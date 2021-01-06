JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville and Providence split a dual meet Tuesday night.
On the girls' side, the Red Devils won all 12 events and rolled to a 149-28 victory over the Pioneers. On the boys' side, Providence edged Jeff 79-67.
For the Red Devil girls, junior Katie Case led the way with a pair of individual victories. Case captured the 200-yard individual medley (2:22.76) and the 100 freestyle (58.57).
Six other individuals won events. They were Emily Miller in the 100 butterfly (1:09.20), Mairin Klaus in the 500 free (5:36.06), Ruby Dunn in the 200 freestyle (2:12.12), Samantha Elsner in the 100 backstroke (1:08.88), Sydney Flora in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.93) and Disney Mullins in the 1-meter diving competition (166.55).
Jeff also won all three relays. Elsner, Flora, Miller and Rileigh Dethy combined to win the 200 medley (2:06.74); Flora, Langness, Avery Dethy and Katie Baumgartle teamed up to take the 200 free relay (2:00.89) and Klaus, Case, Miller and Rileigh Dethy united to capture the 400 free relay (4:09.24).
On the boys' side, the Pioneers won five events to edge the Red Devils.
Senior Kieran Kelly led the way for Providence, winning a pair of individual events. Kelly captured the 100 free (59.39) and the 100 breaststroke (1:19.35). Also for the Pioneers, Zach Applewhite triumphed in the 50 freestyle (25.64) while Alex Rousselle won the 100 backstroke (1:21.14).
Kelly, Applewhite and Rousselle also teamed up with Ben Tackett to take the 400 free relay (4:20.78).
For Jeff, Evan Dickson and Alston Williams were both double-winners in individual events. Dickson took first in the 200 IM (2:10.47) and 100 butterfly (59.00) while Williams won the 200 free (2:05.46) and the 500 free (5:41.84).
Also for the Red Devils, Max Cathey captured the diving competition (146.50).
Jeff also picked up a pair of relay victories. Dickson and Williams teamed up with Bryce Norton and Cohen Poor to captured the 200 medley relay (1:59.94) while Dickson, Cathey, Williams and Tavion Price won the 200 free relay (2:10.22).
BOYS: PROVIDENCE 79, JEFFERSONVILLE 67
At JHS
200 medley relay: 1. Jeff (Bryce Norton, Alston Williams, Evan Dickson, Cohen Poor) 1:59.94; 2. Providence (Ben Tackett, Kieran Kelly, Zach Applewhite, Alex Rousselle) 2:05.60.
200 freestyle: 1. Williams (J) 2:05.46; 2. Zach Aurilio (P) 3:14.46; 3. Marcus Fuson (P) 3:26.67.
200 individual medley: 1. Dickson (J) 2:10.47; 2. Tackett (P) 3:02.03; 3. Fuson (P) 4:06.32.
50 freestyle: 1. Applewhite (P) 25.64; 2. Poor (J) 27.22; 3. Norton (J) 29.67.
Diving: 1. Max Cathey (J) 146.50.
100 butterfly: 1. Dickson (J) 59.00; 2. Tavion Price (J) 2:03.74.
100 freestyle: 1. Kelly (P) 59.39; 2. Poor (J) 1:00.06; 3. Rousselle (P) 1:06.79.
500 freestyle: 1. Williams (J) 5:41.84; 2. Applewhite (P) 5:50.39.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeff A (Dickson, Cathey, Williams, Price) 2:10.22; 2. Providence A (Aurilio, Jake Miller, Fuson, Josh Russell) 2:28.70.
100 backstroke: 1. Rousselle (P) 1:21.14; 2. Tackett (P) 1:26.63; 3. Aurilio (P) 1:40.45.
100 breaststroke: 1. Kelly (P) 1:19.35; 2. Miller (P) 1:32.03.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Providence A (Applewhite, Tackett, Rousselle, Kelly) 4:20.78; 2. Jeff A (Poor, Norton, Cathey, Price) 5:34.65; 3. Providence B (Miller, Aurilio, Fuson, Russell) 6:20.41.
GIRLS: JEFFERSONVILLE 149, PROVIDENCE 28
At JHS
200 medley relay: 1. Jeff A (Samantha Elsner, Sydney Flora, Rileigh Dethy, Emily Miller) 2:06.74; 2. Jeff B (Katie Case, Sarah Langness, Avery Dethy, Mairin Klaus) 2:08.95; 3. Providence (Sydney LaMaster, Audrey Howell, Melissa Buchanan, Sarah Boehm) 2:39.72.
200 freestyle: 1. Ruby Dunn (J) 2:12.12; 2. A. Dethy (J) 2:14.61; 3. Langness (J) 2:16.12.
200 individual medley: 1. Case (J) 2:22.76; 2. Miller (J) 2:29.00; 3. Klaus (J) 2:32.59.
50 freestyle: 1. Flora (J) 27.26; 2. Laci Foster (J) 30.19; 3. LaMaster (P) 35.40.
Diving: 1. Disney Mullins (J) 166.55; 2. Are'lla Sheckles (J) 104.25; 3. Bryanna Symonette (J) 78.00.
100 butterfly: 1. Miller (J) 1:09.20; 2. A. Dethy (J) 1:10.48; 3. Katie Baumgartle (J) 1:24.21.
100 freestyle: 1. Case (J) 58.57; 2. Elsner (J) 58.87; 3. Howell (P) 1:21.93.
500 freestyle: 1. Klaus (J) 5:36.06; 2. Foster (J) 6:00.75; 3. R. Dethy (J) 6:10.86.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeff A (Flora, Baumgartle, Langness, A. Dethy) 2:00.89; 2. Jeff B (Elsner, Dunn, Erynn Dickson, Foster) 2:07.64; 3. Providence A (Catherine Pfeiffer, Cassandra Fetz, Nicole Stratford, Penny Trinkle) 2:42.11.
100 backstroke: 1. Elsner (J) 1:08.88; 2. Dunn (J) 1:13.50; 3. R. Dethy (J) 1:15.42.
100 breaststroke: 1. Flora (J) 1:14.93; 2. Langness (J) 1:19.70; 3. Howell (P) 1:39.81.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Jeff A (Klaus, R. Dethy, Case, Miller) 4:09.24; 2. Jeff B (Dunn, Foster, Baumgartle, Dickson) 4:53.99; 3. Providence A (Buchanan, Boehm, LaMaster, Howell) 5:23.02.
