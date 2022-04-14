HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD: Bulldogs sweep New Albany Relays

NEW ALBANY — The host Bulldogs swept the team titles at the 73rd New Albany Relays on Thursday night.
On the boys’ side, the ‘Dogs edged rival Floyd Central 56-55 for first place while Jeffersonville took third (41). Providence (36) and Charlestown (34) rounded out the top five.
On the girls’ side, New Albany rolled up 70 points. That was four more than the runner-up Pirates. The Highlanders were a close third (60) while Seymour (36) and the Red Devils (35) rounded out the top five.
Ja’raylan Johnson helped lead the Bulldogs boys to victory. The senior teamed up with DeJon Winburn to win the 100 and with Khol Brown to capture the long jump.
The fifth-place Pirates were led by junior Colin Davenport and freshman Zach Cowper, who combined to win both the shot put and discus.
New Albany won four of the events on the girls’ side. Brianna Brown and Cayla Frierson combined to win the 100-meter dash while Journey Howard and Shalandria White teamed up to take first in the high jump.
Also for the Bulldogs, Tamera Daily and Amelia Tandy combined to finish first in the discus.
New Albany also triumphed in the 800 relay.
The Bulldogs also won the 440 mixed shuttle hurdle relay and the mixed 1,600 relay.
NEW ALBANY RELAYS
Thursday night at Buerk Field
BOYS
Team scores: 1. New Albany 56, 2. Floyd Central 55, 3. Jeffersonville 41, 4. Providence 36, 5. Charlestown 34, 6. Seymour 33, 7 (tie). Scottsburg, Corydon Central 17, 9. North Harrison 15, 10. Silver Creek 6, 11. CAI 5.
Freshman 1,600: 1. Drew Kelly (Prov) 5:08.87; 2. Wes Proffer (Sey) 5:11.26; 3. Will Proffer (Sey) 5:15.29.
Freshman 100: 1. Tawan Stevenson (Jeff) 11.86; 2. J'Quan Jones (NA) 12.10; 3. Trey Wiley (CC) 12.40.
3,200 relay: 1. Seymour 9:00.17; 2. Providence (Kelly, Harper, Richards, Huber) 9:08.43; 3. New Albany (Lord, Thompson, Fulmer, Cooley) 9:11.07.
100: 1. New Albany (Johnson, Winburn) 22.10; 2. Jeffersonville (Bush, Brown) 22.16; 3. Floyd Central (Atkins, Purlee) 23.10.
800 relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Carr, Brown, Weobong, Bush) 1:31.97; 2. New Albany (Winburn, Redd, Johnson, Johnson) 1:34.56; 3. Silver Creek (Berkley, Hoffman, Conn, Lucas) 1:38.27.
1-mile: 1. New Albany (Jacobs, Higbie) 9:41.63; 2. Providence (Kelly, Richards) 9:42.08; 3. Floyd Central (Heitz, McGuire) 9:50.51.
400 relay: 1. New Albany (Brown, Simmons, Johnson, Winburn) 43.11; 2. Jeffersonville (Carr, Brown, Weobong, Bush) 44.80; 3. Floyd Central (Atkins, Purlee, Cook, McCormick) 45.40.
Freshman Swedish Relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Carr, Davis, Stevenson, Chestnut) 2:11.28; 2. Floyd Central (Bobbitt, Kaiser, Kernen, Cirincione) 2:11.33; 3. Providence (Coker, Stoner, Gray, Kelly) 2:13.83.
High jump:
Pole vault: 1. Floyd Central (Grangier, Grannan) 19-0; 2. Seymour 18-6.
Long jump: 1. New Albany (Brown, Johnson) 43-4 1/4; 2. Corydon Central 39-0 1/4; 3. Floyd Central (Kruer, Sandford) 38-1 1/2.
Shot put: 1. Charlestown (Davenport, Cowper) 93-0; 2. Floyd Central (Conrad, Fessel) 84-11; 3. Providence (Abel, Ross) 78-8.
Discus: 1. Charlestown (Davenport, Cowper) 241-1.
MIXED
440 shuttle hurdle relay: 1. New Albany 1:07.20; 2. Floyd Central A (Fletcher, Kaiser, Kruer, Neathamer); 3. Floyd Central B (Sandford, Derrington, Kaiser, Smith) 1:14.42.
1,600 relay: 1. New Albany (Winburn, Howard, Simmons, Tate) 3:51.03; 2. Charlestown (Kinser, Steele, Vaughn, Holbrook) 3:54.70; 3. Floyd Central (Kruer, Lewellen, Sandford, Kaiser) 3:54.74.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. New Albany 70, 2. Charlestown 66, 3. Floyd Central 60, 4. Seymour 36, 5. Jeffersonville 35, 6. Corydon Central 28, 7. North Harrison 16, 8. Silver Creek 12, 9. Providence 11, 10. Scottsburg 7, 11. CAI 4.
Freshman 1,600: 1. Gracie Adams (Seymour) 6:18.83; 2. Anna Nash (CAI) 6:25.46; 3. Camille Coffman (CC) 6:32.19.
Freshman 100: 1. KeiAsia Camp (Jeff) 13.80; 2. Lucy Jones (SC) 14.00; 3. Ballie King (NA) 14.08.
3,200 relay: 1. Seymour 10:15.99; 2. Floyd Central (Cook, Atzinger, Elliott, Pearce) 10:30.97; 3. Charlestown (McCoy, Hawkins, McCoy, Kinser) 10:37.87.
100: 1. New Albany (Brown, Frierson) 25.97; 2. Charlestown (Holbrook, Andrews) 26.23; 3. Corydon Central 27.12.
800 relay: 1. New Albany (Frierson, Howard, White, Tate) 1:45.88; 2. Charlestown (Andrews, King, Holbrook, Steele) 1:46.34; 3. Jeffersonville (Phillips, Sims, Thomas, Fountain) 1:52.91.
1-mile: 1. Charlestown (McCoy, Kinser) 11:39.14; 2. Floyd Central (Mosier, Main) 11:42.73; 3. Seymour 11:45.29.
400 relay: 1. Charlestown (King, King, Holbrook, Steele) 50.77; 2. New Albany (Frierson, Childs, White, Brown) 51.18; 3. Jeffersonville (Phillips, Sims, Thomas, Fountain) 52.41.
Freshman Swedish Relay: 1. Corydon Central 2:41.64; 2. Floyd Central (Flahn, Ehler, Smith, Derrington) 2:45.95; 3. North Harrison (Tincher, Faulkenburg, Wilkins, Carr) 2:48.50.
High jump: 1. New Albany (Howard, White) 10-1; 2. Charlestown (Goedeker, King) 9-8; 3. Floyd Central (Kaiser, Nolot) 9-2.
Pole vault: 1. Floyd Central (Davis, Taylor) 18-0.
Long jump: 1. Jeffersonville (Fountain, Phillips) 29-2 1/2.
Shot put: 1. Charlestown (King, Deaton) 71-8; 2. New Albany (Tandy, Daily) 70-3; 3. Jeffersonville (Thompson, Williams) 60-3.
Discus: 1. New Albany (Daily, Tandy) 197-4; 2. Floyd Central (Schweitzer, McKay) 186-6; 3. Charlestown (Deaton, Moon) 174-4.