 2: Austin 53, Clarksville 30, Tuesday

Game 3: Providence (6-14) vs. Eastern (13-11), 6 p.m. Monday

Game 4: Crawford County (10-12) vs. Austin (9-11), 8 p.m. Monday

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. Tuesday

CLASS A NEW WASHINGTON SECTIONAL

Game 1: Christian Academy 36, South Central 25, Tuesday

Game 2: Lanesville 71, Rock Creek 12, Tuesday

Game 3: New Washington (13-9) vs. CAI (7-15), 6 p.m. Saturday night

Game 4: Borden (12-10) vs. Lanesville (23-1), 8 p.m. Saturday night

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. Tuesday

.

GIRLS' SWIMMING

FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL 

The Floyd Central Sectional, which was originally scheduled for Thursday and Saturday at Highland Hills, was also delayed.

The preliminaries, which were scheduled for Thursday night, are slated to get underway at 1 p.m. today.

The finals, which were originally scheduled for this afternoon, will begin at 6 p.m. Monday night.

WRESTLING

REGIONALS

The start times for today’s two regionals involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties were also pushed back.

The Jeffersonville Regional, which includes all of the schools from Clark County, has delayed its start from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Meanwhile the Bloomington South Regional, which includes Floyd Central and New Albany, has delayed its start time from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. this afternoon.

