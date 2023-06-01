HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD: Locals looking to make their mark

The IHSAA State Finals are this weekend at Indiana University’s Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex in Bloomington.
The boys’ competition is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. today with the girls’ slated to start at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Once again, Clark and Floyd counties will be well-represented.
With that in mind, here are some area athletes to watch this weekend.
BOYS
JEREMIAH BROWN, JEFFERSONVILLE
The sprinter has had a strong senior season for the Red Devils.
He won the 100-meter dash and the 200 at the Jeffersonville Sectional and the Bloomington North Regional. He also helped the Red Devils’ 400 relay team to victory in both the sectional and regional as well.
He enters today seeded 15th in the 200 and 21st in the 100 based off of regional results. Meanwhile, Jeff’s 400 relay team is seeded fifth.
BROCK CONRAD, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore has had a breakout season in the throwing events.
He swept the shot put and the discus competitions in both the Floyd Central Sectional and the Evansville Central Regional. He enters today seeded sixth in the shot put and 17th in the discus.
WILL CONWAY, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior distance standout has had a big spring.
He committed to the University of Tennessee. He won the 1,600-meter run in a sizzling 4 minutes, 5.72 seconds — which is the fastest time in the state this year according to the Indiana Runner Twitter account — at the Floyd Central Sectional. He chose to concentrate on the 3,200 at last week’s Evansville Central Regional and won that race in 8:57.22, which puts him as the No. 1 seed in that event tonight.
AARON LORD, NEW ALBANY
The senior distance standout will close out his high school career on the track where he will run in college. He’s seeded fifth in the 3,200 and 25th in the 1,600.
AIDAN LORD, NEW ALBANY
The senior distance standout, and Aaron’s twin brother, will also close out his high school career on the track where he will run in college. He’s seeded 10th in the 3,200 and 26th in the 1,600.
JAKE OTTERSBACH, CHARLESTOWN
He’s had a splendid senior season for the Pirates.
Ottersbach won four events — the 110 hurdles, the 300 hurdles, the long jump and the high jump — at the Mid-Southern Conference Championships.
At the sectional, he was victorious in the 300 hurdles, the high jump and the long jump while also placing second in the 110 hurdles.
At last week’s Bloomington North Regional, he won the 110 hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the long jump.
He’s seeded first in the 110 hurdles (14.12), fourth in the 300 hurdles and 15th in the long jump today.
KADEN STEWART, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior will try to move up one place after finishing second in the high jump last year.
He cleared 6-8 to win both the sectional and the regional. Stewart, who is seeded fourth, has a season-best of 6-10.
His biggest competition will likely be Plainfield senior Bode Gilkerson, the defending state champion. Gilkerson leaped 7-0 1/4 in the Plainfield Sectional on May 18.
GIRLS
JAYDA HOLBROOK, CHARLESTOWN
The junior has had an outstanding postseason for the Pirates.
At the Madison Sectional, she swept the 100, 200 and 400 to lead Charlestown to its third straight title.
Last week, she was the runner-up in the 400 at the Bloomington North Regional.
She’s seeded 24th in the 400 Saturday.
JOURNEY HOWARD, NEW ALBANY
The senior standout has had a sensational spring.
She won three events — the 100 hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the high jump — at the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships.
At the Floyd Central Sectional, she finished first in both hurdle races and was second in the high jump.
At the Evansville North Regional, she took third in the 100 hurdles and was also a member of the Bulldogs’ third-place 1,600 relay team.
She’s seeded 14th in the 100 hurdles and her 1,600 relay team is seeded 26th.
RILEY RARICK, BORDEN
Rarick has had a fabulous freshman season for the Braves.
At the Southern Athletic Conference Championships, she won four events. Individually, she finished first in the 800, the 1,600 and the high jump. Rarick also was a member of Borden’s victorious 1,600 relay team.
She went on to win the high jump at the sectional and was second in the high jump at the regional. She’s seeded eighth in that event Saturday.
KAITLYN STEWART, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior distance standout has had a strong spring.
She won the 1,600 and was a member of the Highlanders’ victorious 3,200 relay team at the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships.
At the sectional, she won the 1,600 and the 3,200 individually and was also a member of Floyd’s triumphant 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams.
At the regional, she teamed up with Savanna Liddle, Ginger Atzinger and Emerson Elliott to win the 3,200 relay. Later, she took third in the 3,200.
Her 3,200 relay team is seeded 20th and she’s 27th in the 3,200.