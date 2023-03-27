BLOOMINGTON — The Floyd Central boys tied for eighth-place in the Large School division of Saturday’s Hoosier State Relays at Indiana University.
The Highlanders didn’t have any champions, but did have three top-five finishes at Gladstein Fieldhouse.
Brownsburg, which won only one of the 11 events, took the team title with 50 points. Fishers and Carmel tied for second with 49 while Center Grove (44) and Zionsville (40) rounded out the top-five. Floyd and Lawrence Central finished with 30 points apiece. Meanwhile, Jeffersonville tied for 30th with four and New Albany tied for 35th with two.
The Highlanders’ top finish came in the 800-meter relay, where Kaden Kruer, Max Grangier, Landon Purlee and Darius Atkins teamed up to take second in 1 minute, 29.99 seconds — a little over one second behind victorious Brownsburg (1:28.69).
Floyd Central also finished fourth in the distance medley relay as Luca Cirincione ran the 1,200, Kruer the 400, Grangier the 800 and Will Conway the 1,600.
Max Grangier also finished fifth in the long jump while Jake Grangier tied for 10th in the pole vault.
Lazarus Weobong led the Red Devils with a fifth-place finish in the 60 hurdles and an 18th-place in the long jump.
Senior Aaron Lord led the Bulldogs with a seventh-place finish in the 3,200. Lord also was a member of the New Albany distance medley relay team that placed ninth.
On the girls’ side, Carmel won two of the 11 events en route to 65 points and the team title. Noblesville (42.33), Hamilton Southeastern (39.5), Brownsburg (37) and Homestead (34) rounded out the top-five. Floyd Central finished 13th with 16 points.
The Highlanders were led by their distance medley relay team. The quartet of Savanna Liddle, Emily Cook, Ginger Atzinger and Kaitlyn Stewart finished second to the foursome from Hamilton Southeastern by three-tenths of a second (12:19.86 to 12:19.99).
Floyd also finished 22nd in the 3,200 relay and 24th in the 1,600 relay.
New Albany was led by freshman Ayanna Starks, who took 10th in the long jump.
In the Small School meet, Borden’s Hannah Ludwig placed eighth in the pole vault, clearing 9-feet, 6-inches. Additionally, the Braves’ 1,600 relay team also finished 24th.
.
HOOSIER STATE RELAYS
LARGE SCHOOL
Boys
Top 10 team scores: 1. Brownsburg 50, 2(tie). Fishers, Carmel 49, 4. Center Grove 44, 5. Zionsville 40, 6. Plainfield 36, 7. Westfield 32, 8(tie). Floyd Central, Lawrence Central 30, 10. Columbus North 20. Others: 30(tie). Jeffersonille 4; 35(tie). New Albany 2.
3,200: 1. Ty Garrett (Center Grove) 9:09.93; 2. Kyle Clark (Bloomington North) 9:13.90; 3. Max Malloy (Elkhart) 9:17.78; 7. Aaron Lord (New Albany) 9:23.89.
60 hurdles: 1. Tyler Tarter (Fishers) 8.05; 2. Dallas Johnson (Center Grove) 8.13; 3. Parker Doyle (Center Grove) 8.14; 5. Lazarus Weobong (Jeff) 8.37.
60 dash: 1. Jaelyn Reeves-Lile (Warren Central) 6.83; 2. Elijah Jackson (Lawrence Central) 6.83; 3. Robert Seay (Fishers) 6.88.
3,200 relay: 1. Carmel 7:48.51; 2. Franklin Central 7:49.79; 3. Westfield 7:55.17.
800 relay: 1. Brownsburg 1:28.69; 2. Floyd Central (Kaden Kruer, Max Grangier, Landon Purlee, Darius Atkins) 1:29.99; 3. WL Harrison 1:30.23; 23. Jeffersonville 1:37.59.
Distance medley: 1. Columbus North 10:16.54; 2. Zionsville 10:17.20; 3. Carmel 10:20.61; 4. Floyd Central (Luca Cirincione, Kruer, M. Grangier, Will Conway) 10:20.83; 9. New Albany 10:36.73.
1,600 relay: 1. Plainfield 3:23.62; 2. Brownsburg 3:24.77; 3. Fishers 3:25.79.
Pole vault: 1. Cody Johnston (Hobart) 17-0; 2. Scott Parrish (Whiteland) 15-6; 3. Andrew Roman (Crown Point) 14-6; 10(tie). Jake Grangier (FC) 13-6.
High jump: 1. Bode Gilkerson (Plainfield) 7-0; 2. Jordan Randall (Warsaw) 6-7; 3. Ethan Widenhoefer (Homestead) 6-7.
Long jump: 1. Cameron Mullens (Zionsville) 21-9.75; 2. Michael Griffin (Hamilton SE) 21-7.25; 3. Robert Nabieu (SB Riley) 21-6.75; 5. Max Grangier (FC) 21-3.25; 18. Weobong (Jeff) 20-1.5.
Shot put: 1. Tom Ewing (Westfield) 57-3.25; 2. Drew Franklin (Carmel) 55-11; 3. Isaiah Smith (Brownsburg) 53-4.5.
Girls
Top 10 team scores: 1. Carmel 65, 2. Noblesville 42.33, 3. Hamilton Southeastern 39.5, 4. Brownsburg 37, 5. Homestead 34, 6. Plainfield 32, 7. Center Grove 30.83, 8. Warren Central 29, 9. FW North 28, 10. Bloomington North 24. Other: 13. Floyd Central 16.
3,200: 1. Julia Kiesler (Columbus North) 10:27.15; 2. Addison Knoblauch (Homestead) 10:37.76; 3. Lily Myers (Bloomington South) 10:44.47;
60 hurdles: 1. Jaliyah Paige (FW North) 8.83; 2. Aurbrey Runyon (Franklin) 9.00; 3. Dede Eberle (Bloomington North) 9.11.
60 dash: 1. Angel Thomas (SB Adams) 7.62; 2. Tajaina McKenzie (FW North) 7.65; 3. Princess Campbell (Westfield) 7.69.
3,200 relay: 1. Carmel 9:22.25; 2. Noblesville 9:23.20; 3. Northview 9:24.63; 22. Floyd Central 10:36.68.
800 relay: 1. Brownsburg 1:42.81; 2. Carmel 1:43.16; 3. North Central 1:44.39; 21. New Albany 1:50.28.
Distance medley: 1. Hamilton Southeastern 12:19.86; 2. Floyd Central 12:19.99; 3. Homestead 12:20.02.
1,600 relay: 1. Carmel 3:56.26; 2. Plainfield 3:59.64; 3. Center Grove 4:02.61; 24. Floyd Central 4:19.75.
Pole vault: 1. Kailee Swart (Cathedral) 12-10; 2. Zoe Arvanitis (Plainfield) 11-9; 3. Amy Luttrell (Greenwood) 11-6.
High jump: 1. Malina Miller (Noblesville) 5-7; 2. Bailey Sinish (FW Carroll) 5-7; 3. Emily Ritenour (Brownsburg) 5-6.
Long jump: 1. Tajaina McKenzie (FW South) 19-6.25; 2. Dede Eberle (Bloomington North) 18-3.5; 3. Laila Smith (Warren Central) 17-9.75; 10. Ayanna Starks (New Albany) 16-7.75.
Shot put: 1. Hadley Lucas (Bloomington North) 48-5; 2. Shelby Wingler (Center Grove) 43-5.75; 3. Lariah Wooden (Indpls Crispus Attucks) 41-10.25.
.
SMALL SCHOOL
Boys
Top 10 team scores: 1. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 84, 2. Guerin Catholic 48, 3. Delta 45.5, 4. Churubusco 42, 5. Park Tudor 37, 6. West Lafayette 30, 7. Heritage Christian 26, 8. Hanover Central 22, 9. Lakeland 20, 10. Hamilton Heights 18.
3,200: 1. Ryan York (Hanover Central) 9:24.39; 2. Noah Bontrager (Westview) 9:33.17; 3. Hayden Kemple (Clinton Prairie) 9:38.51.
60 hurdles: 1. James Finley (Andrean) 8.60; 2. RJ Bradshaw (Indpls Chatard) 8.61; 3. Dominic Lawrence (Lakeland) 8.66.
60 dash: 1. Jasiah Rogers (Park Tudor) 6.68; 2. Quinn Backus (Delta) 6.99; 3. Trevon Stoppenhagen (Norwell) 7.03.
3,200 relay: 1. Indpls Bishop Chatard 8:04.60; 2. Churubusco 8:24.57; 3. Guerin Catholic 8:25.10.
800 relay: 1. Bishop Chatard 1:32.03; 2. Park Tudor 1:32.99; 3. Delta 1:33.38.
Distance medley: 1. Guerin Catholic 10:40.48; 2. Indpls Bishop Chatard 10:44.01; 3. Hanover Central 10:59.05.
1,600 relay: 1. Bishop Chatard 3:25.20; 2. Churubusco 3:26.24; 3. Guerin Catholic 3:27.15.
Pole vault: 1. Peyton McQuinn (Hamilton Heights) 14-6; 2. Wyatt Curl (West Lafayette) 14-6; 3. Blake Longabaugh (Princeton) 13-3.
High jump: 1. Caden Collins (Danville) 6-6; 2. Easton Foster (Monroe Central) 6-4; 3. Kolby Haecker (Manchester) 6-4.
Long jump: 1. Abram Stitt (Delta) 22-6.25; 2. Sam Handerson (Woodlan) 21-2; 3. Terrell Caldwell (Calumet) 21-0.75.
Shot put: 1. Luke Himes (Heritage Christian) 63-4.25; 2. Colin Wilson (Hamilton Heights) 61-4.25; 3. Mason Moulton (Yorktown) 52-4.
.
Girls
Top 10 team scores: 1. Park Tudor 70, 2. Bishop Chatard 61, 3(tie). Heritage Christian, West Lafayette, Guerin Catholic 42, 6. Indian Creek 32, 7. Lawrenceburg 24, 8. FW Concordia Lutheran 23.5, 9. Whitko 21, 10. Hamilton Heights 20.5. Other: 39(tie). Borden 1.
3,200: 1. Sophia Kennedy (Park Tudor) 10:16.14; 2. Gretchen Farley (Park Tudor) 10:41.93; 3. Hadessah Austin (Seeger) 11:00.12.
60 hurdles: 1. Rachel Mehringer (Forest Park) 8.64; 2. Kathryn Ison (North Central-Farmersburg) 9.22; 3. Ella Ewing (Hamilton Heights) 9.28.
60 dash: 1. Kya Crooke (Heritage Christian) 7.71; 2. Mehringer (Forest Park) 7.72; 3. Elise Smith (Heritage Christian) 8.00.
3,200 relay: 1. Indian Creek 9:34.57; 2. Park Tudor 9:37.43; 3. West Lafayette 9:44.69.
800 relay: 1. Bishop Chatard 1:46.15; 2. Franklin County 1:49.82; 3. Lawrenceburg 1:49.88.
Distance medley: 1. Park Tudor 12:24.95; 2. Guerin Catholic 12:44.34; 3. Indian Creek 12:45.97.
1,600 relay: 1. Bishop Chatard 4:02.75; 2. West Lafayette 4:06.41; 3. Guerin Catholic 4:09.42; 24. Borden 4:41.36.
Pole vault: 1. Missy Riegle (Muncie Burris) 11-9; 2. Gabbi Zeilenga (Covenant Christian) 11-6; 3. Kate Weigand (Park Tudor) 10-6; 8. Hannah Ludwig (Borden) 9-6.
High jump: 1. Kya Crooke (Heritage Christian) 5-4; 2. Lexi Hale (Northwestern) 5-3; 3. Paige Laffoon (Seeger) 5-3.
Long jump: 1. Crooke (HC) 18-3.75; 2. Zeilenga (CC) 18-1.75; 3. Emerson Harper (Whitko) 17-3.
Shot put: 1. Gwen Howard (Whitko) 45-3; 2. Emarie Jackson (Greensburg) 44-9.25; 3. Sydney Duncan (Frankton) 41-11.25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.