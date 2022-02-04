The snow and ice have wreaked havoc with the schedules of several big high school sporting events this weekend.
Included among those are the postseason contests/competitions in girls’ basketball, girls’ swimming & diving and wrestling.
Below is a quick glance at the updated schedules for those.
The sectional semifinal games scheduled for Friday night at the four local sites involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties — Class 4A Jeffersonville, Class 3A North Harrison, Class 2A Crawford County and Class A New Washington — were all postponed.
Semifinal action is scheduled to resume Saturday at North Harrison and New Washington and Monday night at Jeffersonville and Crawford County.
Sectional finals at all four sites are slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
Below is a look at all of the updated sectional schedules.
CLASS 4A JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
Game 1: Seymour 59, New Albany 47, Tuesday
Game 2: Bedford NL 51, Jeffersonville 42, Tuesday
Game 3: Jennings County (16-6) vs. Seymour (11-10), 6 p.m. Monday
Game 4: Floyd Central (9-13) vs. Bedford NL (21-2), 7:30 p.m. Monday
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. Tuesday
CLASS 3A NORTH HARRISON SECTIONAL
Game 1: Corydon Central 52, Charlestown 39, Tuesday
Game 2: Madison 44, North Harrison 38, Wednesday
Game 3: Silver Creek 62, Scottsburg 36, Wednesday
Game 4: Salem (11-9) vs. Corydon Central (20-2), 5 p.m. Saturday
Game 5: Madison (12-8) vs. Silver Creek (21-2), 7 p.m. Saturday night
Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. Tuesday night
CLASS 2A CRAWFORD COUNTY SECTIONAL
Game 1: Eastern 54, Henryville 18, Tuesday
Game 2: Austin 53, Clarksville 30, Tuesday
Game 3: Providence (6-14) vs. Eastern (13-11), 6 p.m. Monday
Game 4: Crawford County (10-12) vs. Austin (9-11), 8 p.m. Monday
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. Tuesday
CLASS A NEW WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
Game 1: Christian Academy 36, South Central 25, Tuesday
Game 2: Lanesville 71, Rock Creek 12, Tuesday
Game 3: New Washington (13-9) vs. CAI (7-15), 6 p.m. Saturday night
Game 4: Borden (12-10) vs. Lanesville (23-1), 8 p.m. Saturday night
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. Tuesday
GIRLS' SWIMMING
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
The Floyd Central Sectional, which was originally scheduled for Thursday and Saturday at Highland Hills, was also delayed.
The preliminaries, which were scheduled for Thursday night, are slated to get underway at 1 p.m. today.
The finals, which were originally scheduled for this afternoon, will begin at 6 p.m. Monday night.
WRESTLING
REGIONALS
The start times for today’s two regionals involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties were also pushed back.
The Jeffersonville Regional, which includes all of the schools from Clark County, has delayed its start from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Meanwhile the Bloomington South Regional, which includes Floyd Central and New Albany, has delayed its start time from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. this afternoon.
