BORDEN — The Borden girls and the Henryville boys won the team titles in the Southern Athletic Conference Championships, which started Tuesday and wrapped up Thursday at Borden.
On the girls’ side, the Braves won 10 of the 16 events en route to a whopping 207 points. The Hornets edged New Washington 67-66 for second while Lanesville and Crothersvllle tied for fourth with 43. Crothersville placed sixth with three points.
Borden was led by Riley Rarick and Kaela Rose.
Rarick, a freshman, won the 800 (2:36.59), the 1,600 (5:46.45) and the high jump (5-7), eclipsing a meet record in the latter that was set in 1986 and tied in 1993. She also teamed with Rose, Lilly Torres and Ava Wheeler to finish first in the 1,600 relay (4:48.24).
Meanwhile Rose, a senior, was victorious in the 100 hurdles (19.31) and 300 hurdles (54.91). She also teamed with Torres, Aubrey Miller and Hannah Ludwig to win the 400 relay (55.64).
Also for the Braves, Emery Aemmer and Hannah Ludwig won individual events. Aemmer triumphed in the 3,200 (13:46.87) and Ludwig was victorious in the pole vault (9-6), breaking the meet record of 9-1 she set last year.
Aemmer also teamed with Skyler Childress, Jessie Condon and Delaney Smith to win the 3,200 relay (11:57.90).
The runner-up Hornets were led by Hannah Ramsey, who was the runner-up to Rarick in the 800 and 1,600.
Kristyn Greenwell led the way for the third-place Mustangs. The sophomore won MVP of the meet for the second straight year after winning the 100 (14.01), 200 (28.78) and long jump (14-4 1/4) while placing second in the high jump.
On the boys’ side, Henryville amassed 149 points — 15 more than the runner-up Braves. South Central took third (132) while Crothersville (24), New Washington (22) and Lanesville (five) rounded out the six-team field.
The Hornets were led by co-MVP Maven Dukes. The senior won the high jump (5-10) and was second in the long jump (18-7 ¼), the 200 and as a member of Henryville’s 400 relay team.
The Hornets also received victories from Landon Dobbs in the 300 hurdles (45.20) and the pole vault (12-6, which tied him for first); and Myles Baker in the 100 (11.32) and the 400 (51.97).
Runner-up Borden was led by J.T. Ray, who was co-MVP with Dukes. The junior won the 110 hurdles (18.33) and tied for first in the pole vault (12-6) while placing second in the 300 hurdles and the 1,600 relay.
Also for the Braves, Kasym Nash was victorious in the discus (105-5).
The fifth-place Mustangs were led by Cohen Briles, who rallied to edge Nash and win the 800 (2:15.25).
SOUTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tuesday and Thursday at Borden
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Henryville 149, 2. Borden 134, 3. South Central 132, 4. Crothersville 24, 5. New Washington 22, 6. Lanesville 5.
Top 10 individual scoring: 1(tie). Maven Dukes (H), JT Ray (B) 28, 3(tie). Landon Dobbs (H), Myles Baker (H) 26, 5. Cohen Briles (NW) 22, 6(tie). Kasym Nash (B), Avery Bogan (SC) 20.5, 8. Dirk Crater (CR) 20, 9. Ronnie Renn (SC) 19, 10(tie). Jonathan Knoebel (B), Devin Stull (B), Jackson Knear (SC) 18.
3,200 relay: 1. South Central 9:07.26; 2. Henryville (Keanu Wycoff, Adam Spicer, Gavin Abbott, Josiah Spicer) 9:08.35; 3. Borden (Ka. Nash, Will Banet, Kylan Nash, Briar Weatherford) 10:21.82.
110 hurdles: 1. Ray (B) 18.33; 2. Dow O’Neal (SC) 18.69; 3. Levi Lehaceanu (H) 18.78; 4. Stull (B) 19.45; 6. Nathan Burns (H) 20.14.
100: 1. Baker (H) 11.32; 2. Bogan (SC) 11.60; 3. Renn (SC) 11.83; 4. Knoebel (B) 12.09; 5. Ezequiel de Castro (H) 12.70; 7. Aiden Moffett (NW) 13.40.
1,600: 1. Crater (CR) 4:44.42; 2. Karson Evans (H) 4:47.55; 3. Mason Tolliver (H) 4:51.89; 4. Weatherford (B) 4:56.58; 5. Briles (NW) 5:02.95; 6. Ka. Nash (B) 5:06.16; 7. AJ FranklIn (NW) 5:47.40.
400 relay: 1. South Central 47.53; 2. Henryville (de Castro, Abbott, Own Kern, Dukes) 50.60; 3. Borden (Colson Compton, Brady Weatherford, Harrison Wade, Gunner Jones) 56.34.
400: 1. Baker (H) 51.97; 2. Knoebel (B) 53.64; 3. Wycoff (H) 53.78; 6. Banet (B) 59.28; 7. Moffett (NW0 1:00.26.
300 hurdles: 1. Dobbs (H) 45.20; 2. Ray (B) 46.48; 3. Stull (B) 47.07; 5. Lehaceanu (H) 48.52; 7. Franklin (NW) 58.00.
800: 1. Briles (NW) 2:15.25; 2. Ka. Nash (B) 2:15.76; 3. Colton Harl (SC) 2:20.06; 4. Wycoff (H) 2:21.06; 5. Ka. Nash (B) 2:27.42; 7. J. Spicer (H) 2:41.41.
200: 1. Bogan (SC) 25.61; 2. Dukes (H) 25.83; 3. Stull (B) 25.87; 4. Knoebel (B) 25.89; 7. Baker (H) 27.52.
3,200: 1. Crater (CR) 10:49.24; 2. Evans (H) 10:59.61; 3. Tolliver (H) 11:10.65; 4. Briar Weatherford (B) 11:22.38.
1,600 relay: 1. South Central 3:51.82; 2. Borden (Ray, Stull, Banet, Knoebel) 4:02.65.
Shot put: 1. Jackson Knear (SC) 39-5.5; 2. Brady Weatherford (B) 37-1; 3. Compton (B) 34-0.5; 6. Corbyn Hayes (H) 31-3.5; 7. Lehaceanu (H) 30-11.5.
Discus: 1. Kasym Nash (B) 105-5; 2. Knear (SC) 99-0; 3. Briles (NW) 97-3; 4. Brady Weatherford (B) 92-3; 6. Gilbert Bridges (H) 87-2.75.
Long jump: 1. Renn (SC) 18-10; 2. Dukes (H) 18-7.25; 3. Baker (H) 18-2; 6. Banet (B) 16-1.5.
High jump: 1. Dukes (H) 5-10; 2(tie). Dobbs (H), Cadan Goban (SC) 5-8; 4. Briles (NW) 5-6; 6. Kylan Nash (B) 5-0.
Pole vault: 1. Dobbs (H), Ray (B) 12-6; 3. Ky. Nash (B) 10-0; 4. de Castro (H) 9-0.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Borden 207, 2. Henryville 67, 3. New Washington 66, 4(tie). Lanesville, South Central 43, 6. Crothersville 3.
Top 10 individual scoring: 1. Kristyn Greenwell (NW) 38, 2. Riley Rarick (B) 32.5, 3. Kaela Rose (B) 31, 4(tie). Emery Aemmer (B), Hannah Ludwig (B) 20.5, 6. Ava Wheeler (B) 18.5, 7. Haylie Spear (NW) 18, 8. Hannah Ramsey (H) 17.5, 9. Addison Benningfield (H) 15.5, 10. Skyler Childress (B) 14.5.
3,200 relay: 1. Borden (Childress, Jessie Condon, Delaney Smith, Aemmer) 11:57.90; 2. South Central 13:23.92.
100 hurdles: 1. K. Rose (B) 19.31; 2. Ludwig (B) 19.64; 3. Zoe Neal (H) 21.38.
100: 1. Greenwell (NW) 14.01; 2. Lilly Torres (B) 14.36; 3. Lexi Rose (B) 14.47; 7. Mya Pace (H) 15.58.
1,600: 1. Rarick (B) 5:46.45; 2. Ramsey (H) 6:04.47; 3. Childress (B) 6:24.44.
400 relay: 1. Borden (K. Rose, Torres, Aubrey Miller, Ludwig) 55.64; 2. Lanesville 56.89; 3. Henryville (Pace, Cheyenne Stone, Benningfield, Zoe Neal) 1:03.60.
400: 1. Hadley Crosier (L) 1:01.83; 2. Wheeler (B) 1:04.79; 3. Ava Schmelz (SC) 1:09.29; 4. L. Rose (B) 1:09.82; 7. Ayva Campbell (NW) 1:17.58; 8. Livya Zayad (H) 1:19.01; 9. Stone (H) 1:28.81.
300 hurdles: 1. K. Rose (B) 54.91; 2. Aemmer (B) 59.60; 3. Neal (H) 1:05.79.
800: 1. Rarick (B) 2:36.59; 2. Ramsey (H) 2:43.70; 3. Childress (B) 2:53.92; 5. Johna King (NW) 3:18.51.
200: 1. Greenwell (NW) 28.78; 2. Wheeler (B) 29.38; 3. Kassie ZurSchmiede (L) 30.01; 4. L. Rose (B) 30.39; 6. Winnie Smith (H) 31.30.
3,200: 1. Aemmer (B) 13:46.87; 2. Condon (B) 14:12.21.
1,600 relay: 1. Borden (K. Rose, Torres, Wheeler, Rarick) 4:48.24; 2. Lanesville 5:00.76; 3. Henryville (Ramsey, Pace, Smith, Hannah Huddleston) 5:12.91.
Shot put: 1. Megan Wibbles (SC) 30-5.5; 2. Spear (NW) 30-4; 3. Benningfield (H) 29-8; 4. Smith (B) 27-0; 5. Remi Giltner (NW) 26-9.5; 6. Morgan Womack (CR) 26-3.5.
Discus: 1. Spear (NW) 96-0; 2. Benningfield (H) 76-7; 3. Campbell (NW) 72-7.5; 5. Smith (B) 69-5; 6. Mackenzie Weatherford (B) 65-0; 7. Cheyenne Stone (H) 59-8.5.
Long jump: 1. Greenwell (NW) 14-4.25; 2. Aubrey Miller (B) 12-10; 3. Lilly Hamilton (B) 12-8.75; 4. Pace (H) 12-2.5; 7. Neal (H) 10-3.5.
High jump: 1. Rarick (B) 5-7; 2. Greenwell (NW) 5-0; 3. K. Rose (B) 4-6.
Pole vault: 1. Ludwig (B) 9-6; 2(tie). Lillie Owens (H), Ciara Hawkins (B) 6-6.
