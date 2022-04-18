HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD: Braves finish 2nd in Sumner Invitational

BORDEN — Host Borden finished second in both the boys’ and girls’ portions of Saturday’s Sam Sumner Invitational.
Springs Valley took home the team titles.
On the boys’ side, the Blackhawks won eight events en route to 189 points — 42 more than the runner-up Braves. South Central (82), Rock Creek (49) and Shoals (39) rounded out the top five.
Valley was led by four-event winner Conner Grimes. He triumphed in the 100-meter dash, the 200, 400 and long jump.
Borden started the meet on a good note as its 3,200 relay team of Lody Cheatham, Nolan Flispart, Sterling Mikel and Briar Weatherford won in a school-record 8 minutes, 45.89 seconds.
Cheatham also won the pole vault, clearing 10-feet, 6-inches, on his way to scoring 25.5 points.
The fourth-place Lions were victorious in the 400 relay (47.18) with the foursome of Rijkard Upchurch, Chris Graham, Jackson Roberts and Seth Sleepe.
While Grimes led the way individually with 40 points, Cheatham tallied 25.5 and teammate Mikel scored 23.5. Upchurch and Flispart finished out the top five with 21.5 apiece.
On the girls’ side, Springs Valley won seven events and scored 169 points — 46 more than Borden.
The victorious Blackhawks were led by the meet’s top scorer, Allie Cooper. Cooper captured the long jump, was second in the 200 and third in the 100. She was also a member of Valley’s victorious 400 relay team.
The runner-up Braves won four events. Hannah Ludwig was victorious in the pole vault (8-6), Lexi Rose in the 400 (1:09.03) and Skyler Childress in the 1,600 (6:27.62). Childress also teamed up with Jessie Condon, Delaney Smith and Cassie Saylor to capture the 3,200 relay (12:39.19).
Cooper was the meet’s top scorer, tallying 26.5 points. Valley’s Kennedy Land was second (22.5) while New Washington freshman Kristyn Greenwell, Ludwig and Trinity Lutheran’s Emalee Goss each tallied 22 to tie for third.
SAM SUMNER INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Springs Valley 189, 2. Borden 147, 3. South Central 82, 4. Rock Creek 49, 5. Shoals 39, 6. Lanesville 37, 7. Trinity Lutheran 29.
Top 10 point-scorers: 1. Conner Grimes (SV) 40; 2. Lody Cheatham (B) 25.5; 3. Sterling Mikel (B) 23.5; 4 (tie). Rijkard Upchurch (RC), Nolan Flispart (B) 21.5; 6 (tie). Jake Holland (TL), Larron Childers (SV) 20; 8 (tie). JT Ray (B), Tyrese Lawrence (SV) 17; 10. Maddox Baker (SC) 14.5.
3,200 relay: 1. Borden (Cheatham, Flispart, Mikel, Briar Weatherford) 8:45.89; 2. South Central 8:49.02; 3. Springs Valley 8:50.32.
110 hurdles: 1. Holland (TL) 17.87; 2. James Walls (SV) 18.17; 3. Sean McKinley (B) 18.50.
100: 1. Grimes (SV) 11.36; 2. Chris Graham (RC) 11.68; 3. Lawrence (SV) 12.00.
1,600: 1. Alan Marshall (SV) 4:53.63; 2. Adrian Nannen (L) 5:07.37; 3. Preston Liebert (SC) 5:07.55.
400 relay: 1. Rock Creek (Upchurch, Graham, Jackson Roberts, Seth Sleepe) 47.18; 2. Springs Valley 47.94; 3. Shoals 49.64.
400: 1. Grimes (SV) 52.86; 2. Mikel (B) 56.61; 3. Ethan Eurton (B) 57.05.
300 hurdles: 1. Holland (TL) 44.62; 2. Jaheim Hamilton (SV) 46.15; 3. Sleepe (RC) 46.98.
800: 1. Baker (SC) 2:02.22; 2. Jack Schmelz (SC) 2:13.26; 3. Skylar Boyd (S) 2:17.73.
200: 1. Grimes (SV) 23.16; 2. Upchurch (RC) 24.08; 3. Lawrence (SV) 24.61.
3,200: 1. Grant Brown (SV) 10:50.11; 2. Flispart (B) 11:21.36; 3. Carson Brown (SV) 11:30.07.
400 relay: 1. South Central 3:47.12; 2. Springs Valley 3:49.11; 3. Shoals 3:50.19.
Shot put: 1. Larron Childers (SV) 39-1; 2. Teagun Rominger (SV) 37-2.5; 3. Jackson Knear (SC) 35-6.
Discus: 1. Childers (SV) 142-11.5; 2. Cheatham (B) 120-5.5; 3. Deion Edwards (SV) 108-6.
Long jump: 1. Grimes (SV) 19-10.25; 2. Mikel (B) 18-10.75; 3. Upchurch (RC) 18-5.25.
High jump: 1 (tie). Kannon Chase (SV), Elijah Dixon (SV) 6-0; 3. Flispart (B) 5-10.
Pole vault: 1. Cheatham (B) 10-6; 2. Ray (B) 10-0.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Springs Valley 169, 2. Borden 123, 3. Trinity Lutheran 83, 4. New Washington 52, 5. Lanesville 47, 6. South Central 39, 7. West Washington 22, 8. Rock Creek 19.
Top 10 point-scorers: 1. Allie Cooper (SV) 26.5; 2. Kennedy Land (SV) 22.5; 3 (tie). Kristyn Greenwell (NW), Hannah Ludwig (B), Emalee Goss (TL) 22; 6. Skyler Childress (B) 21.5; 7. Cheyenne Campbell (TL) 21.25; 8. Emilee Snyder (L) 18.5; 9. Macy Hall (SV) 18; 10. Jocelyn Love (TL) 17.25.
3,200 relay: 1. Borden (Jessie Condon, Delaney Smith, Cassie Saylor, Childress) 12:39.19; 2. Springs Valley 12:44.42; 3. South Central 13:42.67.
100 hurdles: 1. Brynne Buchanan (SV) 18.48; 2. Love (TL) 18.49; 3. Kaela Rose (B) 19.70.
100: 1. Land (SV) 13.62; 3. Hylton Brumley (L) 13.87; 3. Cooper (SV) 14.07.
1,600: 1. Childress (B) 6:27.62; 3. Snyder (L) 6:33.67; 3. Jessalyn Mahan (SV) 6:40.81.
400 relay: 1. Springs Valley 56.49; 2. Trinity Lutheran 56.83; 3. Lanesville 57.70.
400: 1. Lexi Rose (B) 1:09.03; 2. Snyder (L) 1:11.30; 3. Sadie Nay (TL) 1:12.08.
300 hurdles: 1. Hall (SV) 54.14; 2. K. Rose (B) 54.84; 3. Love (TL) 56.61.
800: 1. Campbell (TL) 2:50.43; 2. Childress (B) 2:55.41; 3. Mahan (SV) 3:02.01.
200: 1. Land (SV) 28.89; 2. Cooper (SV) 29.47; 3. Greenwell (NW) 30.45.
3,200: 1. Campbell (TL) 14:07.16; 2. Condon (B) 14:12.90; 3. Smith (B) 14:21.93.
1,600 relay: 1. Lanesville 4:49.77; 2. Borden (K. Rose, L. Rose, Ciara Hawkins, Ludwig) 4:55.21; 3. Springs Valley 4:55.52.
Shot put: 1. Megan Wibbles (SC) 30-1; 2. Ella Meehan (SV) 29-3; 3. Sarah Drabing (SV) 26-11.5.
Discus: 1. Drabing (SV) 90-5; 2. Darcy Stout (WW) 78-11; 3. Aubrey Bledsoe (SV) 78-0.
Long jump: 1. Cooper (SV) 14-0.25; 2. Greenwell (NW) 13-5.5; 3. Myra Campbell (SV) 13-3.5.
High jump: 1. Goss (TL) 5-2; 2. Hall (SV) 5-0; 3. Tori McCormick (SV) 4-4.
Pole vault: 1. Ludwig (B) 8-6; 2. Kaylee Stumler (B) 6-0.