HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Dragons back in familiar territory

SELLERSBURG — Even though he lost four starters from last season’s Final Four squad, Silver Creek coach Jeff Zimmerman isn’t surprised to see his squad back in a familiar place — the regional tournament.
Despite the graduation of Bella Hinton, Anna Dablow, Katie Hawkins and Mallory Ramsey from a team that went 27-9 and won sectional and regional titles before falling 3-1 to Brebeuf in the semistate, the Dragons are two wins away from returning to the latter.
“I really was (expecting it),” Zimmerman said. “We knew Ellie Priddy was going to be a lot better than what she was last year, she had a really good club season. Then I feel like Abby Marks is one of the best setters in the area, so when you’ve got a good quarterback (that helps). We knew Abby was coming back and we’ve got some very athletic juniors — Maddie Hunter and Macy Ferrell — and then heck, Kiki (Brown) is probably one of the best liberos in the area too. So we felt like we definitely were going to be a good, competitive team for sure.”
Last Saturday night Creek captured its fifth straight sectional title, sweeping the host Warriorettes in the Class 3A Scottsburg Sectional final. This Saturday, the Dragons will try for their fourth regional title in five years.
Silver Creek (21-11) will face Barr-Reeve (22-8) at approximately noon in the second semifinal of the Charlestown Regional, after Greensburg (21-6) meets 10th-ranked Evansville Memorial (22-6) in the first semi. The final is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday night.
Getting back to the regional wasn’t easy, though. Once again, the Dragons played a challenging regular-season schedule to prepare them for tournament time.
Creek started the season 3-2, losing in five to Floyd Central and in four to No. 1 Brebeuf, before winning nine of its next 10 (including a 2-0 triumph over Barr-Reeve, the reigning 2A state champ, which was bumped up to 3A this year due to the IHSAA’s “success factor”). The Dragons, however, went 6-8 to close the regular season. That stretch included several setbacks to 4A foes, including No. 4 Penn, No. 10 Columbus East, No. 12 Providence, Center Grove and Floyd Central.
“We felt like they were all quality opponents. I thought we could have won some, but we just weren’t ready yet,” said Zimmerman, whose team went the distance (either three or five sets) in seven of its 11 regular-season losses.
Creek, though, appears to be rising at the right time. The Dragons didn’t drop a set in their three matches last week and avenged a regular-season, five-set loss to Madison by sweeping the Cubs in their sectional semifinal match.
“They’ve been working a lot on being a good team and being good teammates. I think today we finally played as a unit,” Zimmerman said Saturday night, following his team’s 25-20, 25-19, 25-14 triumph over Scottsburg in the title tilt. “It’s kind of what we’ve been trying to get to all year long. We’ve only done that a handful of times and today we played as one. I think that was a big factor.”
“We’re starting to play as a team and it’s more fun,” Marks added.
The 5-foot-8 senior setter has been a big reason for her team’s success this season. She tops the team in assists (740) and is second in digs (217), while also ranking third in solo blocks (16) and total blocks (30) and fifth in kills (89) and service aces (28).
“She’s pretty much a four-year starter. She’s a very dedicated kid and a super-nice kid, who would do anything for you,” Zimmerman said of Marks. “She’s kind of like the caretaker of our team. She kind of watches out for everybody’s feelings and makes sure everybody’s doing good.”
Meanwhile a couple of her classmates have been pleasant surprises for Zimmerman.
Emily Weber, a 6-0 senior middle blocker, leads the Dragons in solo blocks (29, 23 more than she had as a junior), block assists (16) and total blocks (45, 25 more than a year ago). She also ranks fourth in kills (117) and has a kill percentage of 44 percent.
Fellow senior Katie Henry, a 5-6 defensive specialist, is fifth on the squad in digs (112, 62 more than 2020) and also has 22 service aces.
“They didn’t play much last year, they were kind of on and off,” Zimmerman said of Weber and Henry. “But they’ve stepped up huge, especially Weber. I didn’t know what we were going to get out of her this year as a senior, whether she was going to contribute or not, but she’s killed it. She had 10 blocks Saturday and a bunch of kills.
“And Henry, she had six or seven aces Saturday and she doesn’t miss a beat in the back row. So they’ve contributed a bunch.”
The fourth, and final, senior on the squad is Bri Clifford, who doesn’t have the statistics of her classmates, but contributes in other ways.
“Bri, she’s great to have on the team,” Zimmerman said. “She’s a great role-player. She does anything we ask her. She comes to practice, works hard and is just a great kid to have around our program.”
Those seniors — along with Priddy, a sophomore who tops the team in kills (285) and is second in service aces (36) and total blocks (37); Hunter, who is third in kills (119) and digs (187) and is tied for third in aces (31); Ferrell, who is second in kills (160); and Brown, who leads the squad in digs (402) and aces (52) — have the Dragons two wins from another semistate appearance.
“I think we’re just now starting to get in our groove and are playing together really nicely,” Weber said. “We weren’t really doing that earlier this season, but we’re starting to get it now and we’ve got it going good.”
.
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN REGIONAL
Saturday at Charlestown Sports Arena
Match 1: Greensburg (21-6) vs. Evansville Memorial (22-6), 10 a.m.
Match 2: Silver Creek (21-11) vs. Barr-Reeve (22-8), noon
Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 7 p.m.