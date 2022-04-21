FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central outlasted Oldham County (Ky.) 3-2 on Thursday afternoon.
Abby Slaughter clinched the victory for the 19th-ranked Highlanders with a three-set win at No. 1 singles.
GENERALS EDGE AUSTIN
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville edged Austin 3-2 Thursday afternoon.
The Generals picked up two points in singles and one in doubles against the Eagles.
For Clarksville, Savannah Appell won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles while Summer Neal triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Maria Assveen and Emily Kaiser outlasted Ashley Rice and Evelyn Ousley 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 at No. 1.
“We won a tight match tonight,” Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. “I thought everyone played pretty good overall. Savannah Appell picked up another strong win today and continues her strong start to the season. Summer Neal, making her first start at singles, turned in a strong, dominant performance. Our new-look number one doubles team of Marisa Assveen and Emily Kaiser played well together today and picked up a nice win.”
CLARKSVILLE 3, AUSTIN 2
Singles: Savannah Appell (C) d. Mayci Fernish 6-3, 6-3; Brooklyn Begley (A) d. Aaliyah Taylor 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (4-7), 10-7; Summer Neal (C) d. Lydia Luedemann 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Maria Assveen-Emily Kaiser (C) d. Ashley Rice-Evelyn Ousley 6-2, 3-6, 6-2; Clarksville defaulted.
ROCKETS TOP PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Louisville Assumption topped Providence 4-1 Thursday afternoon.
The Pioneers’ lone point came at No. 1 singles, where freshman Riley Trinkle triumphed.
‘DOGS DOWN RAMS
PAOLI — New Albany picked up a 4-1 win at Paoli on Thursday afternoon.
The Bulldogs won 2 of 3 singles matches and swept the doubles courts.
For New Albany, Claire Meyer won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Claire Stock triumphed 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 while Corinne Miller and Maci Crone were victorious 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2.
NEW ALBANY 4, PAOLI 1
Singles: Claire Meyer (NA) d. Maddie Warren 6-0, 6-0; Rylie Atkins (P) d. Marisa Witt 6-3, 6-4; Claire Stock (NA) d. Taylor Patton 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Lily Meyer-Natalie Saydera (NA) d. Gracie Brown-Tinsley Moffatt 6-0, 6-2; Corinne Miller-Maci Crone (NA) d. Chelsea Deweese-Micaela MacDonald 6-3, 7-5.
EASTERN EDGES PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Eastern downed Charlestown 3-2 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up one point in singles and one in doubles. In singles, Maci Vaughn outlasted Madeline Lewellen 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1.
In doubles, Echo Brading and Anna Almeciga triumphed 6-1, 0-6, 6-3 at No. 2.
EASTERN 3, CHARLESTOWN 2
Singles: Maci Vaughn (C) d. Madeline Lewellen 4-6, 6-3, 7-5; Evie Garland (E) d. Amanda Upton 6-3, 6-2; Erin England (E) d. Ava Benner 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Brooke Sease-Kyla Eckard (E) d. Emma McCutcheon-Alyssa Moore 6-3, 7-6 (7-2); Echo Brading-Anna Almeciga (C) d. Isabel Cox-Lucia Rey-Jimenez 6-1, 0-6, 6-3.
