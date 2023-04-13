JEFFERSONVILLE — Floyd Central swept a triangular meet at Jeffersonville on Tuesday evening.
On the boys’ side, the Highlanders won seven of the 15 events en route to 68.5 points. The Red Devils were second with 49.5 while Louisville Ballard took third with 37.
Floyd Central’s winners were Landon Purlee in the 400 (51.63); Luca Cirincione in the 800 (2:00.51); Kaden Kruer in the 300 hurdles (41.86); Kaden Stewart in the high jump (6-4); Jake Grangier in the pole vault (13-7) and Brock Conrad, who swept the discus (140-4) and the shot put (46-9).
The runner-up Red Devils finished first in three events. Jeremiah Brown won the 100 (10.93) and Ari Santos-Moore was victorious in the 3,200 (11:04.65). Brown ran the anchor leg on Jeff’s triumphant 400 relay team (42.17).
On the girls’ side, Floyd won eight of the 15 events on the way to 78 points — 35 more than Jeff and 42 more than the Bruins.
The Highlanders had seven individual-event winners. They were Emily Cook in the 400 (1 minute, 4.05 seconds); Kaitlyn Stewart in the 3,200 (13:21.29); Stephanie Smith in the 100 hurdles (17.14); Jackie Smith in the high jump (4-4); and Mia Jones in the pole vault (9-feet, 4-inches) while Elle Schweitzer captured the discus (113-4) and the shot put (32-11).
Floyd also finished first in the 400 relay.
The runner-up Red Devils won four events. Sophomore Mariah Smith triumphed in the 100 (13.28); Alaysia James was victorious in the 300 hurdles (51.43) while senior Arielle Phillips finished first in the 800 (2:35.57) and the 1,600 (5:44.30).
.
BOYS FLOYD CENTRAL 68.5, JEFFERSONVILLE 49.5, LOUISVILLE BALLARD 37
100: 1. Jeremiah Brown (J) 10.93; 2. Kyon Stephenson (J) 11.02; 3. Darius Atkins (FC) 11.11.
200: 1. Kameron Horton (B) 22.08; 2. Brown (J) 22.11; 3. Atkins (FC) 22.49.
400: 1. Landon Purlee (FC) 51.63; 2. Don Starling Jr. (J) 54.25; 3. Henry Fisher (FC) 54.52.
800: 1. Luca Cirincione (FC) 2:00.51; 2. Brooks Jones (B) 2:09.03; 3. Braden McGuire (FC) 2:10.16.
1,600: 1. Jones (B) 4:35.24; 2. Josh Siegwald (B) 4:50.96; 3. Reid Coleman (FC) 4:51.40.
3,200: 1. Ari Santos-Moore (J) 11:04.65; 2. Alec Elrod (FC) 11:13.07; 3. Bradley Owen (J) 11:39.97.
110 hurdles: 1. Horton (B) 14.64; 2. Lazarus Weobong (J) 15.20; 3. Maurice Stephens (B) 15.34.
300 hurdles: 1. Kaden Kruer (FC) 41.86; 2. Weobong (J) 46.21.
400 relay: 1. Jeff 42.17; 2. Ballard 42.44; 3. Floyd Central 50.35.
1,600 relay: 1. Ballard 3:42.58; 2. Jeff 3:43.30; 3. Floyd Central 3:57.25.
High jump: 1. Kaden Stewart (FC) 6-4; 2. Josh Geiger (FC) 6-2; 3. Travon Stevenson (J) 5-6.
Long jump: 1. Lennox Jackson (B) 22-1; 2. Bryce Kernen (FC) 20-2; 3. Stevenson (J) 18-10.
Pole vault: 1. Jake Grangier (FC) 13-7; 2. Braden Poe (FC) 11-6; 3. Owen (J) 9-0.
Discus: 1. Brock Conrad (FC) 140-4; 2. Henry Cook (FC) 122-1; 3. Omarion Johnson (J) 97-3.
Shot put: 1. Conrad (FC) 46-9; 2. Preston Whalen (J) 42-10.5; 3. Cook (FC) 37-0.
.
GIRLS FLOYD CENTRAL 78, JEFFERSONVILLE 43, LOU. BALLARD 36
100: 1. Mariah Smith (J) 13.28; 2. Ta’Shya Cramer (B) 13.30; 3. Zenaat Malik (B) 13.53.
200: 1. Cramer (B) 26.44; 2. Smith (J) 27.34; 3. Torri Troutman (FC) 27.85.
400: 1. Emily Cook (FC) 1:04.05; 2. Baylee Ehler (FC) 1:09.21; 3. Lindsey Fisher (FC) 1:09.26.
800: 1. Arielle Phillips (J) 2:35.57; 2. Sania McClain (J) 2:42.19; 3. Jamyne Washington (B) 2:43.17.
1,600: 1. Phillips (J) 5:44.30; 2. Liza Pollio (B) 5:58.32; 3. Megan Trapp (B) 5:59.46.
3,200: 1. Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 13:21.29; 2. Savanna Liddle (FC) 13:40.37; 3. Hallie Mosier (FC) 13:59.67.
100 hurdles: 1. Stephanie Smith (FC) 17.14; 2. Brinley Clark (FC) 18.02; 3. Alaysia James (J) 19.35.
300 hurdles: 1. James (J) 51.43; 2. Clark (FC) 53.54; 3. Smith (FC) 53.62.
400 relay: 1. Floyd Central 51.37; 2. Jeffersonville 53.18.
1,600 relay: 1. Ballard 4:19.70; 2. Jeffersonville 4:29.81; 3. Floyd Central 4:46.98.
High jump: 1. Jackie Smith (FC) 4-4; 2. Zenaat Malik (B) 4-4; 3. Clark (FC) 4-2.
Long jump: 1. Alli Finewood (B) 15-11.5; 2. Smith (J) 15-8; 3. Lyla Conway (FC) 15-7.
Pole vault: 1. Mia Jones (FC) 9-4; 2. Paige Taylor (FC) 8-6; 3. Ehler (FC) 7-0.
Discus: 1. Elle Schweitzer (FC) 113-4; 2. Stella Teeters (FC) 86-0; 3. Kailey Bush (FC) 79-9.
Shot put: 1. Schweitzer (FC) 32-11; 2. Teeters (FC) 30-3; 3. Amaya Quarles (J) 27-9.5.
.
CLARKSVILLE BOYS, NEW WASH GIRLS EXCEL
SEYMOUR — Clarksville and New Washington had solid showings in a triangular meet at Trinity Lutheran on Tuesday evening.
On the boys’ side, the Generals won eight events. Robert Lamar and Logan Craig led the way for Clarksville. Lamar was victorious in the 100 (11.43) and the 200 (25.34) while Craig triumphed in the discus (103-0) and the shot put (39-2). Other winners for the Generals were Evan Carmichael in the 3,200 (13:07.57) and Ke’vonne Murrell in the high jump (6-0). Clarksville also finished first in the 400 and 1,600 relays.
The Mustangs were led by Cohen Briles, who finished first in the 800 (2:32.87) and the 1,600 (5:26.52). Also for New Wash, Aiden Moffett triumphed in the 400.
On the girls’ side, New Wash was victorious in four events thanks to Kristyn Greenwell and Haylie Spear. Greenwell won the 100 (13.59) and the 200 (28.91) while Spear triumphed in the discus (98-8) and the shot put (28-5).
Clarksville’s Gabby Parrish swept the hurdle races, winning the 100 (16.58) and the 300 (56.49).
.
BOYS
100: 1. Robert Lamar (CL) 11.43; 2. Jayedyn Johnson (CL) 11.90; 3. Aiden Moffett (NW) 12.95.
200: 1. Lamar (CL) 25.34; 2. Brayden Hoskins (CL) 27.65; 3. Braylon Scott (CL) 27.90.
400: 1. Moffett (NW) 1:01.80; 2. Hoskins (CL) 1:03.68; 3. Scott (CL) 1:05.04.
800: 1. Cohen Briles (NW) 2:32.87; 2. Adam Everroad (TL) 2:37.41; 3. Adam Sutton (TL) 2:44.32.
1,600: 1. Briles (NW) 5:26.52; 2. Evan Carmichael (CL) 5:40.61; 3. Sutton (TL) 5:45.12.
3,200: 1. Carmichael (CL) 13:07.57.
110 hurdles: 1. Jake Holland (TL) 16.54.
300 hurdles: 1. Holland (TL) 43.90.
400 relay: 1. Clarksville 47.19.
1,600 relay: 1. Clarksville 4:01.59; 2. Trinity Lutheran 4:29.38.
High jump: 1. Ke’vonne Murrell (CL) 6-0; 2. Briles (NW) 5-2.
Discus: 1. Logan Craig (CL) 103-0; 2. Briles (NW) 99-5; 3. Jonathon Howlett (CL) 94-1.
Shot put: 1. Craig (CL) 39-2; 2. Howlett (CL) 34-0.5; 3. Marcus Reynolds (CL) 28-9.
.
GIRLS
100: 1. Kristyn Greenwell (NW) 13.59; 2. Emalee Goss (TL) 14.05; 3. Laina Klinge (TL) 15.78.
200: 1. Greenwell (NW) 28.91; 2. Ava Blomenberg (TL) 30.43; 3. Emma Johnson (CL) 36.78.
400: 1. Kaydence Miller (TL) 1:09.84; 2. Blomenberg (TL) 1:12.87; 3. Ayva Campbell (NW) 1:22.09.
800: 1. Cheyenne Campbell (TL) 2:58.46; 2. Johna King (NW) 3:25.88.
1,600: 1. Campbell (TL) 6:44.43.
100 hurdles: 1. Gabby Parrish (CL) 16.58.
300 hurdles: 1. Parrish (CL) 56.49.
400 relay: 1. Trinity Lutheran 58.72.
1,600 relay: 1. Trinity Lutheran 5:14.64.
High jump: 1. Goss (TL) 4-10; 2. Greenwell (NW) 4-10.
Discus: 1. Haylie Spear (NW) 98-8; 2. Bailey Bonde (TL) 76-11; 3. Alyssa Leezer (CL) 69-9.
Shot put: 1. Spear (NW) 28-5; 2. P.J. Lewis (CL) 28-4; 3. Bonde (TL) 27-6.
.
MONDAY
SILVER CREEK GIRLS WIN
SCOTTSBURG — The Silver Creek girls won a five-team meet at Scottsburg on Monday while the Dragon boys took second.
The Creek girls won seven of the 16 events en route to 126 points — 44 more than the host Warriorettes. Austin (48), Salem (42) and South Central (10) rounded out the team scoring.
The Dragons had five individual winners. Raegan Cook was victorious in the 200-meter dash (28.27 seconds), Alexandra Keller triumphed in the 400 (1:07.54), Bella Scott won the 800 (2:33.22), Libby Kochert finished first in the 1,600 (5:55.99) and Reagan Freitas took the long jump (14-3).
Creek also triumphed in the 1,600 (4:35.25) and 3,200 (11:15.86) relays.
The Dragons also had eight runners-up. They were Ava Allen in the 100 and long jump; Kochert in the 800; Keegan Caudill in the 3,200; Lucy Jones in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles; Freitas in the high jump and their 400 relay team.
On the boys’ side, Salem finished first with 110.5 points. Silver Creek was second with 81. Austin (61), Scottsburg (48) and South Central (31.5) rounded out the team scoring.
The Dragons finished first in the 400 and 1,600 relays while senior Eli Newman captured the discus competition (113-8).
Creek also had five runner-up finishes. They included Jaxson Serna in the 100; Donovan Mosley in the 200; Ryan Graham in the 1,600 and Newman in the shot put. The Dragons also were second in the 3,200 relay.
.
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Salem 110.5, 2. Silver Creek 81, 3. Austin 61, 4. Scottsburg 48, 5. South Central 31.5.
100: 1. Aidan Hacker (SA) 11.35, 2. Jaxson Serna (SC) 11.63, 3. Vance Tefft (SA) 11.85.
200: 1. Hacker (SA) 23.73, 2. Donovan Mosley (SC) 24.20, 3. Dalyn Bryant (SC) 24.24.
400: 1. Carlos Mata (A) 54.30, 2. Jonny Tally (SA) 54.70, 3. McKinley Rhodes (SC) 55.78.
800: 1. Brandon Rice (A) 2:06.87, 2. Jackson Marshall (A) 2:08.50, 3. Mata (A) 2:09.48.
1,600: 1. Rice (A) 4:38.21, 2. Ryan Graham (SC) 4:38.78, 3. Brady Day (SC) 4:42.82.
3,200: 1. Jadon Muncy (SCOT) 11:06.16, 2. Rafe Wells (SA) 11:14.45, 3. Jaxon Konkler (A) 11:26.93.
110 hurdles: 1. Seth Ponsford (SA) 19.24, 2. Charles Dean (SA) 19.30, 3. Nathan Byrd (SCOT) 19.88.
300 hurdles: 1. Dean (SA) 45.06, 2. Dow O’Neal (South Central) 47.23, 3. Ponsford (SA) 49.71.
400 relay: 1. Silver Creek 45.70, 2. South Central 47.53, 3. Scottsburg 48.29.
1,600 relay: 1. Silver Creek 3:51.18, 2. Salem 4:00.07, 3. Scottsburg 4:00.63.
3,200 relay: 1. Austin 8:16.87, 2. Silver Creek 8:59.95, 3. Scottsburg 9:39.43.
High jump: 1. Justin Stephenson (SA) 5-10, 2. Hayden Baughman (SA) 5-8, 3. Caden Bogan (South Central) 5-8.
Long jump: 1. Baughman (SA) 19-11 2. Cole Thomas (A) 19-0, 3. Bogan (South Central) 17-10.
Pole vault: 1. Ponsford (SA) 11-0, 2. Baughman (SA) 10-0, 3. Harley Schocke (SA) 9-6.
Discus: 1. Eli Newman (SC) 113-8, 2. Alex Robison (SCOT) 94-7, 3. David Beswick (SCOT) 88-7.
Shot put: 1. Ben Craig (SCOT) 42-7, 2. Newman (SC) 41-8, 3. Jackson Knear (South Central) 38-10.
.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Silver Creek 126, 2. Scottsburg 82, 3. Austin 48, 4. Salem 42, 5. South Central 10.
100: 1. Eulalia Powell (SCOT) 13.38, 2. Ava Allen (SC) 13.93, 3. Lydia Brawner (SC) 14.07.
200: 1. Raegan Cook (SC) 28.27, 2. Kaylen Mather (SA) 30.19, 3. Allen (SC) 30.36.
400: 1. Alexandra Keller (SC) 1:07.54, 2. Powell (SCOT) 1:07.81, 3. Madeline Rhodes (SC) 1:08.37.
800: 1. Bella Scott (SC) 2:33.22, 2. Libby Kochert (SC) 2:38.30, 3. Hailey Webster (A) 2:50.27.
1,600: 1. Kochert (SC) 5:55.99, 2. Lanie Roberts (SA) 6:00.49, 3. Webster (A) 6:18.58.
3,200: 1. Roberts (SA) 13:22.55, 2. Keegan Caudill (SC) 13:48.79, 3. Abbi Cantwell (A) 15:38.99.
100 hurdles: 1. Aubrey Asdell (SCOT) 17.27, 2. Lucy Jones (SC) 17.36 3. Taylor Busick (SCOT) 17.79.
300 hurdles: 1. Asdell (SCOT) 50.70, 2. Jones (SC) 51.27, 3. Busick (SCOT) 56.75.
400 relay: 1. Scottsburg 54.83, 2. Silver Creek 55.64, 3. Salem 57.23.
1,600 relay: 1. Silver Creek 4:35.25, 2. Salem 5:00.83, 3. Scottsburg 5:07.50.
3,200 relay: 1. Silver Creek 11:15.86, 2. Scottsburg 12:04.02, 3. Salem 12:13.64.
High jump: 1. Busick (SCOT) 4-6, 2. Reagan Freitas (SC) 4-4, 3. Arya Stillons (SCOT) 4-0.
Long jump: 1. Freitas (SC) 14-3, 2. Allen (SC) 14-3, 3. Olivia Kouray (SC) 13-7.
Pole vault: 1. Haylee Collins (A) 7-0.
Discus: 1. Lizzy Baker (A) 86-8, 2. Maggie Gibson (SA) 81-10, 3. Gabrielle Dickens (SC) 76-9.
Shot put: 1. Reece Dosso (A) 31-2, 2. Baker (A) 31-1, 3. Katrina Cooper (SCOT) 30-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.