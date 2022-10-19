HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Floyd Central's eight seniors leading the way

FLOYDS KNOBS — Tuesday’s practice — Floyd Central’s first since winning a second straight sectional title — was much different than the one the Highlanders had at this time last season.
“Last year it was like pulling teeth trying to get’em to practice because they just kept reminiscing about what they had done,” Floyd head coach Bart Powell said, referring to his team outlasting rival Providence in five sets for its first sectional title since 2016. “(Tuesday) they came in here very focused.”
Such is the luxury when you have a senior-laden squad. Eight of the Highlanders’ 12 players are in their final year of high school. That octet is comprised of defensive specialist/setter Emily Cook, outside hitter Kylie Minnis, defensive specialist Laken Wenning, libero Mandy Hess, outside hitter/defensive specialist Caroline Hilbrich, defensive specialist/outside hitter Izzy Fields, outside hitter Laney Sharp and middle blocker Callie Jo Celichowski.
“They’re a great group,” Powell said. “Usually you have your little cliques when you have 12 or 14 kids in all different classes but these guys, they love each other.
“They’ve worked hard in practice almost every day. I’m not going to say every day, but they’ve done a great job of trying to make themselves better every day in practice, and it’s the seniors — they’re leading it and they’re doing a great job.”
One week after leading Floyd to a second consecutive sectional title (and 21st in program history), the Highlanders’ eight seniors hope to guide their team to its first regional title in six years.
Sixth-ranked Floyd Central (28-6), which has won 17 in a row, will face Center Grove (19-15) at 11 a.m. Saturday morning in the first semifinal of the Bloomington North Regional. Columbus East (20-12) will take on No. 10 Castle (31-4) at around 1 p.m. in the second semi. The final is scheduled for 7 p.m. that night.
“I think we’re more ready for this trip than ever. It’s our last year, so we want to go out good,” said Hess, who tops the team in digs (487) and is second in service aces (41).
Floyd’s seniors have been in each other’s lives for some time.
“We’ve been playing together since like fifth grade,” said Minnis, who is second on the squad in kills (237).
That inseparableness has helped the Highlanders become the team that they are, according to the players.
“We’ve grown up together and now that we’re seniors we all trust each other a lot. So it makes it really easy to play as a team together, because we’re all used to each other and we all have a great bond with each other,” said Hilbrich, who tops the team in kills (296) and aces (48) while ranking second in digs (354). “It makes it a lot of fun too, because we’re all best friends.”
“The chemistry is good on the court and off the court, so it makes things a lot easier. And we’re able to trust each other, which helps a lot,” Hess added.
Even though the eight seniors have varying personalities.
“They’re all different, they are, and I think that’s what makes them mesh,” Powell said. “There’s a couple of’em that don’t say a lot. There’s a couple of’em that are goofy. There’s a couple of’em that are really serious and a couple of’em that want to just get after it, and that’s why they mesh. They all bond very well together, without question.”
It seems they each have their own specialty on the court too.
In addition to those aforementioned statistical leaders, the 6-foot-3 Celichowski tops the team in solo blocks (70) and total blocks (76). Additionally, Fields is third in aces (31) while Wenning ranks fourth (with 193) and Cook fifth (with 128) in digs.
“They all get along great,” Powell said. “We’ve got a summer program that I don’t force them to do, but they all come to, and they rallied around each other. It’s not easy. I’ve had a lot of groups of seniors that kind of don’t want to go through that, and kind of go through the motions, and they didn’t have that this summer.”
That cohesiveness has carried over to the court this season. After starting off 4-3, the Highlanders have won 24 of their last 27, including their last 17 straight. In fact, they’ve only dropped three sets since being swept by 3A No. 1 Providence on Sept. 14.
Last year after beating the Pioneers in the sectional final, Floyd Central was swept (25-21, 25-9, 25-13) by Castle in the regional semifinals.
“I think we kind of came in not really knowing what to expect; I don’t really think we came in prepared,” Hilbrich said. “We didn’t really prepare for how good Castle was going to be last year and we came in and I feel like we just kind of winged it almost. This year we’re a lot more prepared. We’ve been there before, so we kind of know what to expect.”
“I feel like, also, seeing the seniors and how they felt after that game, I don’t want to feel that way,” Hess added. “I don’t think any of the other seniors want to as well, so I think we’re going to give it our all — we want to keep going.”